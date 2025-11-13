20 Of The Best Wallpapers People Have Created To Hide Camera Cutout In New Samsung Phones

To the delight of Android fans all over the world, last month Samsung released the new holy trinity of Galaxy S10 phones – the Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+. These phones all have a new feature which previous Android versions did not – a ‘hole-punch’ in their front screen instead of a notch. The hole punch cutout, with a front-facing camera system in it, is round on the S10 as well as S10E, and oval on the S10 Plus. These new features allowed Samsung to create a larger screen and leave the old notch design behind. However, not everyone appreciates S10’s Infinity O display as the hole punch in the top right corner looks a bit strange. However, we all know that the internet is full of creative people who aren’t discouraged by bad designs but rather take matters into their own hands and come up with new brilliant ideas. Accordingly, as someone started making hole-punch embracing wallpapers for their phone with strategically placed objects, it started a snow slide and now there’s even a whole Subreddit dedicated to these smart-looking, clever and funny designs.
#1
Image source: Lukewearechange
#2
Image source: amoiami
#3
Image source: iilarrym
#4
Image source: jcbaldwin1992
#5
Image source: journeydan
#6
Image source: MKBHD
#7
Image source: BrandonLKS
#8
Image source: antoniomrlno
#9
Image source: GregglesTV
#10
Image source: DarthProff
#11
Image source: tumsoma
#12
Image source: jspring86az
#13
Image source: it_meirl_bot
#14
Image source: cjfrancis03
#15
Image source: dcseifert
#16
Image source: papap07
#17
Image source: TechNews_RT
#18
Image source: gimme2pm
#19
Image source: techpp
#20
Image source: GadgetFreak4U
