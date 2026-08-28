67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Most people have a sense of fairness that really gets put on edge when someone breaks it. This is one of the reasons why revenge stories are so persistent in culture. Achilles dueling Hector, The Count of Monte Cristo, John Wick, the list goes on and on.
So we’ve gathered some of the best posts and pics of people detailing a revenge story from around the internet. Get comfortable, take a moment to thank your lucky stars this didn’t happen to you, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.
#1 Saw This On Social Media…
Image source: Christineasw4
#2 After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn
Image source: F3nman
#3 Madrevenge
Image source: Naggers123
#4 The Judge Needed Revenge
Image source: crispybacon6969
#5
Image source: _Breyonnn
#6 Never Arguing With My GF Ever Again
Image source: Alternative-Wish9912
#7 Boyfriends In House Flipper Be Like:
Image source: orklyabsent
#8 Me_irl
Image source: Curvin98
#9 Forbidden Taco Revenge
Image source: questionablelanguage
#10 As Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I’ve Wrapped My Brother’s Present In Concrete! Revenge Best Served Stone-Cold!
Image source: MathewRogers
#11 My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge
Image source: Practical-Try9582
#12 Really Expensive Revenge
Image source: Talerock_Studio
#13 Revenge Of The Nerd
Image source: hereforsomepancakes
#14
Image source: austinlockedup
#15 Now Hit The Car And Leave No Note
Image source: turguthakki
#16 Thats So Me LOL
Image source: TidalTulle
#17 Found It On Linkedin
Image source: ifinallycameonreddit
#18 A Friend Toilet Papered Our Car So We Decided To Up The Level A Bit For Revenge
Image source: Ryman_Teaa
#19 I Mixed Carolina Reaper Powder Into Half A Tub Of Ice Cream As Revenge For Food Thief At My Community Freezer
Image source: UnusuallyCalm
#20 Innovative Revenge
Image source: smarttdude
#21 Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had
Image source: GreyGhostPhoto
#22 ’tis The Season For Festive Revenge
Image source: GruntBuster7
#23 Last Week My Son Did This To His Little Sister (Top Left). Yesterday All His Sisters Took Revenge
Image source: onehundredjellyfish
#24 Sweet Revenge
Image source: bretfort
#25 Maddad Petty Revenge
Image source: anon
#26 Revenge Lad
Image source: anon
#27 How To Get Revenge 101
Image source: Alexander_AK5
#28
Image source: sehnaoui
#29 Nah This Is Actually So Diabolical
Image source: markupgirly
#30 Guy Parked Wrong, Shop Clerks Took Revenge
Image source: ontvlambaar
#31 One Of The Best Revenge Against Waste Dumper
Guy finds garbage bags dumped on his farm. Opens bags to reveal dumper’s address… Then returns dumped garbage to his driveway
Image source: cardownloader
#32 Maybe This Will Teach Them Not To Park Like An Idiot
Image source: RosterBaiter
#33 Revenge Is Sweet
Image source: anonymous
#34 But Don’t Worry, I Wouldn’t Do That To You
Image source: 9879528
#35 A Days-Worth Of Dirty Diapers For Whoever Keeps Stealing Packages Off Our Porch
Image source: TheLastDeBarge
#36 To Everyone At Work That Has Been Eating My Jellybeans..now The Fun Begins
Image source: slimjimi09
#37 It’s Always The Dads!
Image source: Horribleharsha
#38 Stuck In The Middle With You
Image source: Responsible-Turnip-3
#39 My Friends Parents Force Her And Her Siblings To Have A Picture With Santa Every Year. This Year They Got Revenge And Took This Beauty Home
Image source: silentscope87
#40 Sweet Revenge And A Lesson Learnt
Image source: Ihavepills
#41 Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall
Image source: Mkdblitz
#42 Revenge Of A Weaboo
Image source: gergobergo69
#43 Sweet Sweet Revenge
Image source: thexbeatboxer
#44 Meirl
Image source: notpiercedtongue
#45 A Prank Gone Wrong Or An Evil Genius In The Making?
Image source: Fabulous_Wealth2608
#46 Petty Revenge On A Co-Worker
Image source: Bumblemark
#47 Revenge Of The Garbage Men
Image source: h0pfenbrei
#48 My Roommate Went Out Of Town And Came Back To 400 Balloons In His Room
He recently got his revenge when the other one left for a week. Literally everything in his room was wrapped and put back in the same place
Image source: justthetip13
#49 Office Revenge
Image source: yeahwaitasecond
#50
Image source: anonymous
#51 A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water
Image source: potetosarada000
#52 Awesome Mom
Image source: fingertaints
#53 Revenge Of The Newfie
Image source: jaydeejj
#54 Sam’s Revenge. When Will The Chaos End?
Image source: SomethinCool
#55 Absolute Nutter How’s That For Revenge?? In The Middle Of The Day And A Speaker Of That Size Too, Mental
Image source: rino_tripping
#56 Meirl
Image source: Jimbo072
#57 Sweet Revenge
Image source: Every-Claim8722
#58 The Intern Gets Revenge
Image source: happytragic
#59 The Brown One Always Bullies The Orange One. He Finally Got Revenge!
Image source: tfisher257
#60 When Your Tree Needs Sharpening
Image source: vtham
#61
Image source: kristen_arnett
#62
Image source: karlousm
#63 My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct Taped Him To A Chair
Image source: anon
#64 Not All Heros Wear Capes
Image source: memes
#65 A Few Months Ago I Threw A Couple Tomatoes In My Compost Pile Underneath These Ladders, I Think They Want Revenge
Image source: EbolaMercenary
#66
Image source: RhysMixGaming
#67 Park In A Spot At Least. Van Gets A Little Passive Aggressive Revenge
Image source: need1more
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