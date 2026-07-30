82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

People fight all the time, but not everyone does it with fists. Some draw the line earlier and use only their words. However, don’t underestimate the damage they can inflict.
To show you that words can hurt just as much and, in many cases, even more than punches, we collected a list of the most brutal roasts we found online.
It’s always impressive to meet a person who seems to find the perfect phrase to express themselves, and when they do it so quickly and accurately, it leaves absolutely no chance for a comeback.
#1 Jar Of Expired Mayo
Image source: Wraith_Kink
#2 💪captain Vietnam 🇻🇳🇺🇸
Image source: al_beruni
#3 AI Generated Hand
Image source: random__potato_
#4 Straight Outta Wildlife
Image source: cartermachiavelli
#5 Something Something Football
Image source: LordMegamad
#6 Power Rangers Insult 🤌
Image source: OkWeird17
#7 The Worst Kind Of Beans
Image source: fickleturtle
#8 Inbred 19th Century Shoe Factory Owner
Image source: BossKaiden
#9 He Wanted Someone To Backup His Purchase
Image source: phoexnixfunjpr
#10 I’m Taken 💀
Image source: The_Tech_Show
#11 Bathrooms
#12 Common Gamer Fate
Image source: Man_of_Many_Names
#13 Didn’t See That Coming
Image source: El_Baguette69
#14 Tragedeigh – A Name That Has Been Deliberately Misspelled To Appear Unique
Image source: ham_mom
#15 Literally In His Name
Image source: Breast_Milk_Sucker
#16 Reddit Just Knew What To Name Op
Image source: Brod1738
#17 Hbo Max Downgrades
Image source: Impressive-Shake-761
#18 All Sebastians Look The Same
Image source: GearheadF1_
#19 This Was Blunt Indeed
Image source: sodj-
#20 He’s Got The Personality Of A Dial Tone
Image source: chelsmels
#21 This Got Me Wheezing
Image source: willow7737
#22 These Times Are Hard On Everyone
Image source: Tater-Tot-Casserole
#23 Just A Catfish Getting Cooked
Image source: drippy_dik
#24 Amazing Curls Tho
Image source: Absolve_N0ne
#25 Gonna Be A Bloodbath
Image source: OdysseyTag
#26 This One Got A Chuckle Out Of Me Before The Stand-Up Even Started
Image source: brick09
#27 On Birthdays
Image source: gift_makoti_
#28 On T-Bone Steaks
Image source: unknown
#29 On Hairlines
Image source: Mr_Fossey
#30 On Warnings
Image source: unknown
#31 On Galas
Image source: dyingscribe
#32 On Cooking Methods
Image source: themeredith
#33 On Self-Help Books
Image source: unknown
#34 On States Of Matter
Image source: veemoneyk
#35 On Plugs
Image source: Eraserend
#36 On Waterbeds
#37 On The Art Of Teaching
#38 Strollers
#39 Insurance
#40 Rough Brains Unite
Image source: BerryFizzles
#41 Stick Of Deodorant
Image source: BooBootheFool22222
#42 This Person Who Shut Down A Petty Person
Image source: SugarBlushDaze
#43 That’s One Way Of Putting It
Image source: hatsandpenguins
#44 Comcast Needs To Get It Together Tbh
Image source: nymphechoe
#45 This Person Who Did Not Have The Patience For This Gym Bro
Image source: filmgrainenthusiast
#46 How Much Of Your Life?
Image source: illuminativeee
#47 Instagram Comments Are Brutal
Image source: UltraDS
#48 She Did Him Bad
Image source: Previous_Reporter_63
#49 Sent By A Friend
Image source: Francis_Picklefield
#50 This One’s So Rare It’s Practically Blue
Image source: corgipuppacis
#51 On Someone’s Bad Singing
Image source: Hydrogenandhelium
#52 Nothing Like Getting Your Fashion Compared To That Of A Poison-Type Pokémon Trainer
Image source: Velorian-Steel
#53 Has Anyone Got Some Free Games Pleese?
Image source: sydmanly
#54 It’s Like I Wasn’t Even There 😎
Image source: tomatopringles
#55 Hairline Due For A Midlife Crisis
Image source: r/RoastMe
#56 If He’s Single What Hope Is There For The Rest Of Us
Image source: r/RoastMe
#57 Stache vs. Stache
Image source: r/RoastMe
#58 Tree Planter And Dirty Hippie
Image source: r/RoastMe
#59 And That’s A Bad Thing?
Image source: r/RoastMe
#60 Worth The Wait
Image source: r/RoastMe
#61 Bang & Blame
Image source: r/RoastMe
#62 She Asked For It
Image source: android_pancake
#63 Apparently Liquor Named Mallört Is One Of The Most Awful Liquors Existing, And The Reviews Of It Have Me Lmaoo😭💀
Image source: selfarest
#64 Sweet Cake Alabama
Image source: Illusion_Hashima1999
#65 Lolololol… I Think Even Cynthia And Ariana Would Laugh At This One
Image source: PinkNews
#66 On British Street Food
Image source: stevebustemi
#67 On Growing Hair
#68 Baking
#69 Inside Jokes
#70 Original Video Was Captioned “POV: You Cut 8 Inches Off Your Hair And Become A New Person”
Image source: uiucfreshalt
#71 He Does Have A Point :)
Image source: Jaspergap
#72 Store-Bought Bottles Are Bred In Captivity; They Would Never Survive In The Wild
Image source: ImpressionUsual439
#73 I Wouldn’t Know How To Recover After This
Image source: Necrous24
#74 That Was Brutal
Image source: BatGroundbreaking660
#75 You Fool. You Absolute Coward. I Will Take Your Bones
Image source: depressedcupcake0
#76 I Strive To Be This Creative
Image source: Negative_Gas4388
#77 Insulting And Somehow Also On Topic
Image source: TheLunchTrae
#78 Very Marsuperial, Good Job
Image source: FrouFrouLastWords
#79 Calm Down!
Image source: r/RoastMe
#80 What’s Wrong With Box Wine?
Image source: r/RoastMe
#81 Fantastic Baristas And Where To Find Them
Image source: r/RoastMe
#82 They Aren’t Wrong
Image source: sadturtle12
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