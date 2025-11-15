50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

by

What makes a photo memorable? Is it the lighting? The mood? The angle? Sure, all of those things are important. But! What. You. Really. Need. Is… impeccable timing! In fact, timing and rhythm are what great photos and wonderful comedy have in common. Without them, no technical know-how will save your work from falling flat on its face.

Fortunately, the world’s full of quality photographers who, either through skilled reflexes or sheer luck, take a snap at the right moment and capture a hilarious moment. Upvote your favorite perfectly timed funny pics as you scroll through this list compiled by the hard-working Bored Panda team and let us know which pics you loved the most and why in the comments.

By the way, you’ll find some more amazing photos that were timed so right you’d think the Universe was directly involved in our posts right here, here, as well as here. It was actually French photography legend (and our personal idol) Henri Cartier-Bresson who coined the term ‘decisive moment’ which is the point at which the photo is most significant.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about the importance of timing in both photography and comedy, so we reached out to professional photographer Dominic Sberna. Have a read through what he said below. Psst, he’s also got some advice for amateur photographers who constantly find themselves missing out on hilarious moments.

#1 Booped By Floppy Fren

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: chloehachiko

#2 This Cat Assembling Itself

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Flums666

#3 Perfectly Timed

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Jorarl

#4 This Diving Photo I Took Of My Friend Makes It Look She’s Doing A Handstand On Water

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: tencents1010

#5 Caught This Incredible Exploding Meteor When I Went To Rattlesnake Lake In Washington, USA Last Weekend. Zoom In To See The Exact Moment It Explodes In Two

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: chaibhu

#6 Slipped And Fell While Photographing A Wedding Party. Snapped A Pic On The Way Down

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Chase_Rich

#7 My Girlfriend And Her Friends Tried To Take A Group Photo, Alfie Wanted To Be In It As Well

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: young_filmmaker

#8 Attempted To Take A Cute Picture Of Me And My Dog. This Was The Result

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: ShamPow20

#9 Learning The Hard Way

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Mustard_SG

#10 At A Bonfire. Wife Instructs Me To Hold My One Year Old Son High To Get A “Cool Shot”. I Think It Looks Like I’m About To Sacrifice Him

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: lava_lump

#11 Lightning Striking Simultaneously On Chicago’s Three Tallest Buildings

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: dhruveishp

#12 She Landed On My Shoulder

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: alsatianson

#13 This Man Saved Our Dog. You Can See Our Cat Jumping Out The Window

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: distriived

#14 My Wife Just Texted Me This Picture Of Our Cat Playing Behind The TV

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: FutonSpecialOps

#15 My Father’s Chair Failing At A Coast Guard Change Of Command

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: jonbees

#16 Love At First Sight

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: imgur.com

#17 Picture Taken Of Woman Falling Before She Realizes She Is Falling

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

#18 The Timing Of This Image Makes It Look Like My Nephew Is A Waterbender

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: KellJoy

#19 This Is The Best Photo My Mom Ever Took Of Me

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: mpgibson19

#20 Never Skip Arm Day

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Gabesdefig

#21 One Second Before Disaster

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: APurpleTRex

#22 Giraffe’s Shadow Looks Like A Unicorn

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: 3_pac

#23 My Cat Seems To Have Misplaced His Body Somewhere

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: 0MattyJ0

#24 I Snapped This Photo Of A Cardinal Jumping And It Looks Like He Is Floating

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: theprideofVPI

#25 Maybe She’s Barn With It

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: CupOfDog

#26 This Picture I Took Of My Dogs As The Ball Was Being Thrown

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: TigOlBitties80085

#27 The Mythical Annubis

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Palifaith

#28 Caught My Crow Buddy Mid-Blink, Making Her Look Very Sinister

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: SN74HC04

#29 Wrong Place At The Wrong Time

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: pp0787

#30 Tried To Take A Chicken Selfie And Got This

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: andrewjfletcher

#31 She Kicked The Phone Out Of My Hands At Exactly The Right Moment

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Sykes92

#32 Nice “Four Head”

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: adellali1

#33 My Friend’s Dog Sneaking It’s Tongue Into His Mouth While He Was Laughing

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: ravennawoods

#34 Just Trying To Take A Nice Picture With My Cat

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: meowspoopy

#35 This Picture My Wife Captured At The Perfect Moment Of Our Cats

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: DizzyApps

#36 I Photographed A White Stag Mid Sneeze

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: The_Oban

#37 Girl Scratches Her Back And It Looks Like A Horror Movie

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: sn0rk95

#38 Just A Typical Family Photo With Our Furbabies

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: xmoana

#39 It Has Since Moved

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: mldljns

#40 Dammit

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: HiFiSi

#41 I Had Just Finished Saying “I Can’t Believe She Never Falls In!”

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: catbrains420

#42 The Lid Coming Off Jonah Hills’s Drink

“The internet has been very interested in this photo of me dropping my coffee. But we’re all forgetting the real tragedy here. We’re forgetting to mourn this coffee. I didn’t know it long but damn was our time together special. As fleeting as it was. I’ll never forget you.”

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: jonahhill

#43 Thought The Driver Of This Car Was Just Staring Me Down For No Reason

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: EasternKanyeWest

#44 This Girl Looks Like She’s Underwater And Jumping Into Water At The Same Time

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: maskari

#45 My Baby’s First Birthday. We Had No Idea There Was A Sparkler In The Candle

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: saltymcgee777

#46 Years Ago My Brother Lost His Cellphone On A Roller Coaster. We Figured There Was No Way To Know When. Then She Saw The Ride Photo

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: moonshine12

#47 Photo Of Me Noticing A Wasp Nest

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: asdfghjklqwertyuiopzxcvbnmasdfghjklqwertyuiopzxcvbnmasdfghjklqw

#48 What Could Go Wrong If I Take A Picture With This Gopher Snake I Found In The Road?

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: drewstrummer

#49 The Fall Of The Paella

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: Dusty_Machine

#50 My Parents’ New Pupper Misjudged His Jump

50 Times People Captured Such Perfectly Timed Pics, They Had To Celebrate It By Sharing Them Online

Image source: scourgeobohem

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Join A Collaboration, Already Involving Over 60 Makers From All Over The World, To Build The Chain
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Lando Norris: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Bachelorette Finale Recap: Who Did Rachel Choose?
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2023
Teen Daughter’s Heartbreaking Question To Mom After Being Mauled By Pack Of Dogs
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Natalie Portman Drops Another Awesome Rap Video With Jar Jar Cameo
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2018
Young and the Restless: Ravi and Ashley Spend Time Alone
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.