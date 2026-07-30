78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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As a child, when adults would ask you what you wanted to be when you grew up, what would you say? Perhaps you dreamed of becoming an astronaut or a professional athlete. Maybe you wanted to be a photographer or a ballet dancer. Perhaps you imagined yourself as a chef or baker. But it’s pretty unlikely that you dreamed of sitting behind a desk for 40 hours a week sending mundane messages on Slack.

Unfortunately, that’s what many of us end up doing, whether we like it or not. So if you’re looking for a safe space to lament the realities of working an office job, you’ve come to the right place. Below, you’ll find a list of hilarious posts about life in the corporate world, so be sure to upvote the ones that you find painfully relatable!

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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From the outside, the corporate world may seem glamorous. No manual labor involved, great benefits, paid time off, and you can get up from your desk to grab coffee or go to the bathroom whenever you need, without having to tell anyone else. There’s a lot of freedom that can come along with a corporate job that people working in restaurants or retail might be envious of.

But it’s certainly not a perfect environment. Laura Scalco warns that the corporate world is often filled with pressure to work longer hours, regardless of how that impacts your work-life balance. This can also breed a toxic work environment that can take a significant toll on employee morale. When bosses purely care about profits, rather than people, the job can become incredibly stressful.  

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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Many employees in the corporate world also experience challenges due to the hierarchical structure of their company or due to poor management. This can make it difficult for employees to express concerns if they’re never taken seriously or perhaps even used against them. And if workers don’t feel comfortable reaching out to upper management, issues can be brushed under the rug for a long time.

Meanwhile, job insecurity is something that nearly everyone in the corporate world has to worry about. No matter how many years you’ve been at a company, you are not immune to layoffs. In fact, nearly 55,000 workers in the US were laid off just last year, and this can happen overnight. A corporate job may seem cushy on paper, but it can take a turn in an instant. 

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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Now, it’s not easy to determine exactly how many workers have corporate jobs. But according to Gallup, over 60 million workers in the United States have traditional office jobs. And data from the European Union found that 39% of workers employed in the EU carry out their work while sitting down. 

Not all of these roles would be considered corporate, as corporate refers specifically to jobs within a corporate organization that work together to achieve the company’s goals. But pretty much any role that relies on sitting in Zoom meetings and sending messages on Teams all day will have similar pros and cons.  

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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If you’re currently working in a different field but you’re interested in moving into the corporate world, Indeed notes that there are several things to keep in mind about the corporate world before diving in. First, these jobs can be extremely competitive. Landing one in the first place can be very difficult, but even after you’ve been hired, you’re not necessarily safe. These corporations often closely track employee performance and compare team members to one another. Unfortunately, if you fall closer to the bottom, you might be laid off. 

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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Landing a corporate job can also be a lengthy process. It typically involves three to five rounds of interviews, a test task, and a whole lot of waiting around. And another factor to consider about corporate jobs is that they’re often only available in larger cities. If you’re determined to live in your quaint hometown for the rest of your life, you might not have opportunities to even apply for corporate roles.     

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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If you’re already a cog in the corporate machine and you’re wondering how to continue doing your job without losing your sanity, PeopleHum has some advice. First, they recommend solving problems before you report them. This prevents the issue from becoming someone else’s problem, and it will likely impress your superiors. They’ll be relieved that, by the time they heard about the issue, it was already resolved.  

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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Another tip for surviving in the cutthroat corporate world is to build relationships across the organization, not just up. People who are too focused on climbing the ladder might only try to impress those above them, but the people you really need on your side are those in the same role as you. You never know who will get a promotion over you or who might be able to help you land a job at a different company someday. Don’t ignore the people next to you; build relationships with them, and ensure that you have each other’s trust. 

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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Are you enjoying these funny and relatable posts about the corporate world, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that remind you of your own workplace, and let us know in the comments below what your experiences working in the corporate world have been like. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring similar posts, look no further than right here!

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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78 Hilariously Painful Realities About 9-To-5 Life To Scroll Through On Company Time

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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