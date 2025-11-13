40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn’t Make Them Up

by

There are many reasons to cry, but it’s usually the kinds of extreme feelings of happiness or sadness that get the waterworks flowing. Not for kids, though. Kids quickly learn that crying, meltdowns and temper tantrums get a reaction from their parents, and can begin bawling in dramatic fashion at the drop of a hat.

Because we know this, we are allowed to laugh at the seemingly cataclysmic situations that these cry babies find themselves in. Although it might seem that someone is about to die, the kid just isn’t allowed to eat the cat food. Or throw books at her parent’s faces. Or any of the other absurd reasons why kids decide to show their skills on how to cry. As a sequel to our previous post, we here at Bored Panda have made another list of the hilariously ridiculous reasons people caught kids crying for. So scroll down below to check it out and share your own fussy baby stories in the comments!

#1 The Golden Gate Bridge Isn’t Actually Golden

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  rageagainsttheminivan

#2 Life Is Super Tough When You Can’t Pick Up The Book You Want Because You’re Sitting On It

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: acrookedframe

#3 We Wouldn’t Let Him Swim In The Sea. He Can’t Swim & Its 6 Degrees

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  rageagainsttheminivan

#4 She Wanted Ravioli For Dinner

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent

#5 He Wants To Get On The Bus. The Bus On The TV

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent

#6 He Does Not Want Me To Take His “Sticker” Away. At Least It Might Absorb The Tears!

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent_

#7 I ‘Refused’ To Switch The Sun Off So His Pumpkin Could Light Up

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#8 The Face Of Someone Who’s Mom Wouldn’t Let Him Hold His Own Poop In His Hands

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: ohthatmomglow

#9 I Wouldn’t Let Him Eat A Battery For Breakfast….

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent

#10 The Daffodils Are Gone, And I Can’t Bring Them Back

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: momlovesmickey

#11 He Suddenly Wanted His Cycling Backpack

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent

#12 I Killed A Bug In The Laundry Room. Apparently It Was Her Best Friend

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#13 I Told Her She Couldn’t Go Inside The Dishwasher

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent_

#14 I Told Him He Had To Stop Biting The Cat

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: jgeiger270

#15 He Wanted The Yellow Cup, So I Gave Him The Yellow Cup. Now His Life Is Ruined

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#16 Wouldn’t Buy Her Women’s Razors

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  rageagainsttheminivan

#17 Won’t Let Her Throw Books At My Face

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  rageagainsttheminivan

#18 Because She Doesn’t Have “More Toes” To Paint

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#19 Sean Said The Word…green

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  rageagainsttheminivan

#20 He Wants Me To Reattach The Nails I Clipped Off His Feet.

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: carlo_amacio

#21 I Bought Him A Kite. Obviously, I’m A Monster

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: momlovesmickey

#22 I Won’t Let Him Eat The Cat’s Food

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  assholeparent_

#23 All That Hard Work On The Toilet Only To Find Out Your Mommy Flushed Your Poo Before You Got To Say Your Good-Byes.

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent

#24 Daddy Touched My Balloon

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: _yiling_feng_

#25 I Didn’t Let Her Run Into The Road

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent

#26 Told Her No To A Bath After She Just Got Out Of A Bath

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#27 I Won’t Let Him Eat Trash

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: missyjo3

#28 Do You Want Me To Let The Ducks Out?

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: eiseljen

#29 Because We Got Her A Unicorn Birthday Cake, Just Like She Wanted

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  rageagainsttheminivan

#30 He Couldn’t Take Off His Pants, And Then Escalated When He Couldn’t Find The Booger That Fell From His Nose

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#31 She Dropped A Stool On My Toe And I Said “Ouch”

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: katiel218

#32 I Handed Her The Wrong Pink Marker

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#33 I Wouldn’t Let Her Drink The Chemicals Under The Sink

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: lauren_hovekamp

#34 Wouldn’t Let Her Eat The Bath Bomb

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#35 She Is So Mad That My Shoes Don’t Fit Her!

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source:  rageagainsttheminivan

#36 Because There Was A Piece Of Fuzz On His Leg!

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: vickywithawhy

#37 I Wouldn’t Let Him Pull His High Chair Over And Die

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#38 She Asked Specifically For Two M&m’s. I Gave Her Two M&m’s

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: rageagainsttheminivan

#39 We Got A New Microwave

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: NatashaWattsUp

#40 I Wouldn’t Let Her Wear Her Sandals Into The Snow

40 Parents Are Sharing All The Hilariously Absurd Reasons Why Their Kids Cry, And You Couldn&#8217;t Make Them Up

Image source: assholeparent

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is It Possible That Chozen Could be Mr. Miyagi’s Illegitimate Son?
3 min read
Dec, 25, 2020
Suits
Suits Season 1 Episode 3 Review: “Inside Track”
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2015
The Army of the Dead Recap: Should You See It?
3 min read
May, 23, 2021
hart of dixie wade shirtless
Hart of Dixie 2.03 “If It Makes You Happy” Recap
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2012
Roommate Kept Stealing Leftovers, So Guy Baked A Habanero Cake To Teach Him A Lesson
3 min read
Sep, 9, 2025
Fred Savage as Fred Savage Being Savage on Happy Endings
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.