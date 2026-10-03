53 Funny Memes That Might End Up In Your Friends’ DMs Before You Finish Scrolling

If you think of content as royalty online, then memes must truly be the bejeweled crown resting on their brow. The internet would be a sad place indeed if there were no humorous and relatable images to break up the monotony.
Today, we are featuring our favorite funny and relatable memes from the ‘Take 1 Leave 1’ community, and we hope they make your day way more fun. Check out the most hilarious pics, and don’t forget to spam your favorite people with the ones that made you chuckle the hardest.
#1
Image source: Scary-Pizza-1468
#2
Image source: Scary-Pizza-1468
#3
Image source: okaysure007
If you spend an unreasonable amount of time online, you shouldn’t feel too guilty if the content you’re consuming is humorous and genuinely making you chuckle aloud. There’s a reason for this.
Frequent laughter has strong, positive effects on your physical and mental health. It can even provide unexpected social benefits.
#4
Image source: Holiday_Button5368
#5
Image source: KitStuckInAToaster
#6
Image source: Frosty_Log6972
Speaking purely about the physical side of things, laughter can:
- Boost your immune system
- Decrease pain
- Lower stress hormones in your body
- Relax your muscles
- Give your abs a workout
- Reduce the risk of heart disease
#7
Image source: Alternative-Pack6744
#8
Image source: John_evilcumonmr
#9
Image source: Emergency_Activity16
In terms of mental health benefits, laughter tends to ease anxiety and tension, relieve stress, improve your mood, and strengthen your resilience.
Socially, laughing frequently is a boon, too. It can help you strengthen your relationships, forge new connections, and defuse conflict when needed. In short, it supports bonding within your social group and makes you a stronger team.
And, from a purely subjective perspective, having a good laugh with quality people is just plain fun!
#10
Image source: GigaChad_Ryan
#11
Image source: Late-Advantage-5425
#12
Image source: YogurtclosetNo2178
The Stanford School of Medicine emphasizes that laughter should not be dismissed as something trivial.
Among all the other benefits we’ve already mentioned, laughter can also reduce insomnia and improve your memory.
#13
Image source: EuphoricBarracuda684
#14
Image source: Slaygirlys_
#15
Image source: BILL_CIPHER_IS_HERE
Cortisol, the stress hormone, can damage the area of your brain responsible for learning and memory, your hippocampus.
So, because laughter reduces cortisol levels, your hippocampus ends up healthier, leading to better memory. That, in turn, leads to a higher-quality life.
#16
Image source: SnooChipmunks3850
#17
Image source: Unlucky-Ambition-643
#18
Image source: Serious_Plenty_8518
The cool thing is that you don’t have to laugh ‘naturally’ to reap many of the benefits. If you force yourself to laugh, faking it regardless of whether or not you hear a funny joke, you’re improving your health, too.
Meanwhile, if you’re surrounded by people who are laughing, you often join in thanks to the mirror neurons in your brain.
#19
Image source: soulless_ginger777
#20
Image source: Fluffy_Grape_9127
#21
Image source: Trailiscold
“Laughter is contagious. So, laughter in a group setting—even if it starts out ‘fake’—often transforms into genuine joy,” says Gigi Otálvaro, PhD, associate director of Stanford Living Education and instructor of the ‘Laughter & Play for Wellbeing’ course.
Furthermore, laughter exercises lead to a calmer mind, better focus, more creativity, and increased productivity.
#22
Image source: Trailiscold
#23
Image source: yourr_Lover
#24
Image source: Dylan_Bapela
The ‘Take 1 Leave 1’ online community is fairly fresh. It was created just over a year ago, in May 2025. In that time, the group has grown to 82k members (also called ‘meme traders’).
According to the moderators who keep the whole place running smoothly, the point of the group is to be “an official meme trading sub.”
#25
Image source: [deleted]
#26
Image source: Giborg69
#27
Image source: PoorlyCrayon220
If you want to be a proper member of this subreddit’s community, then you have to make sure to follow the guidelines.
In a nutshell, you should focus on sharing quality memes that make people’s day better.
For example, the mods have banned ‘karma farming,’ engagement baiting, political arguments, brainrot, and AI slop.
#28
Image source: DamageAlarmed4584
#29
Image source: [deleted]
#30
Image source: Scary-Pizza-1468
After you’ve looked through all of these memes and upvoted the ones you think deserve to rise to the very top of this list, share your perspective in the comments below!
What kinds of memes and funny internet pics do you typically enjoy the most? How much time do you spend browsing humorous content every day? (Us? Way too much!)
What is the most randomly hilarious thing you’ve stumbled across this week? Let us know!
#31
Image source: Low-Amphibian-9573
#32
Image source: Silver_Ad_5138
#33
Image source: Adorable_Safety3854
#34
Image source: -iamyes1-
#35
Image source: [deleted]
#36
Image source: Worth_Ask2980
#37
Image source: just_food_
#38
Image source: [deleted]
#39
Image source: Miami_Snow_Yeti
#40
Image source: A_Random_Person474
#41
Image source: PutrescentPearl6932
#42
Image source: F1_Tiger4774
#43
Image source: Quintessentsky
#44
Image source: Trailiscold
#45
Image source: [deleted]
#46
Image source: EuphoricBarracuda684
#47
Image source: tealtrashpanda
#48
Image source: Lanky_Leek1549
#49
Image source: throwawayyyyy5929572
#50
Image source: MotherWolf680
#51
Image source: SnooPeanuts7162
#52
Image source: RegionDefiant1361
#53
Image source: awalmadaan
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