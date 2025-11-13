47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

by

If you’ve ever owned a pet that’s bigger than a hamster, you know how hard it can be to tame the beast for a visit to the vet clinic. With a dog, though, it is arguably easier than with some of these weird cats – you can put it on a leash and muzzle it. Also, dogs are not inclined to claw at your face, wriggle like crazy and disappear from your sight in a split second. You guessed it; we are dedicating this post to the funny cats (and their unlucky owners), who had to pay a visit to the vet.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of drama queen kitty cats who just couldn’t calmly handle their health check-ups. Some of the primadonnas in these funny pictures decided to hide in trash bins in avoidance of the terrible Vet; others pretended they’re not even there, while some of the cute cats threw a temper tantrum the scale of WW III. Now, as funny as these cats might look, remember that there’s probably a bleeding vet and a concerned owner of the little devil behind the frame.

Scroll down to check the hilarious pictures for yourself, and don’t forget to vote!

#1 I Am Darkness… They’ll Never Find Me Here

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: tarahmarie42

#2 That Face When Your Cat Doesn’t Wanna Go Outside The Carrier At Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: Soozyamy

#3 I Raise Our Cat, Yam. He Escapes From The Vet Through The Trash Hole

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: catsbuttscats

#4 My Friend Left Her Cat At The Vet’s Office Overnight

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: Sagawkins

#5 Took My House Panther To The Vet. She Tried To Blend In

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: cha-naro

#6 My Cat At The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: motherofcoons

#7 My Cat Found A Pretty Good Hiding Place At The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: GalaxyZeroOne

#8 My Cat Did Not Want To Be At The Vet Today. So He Kept Sticking His Head In This Trash Hole

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: itsashlyperez

#9 Asked Wife How The Visit To The Vet Was Going

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: philman222

#10 The Vet Thought We Came In Without Her

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: VoxDolorum

#11 They Both Chose The Same “Hiding” Place At The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: _flower_

#12 They Call It Scaredy Cat For A Reason. She Wasn’t Even Getting Any Shots

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: jwest0206

#13 My Cat At The Vet. Not A Good Patient At All. This Is Her Go-To Hiding Spot There

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: meganlizzie

#14 Trip To The Vet. She Thinks We Can’t See Her

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: itskaymay

#15 First Time At The Vet. He Thinks We Will Never Find Him

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: stellamarina

#16 My Cat Making Himself Comfortable At The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: cleansedbytheblood

#17 Jasper And Neil Were A Little Dramatic About Their Recent Vet Visit

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: address-unknown

#18 The Vet Can’t Find Me

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: melbmelb666

#19 Found A Wandering Leg At The Vet Today

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: landshark2192

#20 My Cat Didn’t Want To Be At The Vet So She Hid In My Sweatshirt

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: cellorevolution

#21 Perfect Hiding Spot

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: daydriver

#22 Mouse Is Terrified Of The Vet. She’s Trying To Hide From Her In The Corner

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: nrxia

#23 Vet: “Wait, There Is A Cat In Here Right?”

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: pb278

#24 My Husband Took Our Cat To The Vet Today

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: ohiob

#25 Nervous Kitty At The Vet – Can You Spot Him?

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: ramonortiz55

#26 “They’re Gonna Stick What Where?!” My Cat At The Vet’s Office

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: ashinsc

#27 My Cat’s Hiding At The Vet. Can You Spot Her?

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: creature_feature

#28 Charlie Prefers To Climb The Cabinets So The Tech Is Forced To Grab A Step Ladder

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: PersephonesDoll

#29 I Brought My Cats To The Vet. This Happened Immediately After Opening Their Carrier

This happened in the room we were put in to wait. They pawed open the doors to that cabinet and squished as far in as they could

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: PolyamorousPlatypus

#30 No One Can See Her

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: peepingolive

#31 If You Can’t See The Vet, That Means The Vet Can’t See You, Right?

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: ManicTarantula

#32 My Cat, Toby, Trying To Hide From The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: RedSocks157

#33 There’s Nowhere To Hide At The Vet’s Office

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: SeveralBookkeeper

#34 Hiding From The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: tiffanywebb87

#35 They Can’t Recheck Your Bloodwork If They Can’t Find You

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: jen.loves.cats

#36 The Vet Will Never Find Me In Here

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: gizmo2011

#37 I Raise You My Cat Mimi

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: URAHOOKER

#38 Someone Is Not A Fan Of The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: danceofthecucumber

#39 Poe Chose This As His Hiding Spot For His Vet Appointment Today

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: musicman3739

#40 Took My Cat To The Vet Today. He Was Feeling Pretty Trashy

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: hornedgirl

#41 Dexter’s Vet Visit As A Kitten

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: ChristieAS

#42 Jojo Doesn’t Like The Vet

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: vantasize

#43 First Time At The Vet. Spot The Kitty

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: mrsconder

#44 When You Try To Hide From The Surgeon

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: vethelp

#45 Spot The Cat

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: prtypwnystyl

#46 My Cat Also Hates The Vet And Loves Sinks

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: sallylooksfat

#47 Do You Spy The Kitty Waiting For The Vet?

47 Hiding Spots That Funny Cats Have Found While Avoiding The Dreaded Vet

Image source: pokwat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Guy Insults Sister’s Mashed Potatoes To Please GF, Fam Reveals They Didn’t Enjoy Her Dish At All
3 min read
Nov, 1, 2025
The Actual Reason That Popeye Used to Mutter Under his Breath
3 min read
Jan, 10, 2018
Is Candace Cameron Bure Homophobic For Wanting To Focus On Traditional Marriages?
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2024
Friends: Our Five Favorite Rachel Green Moments
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2018
My Beautiful Muse And I Made An Enchanted Inspiring Movie
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Show Me a Hero
Show Me A Hero Episodes 5 & 6 Review: “Part Five”/”Part Six”
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.