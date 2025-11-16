Guy Makes Honest And Funny Charts That Sum Up Our Lives, And Here Are 30 Of The Best Ones (New Pics)

Matt Shirley is a legend, a visual genius, and a master of social insight. Odds are that you know of his work even if you aren’t aware of his name. His creative and hilarious charts have been gracing social media sites for years, and you’re bound to have stumbled upon one of his creations. They’re as quirky as they are funny. And they’re incredibly relatable (even if some of us won’t say it aloud).
We’re not the only ones who think so. A whopping 419k people follow Matt on Instagram, waiting for his hottest new graph doodles, straight off the digital press. We really wanted to show you what the artist’s been up to recently, so we’ve collected his best newest doodles to share with you, dear Pandas. Scroll down, upvote your fave graphs, and be sure to follow Matt on social media. Why? Because he’s awesome and we know you love his stuff.
Bored Panda reached out to Matt to see how he’s doing, and he was kind enough to answer our questions. Read on to see how he feels about his popularity, what he does to stay creative, and why consistency in posting might not be the only thing that new content creators should focus on.
Oh, and if you can’t get enough of the artist’s funny and honest charts about being a real-life human being, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. When you’re done with this list, check out Bored Panda’s earlier features about his work here, here, and here.
More info: Instagram | MattShirleyCharts.com | Facebook | Twitter | Patreon
#1
Image source: mattsurelee
#2
Image source: mattsurelee
#3
Image source: mattsurelee
#4
Image source: mattsurelee
#5
Image source: mattsurelee
#6
Image source: mattsurelee
#7
Image source: mattsurelee
#8
Image source: mattsurelee
#9
Image source: mattsurelee
#10
Image source: mattsurelee
#11
Image source: mattsurelee
#12
Image source: mattsurelee
#13
Image source: mattsurelee
#14
Image source: mattsurelee
#15
Image source: mattsurelee
#16
Image source: mattsurelee
#17
Image source: mattsurelee
#18
Image source: mattsurelee
#19
Image source: mattsurelee
#20
Image source: mattsurelee
#21
Image source: mattsurelee
#22
Image source: mattsurelee
#23
Image source: mattsurelee
#24
Image source: mattsurelee
#25
Image source: mattsurelee
#26
Image source: mattsurelee
#27
Image source: mattsurelee
#28
Image source: mattsurelee
#29
Image source: mattsurelee
#30
Image source: mattsurelee
Follow Us