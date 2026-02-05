52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

Many are intimidated by police officers. They enforce the law of the land, and having that power imbalance as a regular citizen can be daunting. 

But that doesn’t mean that these folks don’t know how to laugh. And you will see their sense of humor in the following social media posts. 

You won’t expect some of these one-liners from official police department pages. And when you do, it’s definitely something you would take a screenshot of. A lot of these are, indeed, comedy gold.

#1 I Love This Thread

Image source: nswpolice

#2 I Don’t Know Who Is Managing Your Social, But They Are Doing A Great Job

Image source: nswpolice

#3 So Cheesy, We Camembert It

Image source: nswpolice

Social media gives the public better access to law enforcement officers, whether through official announcements, safety updates, severe weather warnings, or alerts about incidents to watch for. Through this, transparency builds trust in the community. 

#4 Sounds To Me Like That Officer Was Just Chosen By A Cat

Image source: City of Oxford, Ohio – Division of Police

#5 Cool Or Not Cool

Image source: Lincoln_Police

#6 The Social Media Manager Here Deserves Some Award

Image source: LawrenceKS_PD

You were likely pleasantly surprised to see a silly post from an official police department page. Some of you even had to take a screenshot and post it online. But that then raises the question, is this acceptable silliness? 

Darren Wright, Oro Valley Police Department’s public information officer, says it still depends on the audience.

#7 My Local Police Department Posted This

Image source: menameistaken

#8 Throwing A Party And Being Rejected By One’s Peers Is One Thing, But Being Rejected By The Cops Is A Whole New Level

Image source: Omit786

#9 On His Toes

Image source: PhillyPolice

“If you’re the chief of police at a university or in a school setting with a predominantly younger demographic, then using messaging that resonates with them is a good choice. They respond well to humor, fads, and the latest viral crazes,” Wright wrote. 

Wright also notes that memorable content does not necessarily equate to effective communication. 

#10 Dutch Police Force

Image source: CampbellxEmma, politie_utrecht_centrum

#11 How Else Are You Going To Learn How To Drive In The Snow?

Image source: LMPD

#12 Imagine The Police People Actually Placing The Dog In Their Chair And Taking This Photo

Image source: NSW Police Force

At the end of the day, these official accounts must maintain professionalism when communicating with their social media audience. Wright recognizes the struggle to find the sweet spot between humanity, humor, and respectability online, but there is a time and place for silliness. 

“Once it’s out on TwitFacestagram, it’s never coming back,” he wrote. 

#13 Not One Eaten

Image source: CedarParkPD

#14 Maybe They Got It At A Thrift Store?

Image source: wyomingpd

#15 Brilliant

Image source: sussex_police

But ultimately, seeing the lighthearted content on these official pages adds some levity to your social media scrolling. It gives you a much-needed timeline cleanse from the toxicity during these tumultuous times. 

#16 Funny Encounter With A Raccoon

Image source: Colorado Springs Police Department

#17 The Power Of The Dark Side

Image source: SurreyPolice

#18 Warwickshire Police Actually Just Posted This

Image source: warkspolice

#19 Premium Too

Image source: edmontonpolice

#20 In Sydney?

Image source: nswpolice

#21 You Can See The Smile On That Pig

Image source: Orem Police Department

#22 The York Regional Police Department Is Pretty Humerous

Image source: YRP

#23 It’s A Fun Little Surprise After You Tell Us

Image source: Greensboro Police Department

#24 Or Arrest People For Sending Chain Messages Like We’re Still Stuck In 2008

Image source: EastLansingPD

#25 Kansas City Fire Department Saves The Kansas City Police Department From The Elevator

“To all the media outlets inquiring, here’s the skinny: About 1 p.m. yesterday, April 27, 12 Tactical Team officers got into the elevator at our Police Academy. Then they couldn’t get out. The weight limit had been exceeded. So Academy staff called for the Fire Department to respond. They did, and we appreciate them getting our officers out! Everyone was physically safe, but egos were severely injured.”

Image source: Kansas City Missouri Police Department

#26 Don’t Peel Out

Image source: LawrenceKS_PD

#27 Unchain The Unicorn

Image source: PSOSSouthHigh

#28 New Dog On The Job

Image source: mtkapd

#29 So Everyone In My Town Is Anxiously Awaiting For Dunkin Donuts To Finally Open. Today, The Police Department Posted This On Their Facebook

Image source: imgur.com

#30 If Cops Have Ride-A-Longs, Do Firefighters Have Sleep-Overs?

Image source: Roswell Police Department

#31 So Johnny Depp Is Walking Around South East Queensland Dressed As Jack Sparrow. Local Police Posted This Selfie To Their Facebook

Image source: Queensland Police Service

#32 Officer Ovee Is Riding

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#33 Okay, But Who Thought Of “Pawfficer Donut”?

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#34 Only In New York

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#35 Looks Like An Inside Job

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#36 Mad Police

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#37 Superman

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#38 That’s Hilarious

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#39 Local Sheriff Department Has A Good Sense Of Humor

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#40 Please Do. They Are 100% Violating My Rights As A Person

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#41 When They Made This A+ “Mr Brightside” Joke

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#42 But Why Did They Do It?

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#43 It’s A Good Message And Made Me Laugh

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#44 That’s Cold

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#45 How On Earth Did They Get His Shoes

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#46 Will Go Great With Your Imaginary Pay Raise

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#47 Criminal Dropped Phone Running From Police. They Took A Selfie And Told Him It Can Be Picked Up At The County Jail

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#48 Basically, Saw A Post On Facebook And They’re Now Using Bunnies On The Job

“Officer Gyurina and Cinnabun took the streets this week and have already made an impact on the community with their first arrest. Cinnabun searched a vehicle during an enforcement stop where she located suspected controlled substances and assisted in taking the suspect into custody without incident.”

Image source: Grimmmxx

#49 Whatever Works Right

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#50 Assume You Gave Her A Warning

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#51 So Dangerous, Just As Well No One Was There At The Time

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

#52 Czech Police Twitter

52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

