“Safety First!”: This Online Group Is Dedicated To The Dumbest Work Safety Examples, Here Are 45 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

No matter what job you do, each workplace has its own work and safety requirements every employee has to follow without a second thought. For other health and safety regulations, the employer is responsible, as it makes sure no worker gets harmed while on duty, which might also make them eligible for compensation.

Some people, however, choose to play with luck and see where ignoring all they know about safety in the workplace will take them. As we may suspect, it won’t be far, and their safety violation cases will also land in this notorious corner of Reddit known as OSHA.

Created back in 2013, the community’s slogan reminds everyone of “Safety First,” something that the examples which get shared there totally lack. Below we selected some of the craziest posts shared on the OSHA subreddit, so scroll down. Also, be sure to check out our previous features with more OSHA content here, here and here.

#1 Captain Ladder Has Arrived

Image source: zoalcoalt

#2 Just A Small Jump And It’ll Move Again, Nothing To Worry About Jim

Image source: Same_Ad4736

#3 Stairway To Heaven

Image source: alwaysbeclimbing

#4 Artif Anchor

Image source: Milo_from_trees

#5 Safety Suggestions Are Overrated, Guts And Sheer Will Suffice

Image source: zoalcoalt

#6 Just A Man On A Stack Of Pallets Raised By A Forklift Changing The Bulb On A Street Light

Image source: PMmeYourNoodz

#7 If It Gets Wet You Might Have To Buy A New One

Image source: reriasv

#8 I’m On It Boss

Image source: chrisaed

#9 A Signboard For The Blind Next To Bare Wire

Image source: qareti

#10 Padlocked Fire Exit During Office Renovation

Image source: HorseWithNoUsername1

#11 Fixing An Ac Compressor On A Level 28 Ledge

Image source: mijabari

#12 Working Safely

Image source: riley4617

#13 Something Tells Me Y’all Might Appreciate The Acid Watering Can At My Work

Image source: NightmareChameleon

#14 If Only There Was Another Way To Get Up There

Image source: zoalcoalt

#15 Yeah

Image source: NadaMas333

#16 Someone Complained About Contractors Leaving A Hole Exposed Without Any Barriers. This Was Their Solution

Image source: OctagonCosplay

#17 Living N The Edge

Image source: NJhomebrew

#18 Wanna Go To The Hospital? Nah I’m Good

Image source: Alianaed

#19 3 Persons = 6 Feet; 6 Feet

Image source: kana0011

#20 This Is Safe? Right?

Image source: Golden_Frog626

#21 Don’t Worry, I Won’t

Image source: TheUnluckyBard

#22 Does The Operator Get Hazard Pay?

Image source: ExecutiveChef1969

#23 No Expert, But This Doesn’t Look Safe

Image source: hamboneANDskillet

#24 Definition Of Safety Issues At My Work

Image source: Potential_spam124

#25 I Don’t Think This Is A Proper Use Of A Forklift

Image source: j0m1n1n

#26 Introducing Donkey-Kong-Arcade-Level Scaffolding

Image source: Lvl100Waffle

#27 Now I Know Why They Say These 6’ Ladders Are So Dangerous

Image source: d1lsn1ck

#28 At Least They Give You A Warning. Seen At A Boot Retailer

Image source: wene324

#29 At Least They’re Wearing High-Vis Gear. Just Don’t Look Down

Image source: PlayStationPepe

#30 This Space Heater Is Definitely Not Causing Any Problems

Image source: OneBoxOfKleenexAway

#31 He Told Me, “The Boss Said This Is How We Always Do It”

Image source: AshenLibra

#32 Labor Foreman Didn’t Feel Like Moving The Lift So This Is How He Wants Us To Unload

Image source: Averyjkl

#33 “What Are You Looking At!?!?!”

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#34 At Least The Load Was Secure For When The Truck Bed Complete Detaches

Image source: ohituna

#35 The Truck Was Driving, For Maximum Power Washing Efficiency

Image source: I_HATE_PIKEYS

#36 That Should Do It

Image source: qareti

#37 I’m Not Sure How Many Times I Have Told Coworkers This. Never Wear Gloves Near A Spindle Or A Belt

Image source: Inevitable_Lawyer_19

#38 Cigarettes And Gasoline

Image source: Monkey77778

#39 My Dad’s Colleague Checking His Phone On The New Staircases They Built

Image source: Windshield11

#40 For Rent 1500/Month

Image source: Cronos848

#41 Wish I Could See The “Safe” Way They Pulled It Down

Image source: BallsOutKrunked

#42 If Your Electric Box Doesn’t Have A Cover Just Use A Cardboard Box

Image source: nick-jagger

#43 Sorry Boss The Cockpit Door Wouldn’t Open

Image source: AlexAKAStubby

#44 Looks Good Boss

Image source: CREAM__CORN

#45 Had New Gutters Installed. Came Home To This. Informed Them Not To Do That While On My Property And Sent Photo To Company

Image source: dvlpr404

