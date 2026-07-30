82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

by

People fight all the time, but not everyone does it with fists. Some draw the line earlier and use only their words. However, don’t underestimate the damage they can inflict.

To show you that words can hurt just as much and, in many cases, even more than punches, we collected a list of the most brutal roasts we found online.

It’s always impressive to meet a person who seems to find the perfect phrase to express themselves, and when they do it so quickly and accurately, it leaves absolutely no chance for a comeback.

#1 Jar Of Expired Mayo

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Wraith_Kink

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#2 💪captain Vietnam 🇻🇳🇺🇸

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: al_beruni

#3 AI Generated Hand

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: random__potato_

#4 Straight Outta Wildlife

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: cartermachiavelli

#5 Something Something Football

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: LordMegamad

#6 Power Rangers Insult 🤌

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: OkWeird17

#7 The Worst Kind Of Beans

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: fickleturtle

#8 Inbred 19th Century Shoe Factory Owner

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: BossKaiden

#9 He Wanted Someone To Backup His Purchase

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: phoexnixfunjpr

#10 I’m Taken 💀

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: The_Tech_Show

#11 Bathrooms

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#12 Common Gamer Fate

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Man_of_Many_Names

#13 Didn’t See That Coming

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: El_Baguette69

#14 Tragedeigh – A Name That Has Been Deliberately Misspelled To Appear Unique

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: ham_mom

#15 Literally In His Name

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Breast_Milk_Sucker

#16 Reddit Just Knew What To Name Op

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Brod1738

#17 Hbo Max Downgrades

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Impressive-Shake-761

#18 All Sebastians Look The Same

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: GearheadF1_

#19 This Was Blunt Indeed

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: sodj-

#20 He’s Got The Personality Of A Dial Tone

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: chelsmels

#21 This Got Me Wheezing

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: willow7737

#22 These Times Are Hard On Everyone

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Tater-Tot-Casserole

#23 Just A Catfish Getting Cooked

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: drippy_dik

#24 Amazing Curls Tho

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Absolve_N0ne

#25 Gonna Be A Bloodbath

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: OdysseyTag

#26 This One Got A Chuckle Out Of Me Before The Stand-Up Even Started

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: brick09

#27 On Birthdays

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: gift_makoti_

#28 On T-Bone Steaks

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: unknown

#29 On Hairlines

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Mr_Fossey

#30 On Warnings

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: unknown

#31 On Galas

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: dyingscribe

#32 On Cooking Methods

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: themeredith

#33 On Self-Help Books

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: unknown

#34 On States Of Matter

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: veemoneyk

#35 On Plugs

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Eraserend

#36 On Waterbeds

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#37 On The Art Of Teaching

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#38 Strollers

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#39 Insurance

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#40 Rough Brains Unite

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: BerryFizzles

#41 Stick Of Deodorant

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: BooBootheFool22222

#42 This Person Who Shut Down A Petty Person

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: SugarBlushDaze

#43 That’s One Way Of Putting It

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: hatsandpenguins

#44 Comcast Needs To Get It Together Tbh

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: nymphechoe

#45 This Person Who Did Not Have The Patience For This Gym Bro

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: filmgrainenthusiast

#46 How Much Of Your Life?

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: illuminativeee

#47 Instagram Comments Are Brutal

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: UltraDS

#48 She Did Him Bad

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Previous_Reporter_63

#49 Sent By A Friend

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Francis_Picklefield

#50 This One’s So Rare It’s Practically Blue

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: corgipuppacis

#51 On Someone’s Bad Singing

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Hydrogenandhelium

#52 Nothing Like Getting Your Fashion Compared To That Of A Poison-Type Pokémon Trainer

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Velorian-Steel

#53 Has Anyone Got Some Free Games Pleese?

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: sydmanly

#54 It’s Like I Wasn’t Even There 😎

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: tomatopringles

#55 Hairline Due For A Midlife Crisis

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#56 If He’s Single What Hope Is There For The Rest Of Us

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#57 Stache vs. Stache

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#58 Tree Planter And Dirty Hippie

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#59 And That’s A Bad Thing?

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#60 Worth The Wait

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#61 Bang & Blame

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#62 She Asked For It

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: android_pancake

#63 Apparently Liquor Named Mallört Is One Of The Most Awful Liquors Existing, And The Reviews Of It Have Me Lmaoo😭💀

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: selfarest

#64 Sweet Cake Alabama

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Illusion_Hashima1999

#65 Lolololol… I Think Even Cynthia And Ariana Would Laugh At This One

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source:  PinkNews

#66 On British Street Food

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: stevebustemi

#67 On Growing Hair

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#68 Baking

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#69 Inside Jokes

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

#70 Original Video Was Captioned “POV: You Cut 8 Inches Off Your Hair And Become A New Person”

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: uiucfreshalt

#71 He Does Have A Point :)

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Jaspergap

#72 Store-Bought Bottles Are Bred In Captivity; They Would Never Survive In The Wild

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: ImpressionUsual439

#73 I Wouldn’t Know How To Recover After This

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Necrous24

#74 That Was Brutal

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: BatGroundbreaking660

#75 You Fool. You Absolute Coward. I Will Take Your Bones

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: depressedcupcake0

#76 I Strive To Be This Creative

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: Negative_Gas4388

#77 Insulting And Somehow Also On Topic

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: TheLunchTrae

#78 Very Marsuperial, Good Job

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: FrouFrouLastWords

#79 Calm Down!

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#80 What’s Wrong With Box Wine?

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#81 Fantastic Baristas And Where To Find Them

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: r/RoastMe

#82 They Aren’t Wrong

82 Delicious Roasts That You Might Want To Keep In Mind For When You Need A Clever Clapback

Image source: sadturtle12

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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