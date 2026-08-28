67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

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Most people have a sense of fairness that really gets put on edge when someone breaks it. This is one of the reasons why revenge stories are so persistent in culture. Achilles dueling Hector, The Count of Monte Cristo, John Wick, the list goes on and on.

So we’ve gathered some of the best posts and pics of people detailing a revenge story from around the internet. Get comfortable, take a moment to thank your lucky stars this didn’t happen to you, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1 Saw This On Social Media…

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Christineasw4

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

#2 After Years Of This Guy Using My Email As A Spam Account, I Got My Revenge. He Signed My Email. Up For Siriusxm Which Also Gives Me The Ability To Beep His Horn

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: F3nman

#3 Madrevenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Naggers123

#4 The Judge Needed Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: crispybacon6969

#5

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: _Breyonnn

#6 Never Arguing With My GF Ever Again

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Alternative-Wish9912

#7 Boyfriends In House Flipper Be Like:

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: orklyabsent

#8 Me_irl

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Curvin98

#9 Forbidden Taco Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: questionablelanguage

#10 As Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I’ve Wrapped My Brother’s Present In Concrete! Revenge Best Served Stone-Cold!

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: MathewRogers

#11 My Coworker Decided To Prank Us, So We Exacted Our Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Practical-Try9582

#12 Really Expensive Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Talerock_Studio

#13 Revenge Of The Nerd

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: hereforsomepancakes

#14

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: austinlockedup

#15 Now Hit The Car And Leave No Note

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: turguthakki

#16 Thats So Me LOL

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: TidalTulle

#17 Found It On Linkedin

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: ifinallycameonreddit

#18 A Friend Toilet Papered Our Car So We Decided To Up The Level A Bit For Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Ryman_Teaa

#19 I Mixed Carolina Reaper Powder Into Half A Tub Of Ice Cream As Revenge For Food Thief At My Community Freezer

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: UnusuallyCalm

#20 Innovative Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: smarttdude

#21 Locked My Cat In The Bathroom While I Made A Meal Because He Was Being Annoying. Revenge Was Had

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: GreyGhostPhoto

#22 ’tis The Season For Festive Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: GruntBuster7

#23 Last Week My Son Did This To His Little Sister (Top Left). Yesterday All His Sisters Took Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: onehundredjellyfish

#24 Sweet Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: bretfort

#25 Maddad Petty Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: anon

#26 Revenge Lad

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: anon

#27 How To Get Revenge 101

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Alexander_AK5

#28

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: sehnaoui

#29 Nah This Is Actually So Diabolical

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: markupgirly

#30 Guy Parked Wrong, Shop Clerks Took Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: ontvlambaar

#31 One Of The Best Revenge Against Waste Dumper

Guy finds garbage bags dumped on his farm. Opens bags to reveal dumper’s address… Then returns dumped garbage to his driveway

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: cardownloader

#32 Maybe This Will Teach Them Not To Park Like An Idiot

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: RosterBaiter

#33 Revenge Is Sweet

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: anonymous

#34 But Don’t Worry, I Wouldn’t Do That To You

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: 9879528

#35 A Days-Worth Of Dirty Diapers For Whoever Keeps Stealing Packages Off Our Porch

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: TheLastDeBarge

#36 To Everyone At Work That Has Been Eating My Jellybeans..now The Fun Begins

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: slimjimi09

#37 It’s Always The Dads!

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Horribleharsha

#38 Stuck In The Middle With You

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Responsible-Turnip-3

#39 My Friends Parents Force Her And Her Siblings To Have A Picture With Santa Every Year. This Year They Got Revenge And Took This Beauty Home

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: silentscope87

#40 Sweet Revenge And A Lesson Learnt

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Ihavepills

#41 Madlad Waits 11 Years To Get Revenge For His Wall

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Mkdblitz

#42 Revenge Of A Weaboo

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: gergobergo69

#43 Sweet Sweet Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: thexbeatboxer

#44 Meirl

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: notpiercedtongue

#45 A Prank Gone Wrong Or An Evil Genius In The Making?

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Fabulous_Wealth2608

#46 Petty Revenge On A Co-Worker

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Bumblemark

#47 Revenge Of The Garbage Men

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: h0pfenbrei

#48 My Roommate Went Out Of Town And Came Back To 400 Balloons In His Room

He recently got his revenge when the other one left for a week. Literally everything in his room was wrapped and put back in the same place

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: justthetip13

#49 Office Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: yeahwaitasecond

#50

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: anonymous

#51 A Japanese Woman Discovered Her Boyfriend Was Cheating, So She Gathered All His Apple Devices And Dumped Them Into A Tub Full Of Water

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: potetosarada000

#52 Awesome Mom

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: fingertaints

#53 Revenge Of The Newfie

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: jaydeejj

#54 Sam’s Revenge. When Will The Chaos End?

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: SomethinCool

#55 Absolute Nutter How’s That For Revenge?? In The Middle Of The Day And A Speaker Of That Size Too, Mental

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: rino_tripping

#56 Meirl

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Jimbo072

#57 Sweet Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: Every-Claim8722

#58 The Intern Gets Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: happytragic

#59 The Brown One Always Bullies The Orange One. He Finally Got Revenge!

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: tfisher257

#60 When Your Tree Needs Sharpening

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: vtham

#61

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: kristen_arnett

#62

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: karlousm

#63 My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct Taped Him To A Chair

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: anon

#64 Not All Heros Wear Capes

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: memes

#65 A Few Months Ago I Threw A Couple Tomatoes In My Compost Pile Underneath These Ladders, I Think They Want Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: EbolaMercenary

#66

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: RhysMixGaming

#67 Park In A Spot At Least. Van Gets A Little Passive Aggressive Revenge

67 Times People Got Back At Someone So Perfectly, Even The Victim Was Impressed

Image source: need1more

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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