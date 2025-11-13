40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn’t Make Them Up

There are many reasons to cry, but it’s usually the kinds of extreme feelings of happiness or sadness that get the waterworks flowing. Not for kids, though. Kids quickly learn that crying, meltdowns and temper tantrums get a reaction from their parents, and can begin bawling in dramatic fashion at the drop of a hat.
Because we know this, we are allowed to laugh at the seemingly cataclysmic situations that these cry babies find themselves in. Although it might seem that someone is about to die, the kid just isn’t allowed to eat the cat food. Or throw books at her parent’s faces. Or any of the other absurd reasons why kids decide to show their skills on how to cry. As a sequel to our previous post, we here at Bored Panda have made another list of the hilariously ridiculous reasons people caught kids crying for. So scroll down below to check it out and share your own fussy baby stories in the comments!
#1 The Golden Gate Bridge Isn’t Actually Golden
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#2 Life Is Super Tough When You Can’t Pick Up The Book You Want Because You’re Sitting On It
Image source: acrookedframe
#3 We Wouldn’t Let Him Swim In The Sea. He Can’t Swim & Its 6 Degrees
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#4 She Wanted Ravioli For Dinner
Image source: assholeparent
#5 He Wants To Get On The Bus. The Bus On The TV
Image source: assholeparent
#6 He Does Not Want Me To Take His “Sticker” Away. At Least It Might Absorb The Tears!
Image source: assholeparent_
#7 I ‘Refused’ To Switch The Sun Off So His Pumpkin Could Light Up
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#8 The Face Of Someone Who’s Mom Wouldn’t Let Him Hold His Own Poop In His Hands
Image source: ohthatmomglow
#9 I Wouldn’t Let Him Eat A Battery For Breakfast….
Image source: assholeparent
#10 The Daffodils Are Gone, And I Can’t Bring Them Back
Image source: momlovesmickey
#11 He Suddenly Wanted His Cycling Backpack
Image source: assholeparent
#12 I Killed A Bug In The Laundry Room. Apparently It Was Her Best Friend
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#13 I Told Her She Couldn’t Go Inside The Dishwasher
Image source: assholeparent_
#14 I Told Him He Had To Stop Biting The Cat
Image source: jgeiger270
#15 He Wanted The Yellow Cup, So I Gave Him The Yellow Cup. Now His Life Is Ruined
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#16 Wouldn’t Buy Her Women’s Razors
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#17 Won’t Let Her Throw Books At My Face
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#18 Because She Doesn’t Have “More Toes” To Paint
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#19 Sean Said The Word…green
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#20 He Wants Me To Reattach The Nails I Clipped Off His Feet.
Image source: carlo_amacio
#21 I Bought Him A Kite. Obviously, I’m A Monster
Image source: momlovesmickey
#22 I Won’t Let Him Eat The Cat’s Food
Image source: assholeparent_
#23 All That Hard Work On The Toilet Only To Find Out Your Mommy Flushed Your Poo Before You Got To Say Your Good-Byes.
Image source: assholeparent
#24 Daddy Touched My Balloon
Image source: _yiling_feng_
#25 I Didn’t Let Her Run Into The Road
Image source: assholeparent
#26 Told Her No To A Bath After She Just Got Out Of A Bath
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#27 I Won’t Let Him Eat Trash
Image source: missyjo3
#28 Do You Want Me To Let The Ducks Out?
Image source: eiseljen
#29 Because We Got Her A Unicorn Birthday Cake, Just Like She Wanted
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#30 He Couldn’t Take Off His Pants, And Then Escalated When He Couldn’t Find The Booger That Fell From His Nose
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#31 She Dropped A Stool On My Toe And I Said “Ouch”
Image source: katiel218
#32 I Handed Her The Wrong Pink Marker
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#33 I Wouldn’t Let Her Drink The Chemicals Under The Sink
Image source: lauren_hovekamp
#34 Wouldn’t Let Her Eat The Bath Bomb
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#35 She Is So Mad That My Shoes Don’t Fit Her!
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#36 Because There Was A Piece Of Fuzz On His Leg!
Image source: vickywithawhy
#37 I Wouldn’t Let Him Pull His High Chair Over And Die
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#38 She Asked Specifically For Two M&m’s. I Gave Her Two M&m’s
Image source: rageagainsttheminivan
#39 We Got A New Microwave
Image source: NatashaWattsUp
#40 I Wouldn’t Let Her Wear Her Sandals Into The Snow
Image source: assholeparent
Follow Us