52 Police Social Media Accounts That Are So Unserious It’s Hilarious

Many are intimidated by police officers. They enforce the law of the land, and having that power imbalance as a regular citizen can be daunting.
But that doesn’t mean that these folks don’t know how to laugh. And you will see their sense of humor in the following social media posts.
You won’t expect some of these one-liners from official police department pages. And when you do, it’s definitely something you would take a screenshot of. A lot of these are, indeed, comedy gold.
#1 I Love This Thread
Image source: nswpolice
#2 I Don’t Know Who Is Managing Your Social, But They Are Doing A Great Job
Image source: nswpolice
#3 So Cheesy, We Camembert It
Image source: nswpolice
Social media gives the public better access to law enforcement officers, whether through official announcements, safety updates, severe weather warnings, or alerts about incidents to watch for. Through this, transparency builds trust in the community.
#4 Sounds To Me Like That Officer Was Just Chosen By A Cat
Image source: City of Oxford, Ohio – Division of Police
#5 Cool Or Not Cool
Image source: Lincoln_Police
#6 The Social Media Manager Here Deserves Some Award
Image source: LawrenceKS_PD
You were likely pleasantly surprised to see a silly post from an official police department page. Some of you even had to take a screenshot and post it online. But that then raises the question, is this acceptable silliness?
Darren Wright, Oro Valley Police Department’s public information officer, says it still depends on the audience.
#7 My Local Police Department Posted This
Image source: menameistaken
#8 Throwing A Party And Being Rejected By One’s Peers Is One Thing, But Being Rejected By The Cops Is A Whole New Level
Image source: Omit786
#9 On His Toes
Image source: PhillyPolice
“If you’re the chief of police at a university or in a school setting with a predominantly younger demographic, then using messaging that resonates with them is a good choice. They respond well to humor, fads, and the latest viral crazes,” Wright wrote.
Wright also notes that memorable content does not necessarily equate to effective communication.
#10 Dutch Police Force
Image source: CampbellxEmma, politie_utrecht_centrum
#11 How Else Are You Going To Learn How To Drive In The Snow?
Image source: LMPD
#12 Imagine The Police People Actually Placing The Dog In Their Chair And Taking This Photo
Image source: NSW Police Force
At the end of the day, these official accounts must maintain professionalism when communicating with their social media audience. Wright recognizes the struggle to find the sweet spot between humanity, humor, and respectability online, but there is a time and place for silliness.
“Once it’s out on TwitFacestagram, it’s never coming back,” he wrote.
#13 Not One Eaten
Image source: CedarParkPD
#14 Maybe They Got It At A Thrift Store?
Image source: wyomingpd
#15 Brilliant
Image source: sussex_police
But ultimately, seeing the lighthearted content on these official pages adds some levity to your social media scrolling. It gives you a much-needed timeline cleanse from the toxicity during these tumultuous times.
#16 Funny Encounter With A Raccoon
Image source: Colorado Springs Police Department
#17 The Power Of The Dark Side
Image source: SurreyPolice
#18 Warwickshire Police Actually Just Posted This
Image source: warkspolice
#19 Premium Too
Image source: edmontonpolice
#20 In Sydney?
Image source: nswpolice
#21 You Can See The Smile On That Pig
Image source: Orem Police Department
#22 The York Regional Police Department Is Pretty Humerous
Image source: YRP
#23 It’s A Fun Little Surprise After You Tell Us
Image source: Greensboro Police Department
#24 Or Arrest People For Sending Chain Messages Like We’re Still Stuck In 2008
Image source: EastLansingPD
#25 Kansas City Fire Department Saves The Kansas City Police Department From The Elevator
“To all the media outlets inquiring, here’s the skinny: About 1 p.m. yesterday, April 27, 12 Tactical Team officers got into the elevator at our Police Academy. Then they couldn’t get out. The weight limit had been exceeded. So Academy staff called for the Fire Department to respond. They did, and we appreciate them getting our officers out! Everyone was physically safe, but egos were severely injured.”
Image source: Kansas City Missouri Police Department
#26 Don’t Peel Out
Image source: LawrenceKS_PD
#27 Unchain The Unicorn
Image source: PSOSSouthHigh
#28 New Dog On The Job
Image source: mtkapd
#29 So Everyone In My Town Is Anxiously Awaiting For Dunkin Donuts To Finally Open. Today, The Police Department Posted This On Their Facebook
Image source: imgur.com
#30 If Cops Have Ride-A-Longs, Do Firefighters Have Sleep-Overs?
Image source: Roswell Police Department
#31 So Johnny Depp Is Walking Around South East Queensland Dressed As Jack Sparrow. Local Police Posted This Selfie To Their Facebook
Image source: Queensland Police Service
#32 Officer Ovee Is Riding
Image source: Oro Valley Police Department
#33 Okay, But Who Thought Of “Pawfficer Donut”?
Image source: TroyMI_Police
#34 Only In New York
Image source: NYPDMTS
#35 Looks Like An Inside Job
Image source: Soledad Police Department
#36 Mad Police
Image source: PointlessShelf
#37 Superman
Image source: StaffsRCT
#38 That’s Hilarious
Image source: funny cop memes
#39 Local Sheriff Department Has A Good Sense Of Humor
Image source: National Fraternal Order of Police
#40 Please Do. They Are 100% Violating My Rights As A Person
Image source: LenexaPolice
#41 When They Made This A+ “Mr Brightside” Joke
Image source: nswpolice
#42 But Why Did They Do It?
Image source: QldPolice
#43 It’s A Good Message And Made Me Laugh
Image source: nswpolice
#44 That’s Cold
Image source: lawrenceks_pd
#45 How On Earth Did They Get His Shoes
Image source: gmpcitycentre
#46 Will Go Great With Your Imaginary Pay Raise
Image source: Portageville Police Department
#47 Criminal Dropped Phone Running From Police. They Took A Selfie And Told Him It Can Be Picked Up At The County Jail
Image source: I Support Law Enforcement Officers
#48 Basically, Saw A Post On Facebook And They’re Now Using Bunnies On The Job
“Officer Gyurina and Cinnabun took the streets this week and have already made an impact on the community with their first arrest. Cinnabun searched a vehicle during an enforcement stop where she located suspected controlled substances and assisted in taking the suspect into custody without incident.”
Image source: Grimmmxx
#49 Whatever Works Right
Image source: SouthlakeDPS
#50 Assume You Gave Her A Warning
Image source: ThorntonPolice
#51 So Dangerous, Just As Well No One Was There At The Time
Image source: MPSTowerHam
#52 Czech Police Twitter
Image source: SpiciestSpices
