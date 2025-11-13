47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

If you’ve ever owned a pet that’s bigger than a hamster, you know how hard it can be to tame the beast for a visit to the vet clinic. With a dog, though, it is arguably easier than with some of these weird cats – you can put it on a leash and muzzle it. Also, dogs are not inclined to claw at your face, wriggle like crazy and disappear from your sight in a split second. You guessed it; we are dedicating this post to the funny cats (and their unlucky owners), who had to pay a visit to the vet.
Bored Panda has compiled a list of drama queen kitty cats who just couldn’t calmly handle their health check-ups. Some of the primadonnas in these funny pictures decided to hide in trash bins in avoidance of the terrible Vet; others pretended they’re not even there, while some of the cute cats threw a temper tantrum the scale of WW III. Now, as funny as these cats might look, remember that there’s probably a bleeding vet and a concerned owner of the little devil behind the frame.
Scroll down to check the hilarious pictures for yourself, and don’t forget to vote!
#1 I Am Darkness… They’ll Never Find Me Here
#2 That Face When Your Cat Doesn’t Wanna Go Outside The Carrier At Vet
#3 I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes From The Vet Through The Trash Hole
#4 My Friend Left Her Cat At The Vet’s Office Overnight
#5 Took My House Panther To The Vet. She Tried To Blend In
#6 My Cat At The Vet
#7 My Cat Found A Pretty Good Hiding Place At The Vet
#8 My Cat Did Not Want To Be At The Vet Today. So He Kept Sticking His Head In This Trash Hole
#9 Asked Wife How The Visit To The Vet Was Going
#10 The Vet Thought We Came In Without Her
#11 They Both Chose The Same “Hiding” Place At The Vet
#12 They Call It Scaredy Cat For A Reason. She Wasn’t Even Getting Any Shots
#13 My Cat At The Vet. Not A Good Patient At All. This Is Her Go-To Hiding Spot There
#14 Trip To The Vet. She Thinks We Can’t See Her
#15 First Time At The Vet. He Thinks We Will Never Find Him
#16 My Cat Making Himself Comfortable At The Vet
#17 Jasper And Neil Were A Little Dramatic About Their Recent Vet Visit
#18 The Vet Can’t Find Me
#19 Found A Wandering Leg At The Vet Today
#20 My Cat Didn’t Want To Be At The Vet So She Hid In My Sweatshirt
#21 Perfect Hiding Spot
#22 Mouse Is Terrified Of The Vet. She’s Trying To Hide From Her In The Corner
#23 Vet: “Wait, There Is A Cat In Here Right?”
#24 My Husband Took Our Cat To The Vet Today
#25 Nervous Kitty At The Vet – Can You Spot Him?
#26 “They’re Gonna Stick What Where?!” My Cat At The Vet’s Office
#27 My Cat’s Hiding At The Vet. Can You Spot Her?
#28 Charlie Prefers To Climb The Cabinets So The Tech Is Forced To Grab A Step Ladder
#29 I Brought My Cats To The Vet. This Happened Immediately After Opening Their Carrier
This happened in the room we were put in to wait. They pawed open the doors to that cabinet and squished as far in as they could
#30 No One Can See Her
#31 If You Can’t See The Vet, That Means The Vet Can’t See You, Right?
#32 My Cat, Toby, Trying To Hide From The Vet
#33 There’s Nowhere To Hide At The Vet’s Office
#34 Hiding From The Vet
#35 They Can’t Recheck Your Bloodwork If They Can’t Find You
#36 The Vet Will Never Find Me In Here
#37 I Raise You My Cat Mimi
#38 Someone Is Not A Fan Of The Vet
#39 Poe Chose This As His Hiding Spot For His Vet Appointment Today
#40 Took My Cat To The Vet Today. He Was Feeling Pretty Trashy
#41 Dexter’s Vet Visit As A Kitten
#42 Jojo Doesn’t Like The Vet
#43 First Time At The Vet. Spot The Kitty
#44 When You Try To Hide From The Surgeon
#45 Spot The Cat
#46 My Cat Also Hates The Vet And Loves Sinks
#47 Do You Spy The Kitty Waiting For The Vet?
