This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

by

Cats have lived alongside humans for thousands of years, and by now, we can confidently say we should know everything about them. They sleep all day, come alive at 3 a.m., squeeze into the weirdest places, and look at us like they’re constantly judging our life choices – these are all rather regular cat behaviors. Yet, they still surprise us with so many things.

That’s exactly the kind of feline behavior celebrated by ‘Sovjet Cats,’ an Instagram page filled with funny cat photos and memes that capture the wonderfully bizarre logic of our furry companions.

Scroll down, enjoy some of the funniest posts from this community, and see how many of them remind you of the cats in your own life.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

#2

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#3

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#4

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#5

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#6

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#7

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#8

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#9

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#10

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#11

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#12

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#13

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#14

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#15

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#16

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#17

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#18

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#19

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#20

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#21

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#22

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#23

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#24

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#25

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#26

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#27

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#28

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#29

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

#30

This Page Shared 30 Funny Posts Showing What Life Looks Like When Your Roommate Is A Cat

Image source: sovjetcats

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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