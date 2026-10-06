80 Hilariously Relatable Work Tweets To Scroll Through When Your Boss Isn’t Looking

We spend a huge portion of our days at work, grinding away to put food on the table. One would think we’ve gotten used to the stress that comes with it. But despite how good we are at whatever it is we do, sometimes the tiniest thing can trip us up and send us into utter panic.
We overthink a simple three-word email for more than 45 minutes. We wonder if that smile the boss just gave us is genuinely friendly or “you’ll be fired soon”. Don’t even talk about those meeting invites that have no clear agenda.
While work anxiety is no laughing matter, sometimes the best way to deal with it is with a big dose of humor. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the funniest tweets for you to scroll through when you should be tackling that super important task. May they serve as a reminder that even when Jane in the corner cubicle looks like she’s holding it together, there’s a good chance she’s silently losing it, along with the rest of us and you, too.
#1
Image source: iamjadebrieanne
#2
Image source: twitter
#3
Image source: 1ssve
#4
Image source: omgsidewalks
#5
Image source: florisoflondo
#6
Image source: TheCatWhisprer
#7
Image source: FussySaffa
#8
Image source: diabolicalpree
#9
Image source: CooperLawrence
#10
Image source: Akir_a997
#11
Image source: FabsTola
#12
Image source: bluewmist
#13
Image source: hashjenni
#14
Image source: feyiszn
#15
Image source: Loewhaley
#16
Image source: Rollinintheseat
#17
Image source: NC_Renic
#18
Image source: MartinPilgrim1
#19
Image source: twitter
#20
Image source: KatyLeeson
#21
Image source: HoneyTooRaw
#22
Image source: SusuDpeng
#23
Image source: DollyDeighton
#24
Image source: death0fdes
#25
Image source: tonythehumanD20
#26
Image source: brockpierson
#27
Image source: stevensongs
#28
Image source: FromN5_
#29
Image source: EmployeeTears
#30
Image source: EmployeeTears
#31
Image source: EmployeeTears
#32
Image source: EmployeeTears
#33
Image source: Ndeshi_M
#34
Image source: MissMalbec
#35
Image source: instagram
#36
Image source: GianmarcoSoresi
#37
Image source: LRNROSE
#38
Image source: femiiiszn
#39
Image source: rafiews
#40
Image source: BrickzwithTipz
#41
Image source: CotysGotThis
#42
Image source: haywireco
#43
Image source: omgsidewalks
#44
Image source: wadelentz
#45
Image source: ThaDervster
#46
Image source: SantanaelChan
#47
Image source: Moyorxo
#48
Image source: graciell__
#49
Image source: kensanjose_
#50
Image source: HowtoADHD
#51
Image source: _TheBookishOne
#52
Image source: twitter
#53
Image source: leathergregory
#54
Image source: JaggedAuthor
#55
Image source: twitter
#56
Image source: JoshDance
#57
Image source: barstoolsports
#58
Image source: gaynick_
#59
Image source: Bloke_Baz
#60
Image source: PontistGirl
#61
Image source: highsieze6
#62
Image source: dfwclayton
#63
Image source: omgsidewalks
#64
Image source: RayyvanaTTV
#65
Image source: randomrecruiter
#66
Image source: omgsidewalks
#67
Image source: NotLordJerms
#68
Image source: EmployeeTears
#69
Image source: EmployeeTears
#70
Image source: EmployeeTears
#71
Image source: EmployeeTears
#72
Image source: punmagnate
#73
Image source: ceejoyner
#74
Image source: mdob11
#75
Image source: jwoodham
#76
Image source: instagram
#77
Image source: thunderdungeon
#78
Image source: randomrecruiter
#79
Image source: Grace_Segers
#80
Image source: rllydu
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