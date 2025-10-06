“Born To Scream!”: 93 Cats Who Couldn’t Keep Their Meows To Themselves (New Pics)

What do you do when you’re having a bad day or big feelings overwhelm you? As civilized humans, we use breathing techniques, meditation, working out, or even journaling. But pets don’t regulate their emotions the way we do. If something annoying happens, they’ll let you know then and there.
Although we talk a lot about “cat energy” and how felines have a calming presence, there’s probably no diva in this world like a bothered or upset cat. The “Cats Who Yell” subreddit is a delightful place for owners to share their opinionated kitties mid-scream. These cats aren’t mean – they’re just really, really dramatic.
#1 Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath
#2 Stevie Is Having Feelings About His Annual Checkup. Great News, He’s A Very Healthy (If Angry) Senior
#3 Screaming Into Your Brother’s Ear Isn’t Very Polite, Mac
#4 His Majesty Had Strong Opinions About Returning To The Vet
#5 Grace Demands That The Box Behind Her Is Opened Without Delay
#6 Grace Was Fed Nearly An Hour Late Due To The Humans Going Out Shopping
#7 She Always Begs For Treats When She Hears Me In The Kitchen
#8 Dinner Is In 5 Minutes
#9 Morning Screams From The Fridge-Top
#10 Mid Throw-The-Toy Yell
#11 My Coworker Is Having A Bad Day
#12 She’s Yelling At Me For Yelling At Her To Get Off The Counter
#13 A Picture Of Weasley That You Can Hear 😄
Big-Show2148:
I can also smell this picture.
#14 More Pancake Yellin
#15 When A Picture Tells A Thousand Yells
#16 “Get Off The PC. I Want Dinner!”
#17 Halloween Spooky Screams
#18 Interrupted Her Beauty Routine
#19 Mother Why Do You Not Share The Cream Cheese
#20 Every Finnegan Scream Is Delivered With 175% Effort
#21 Cannoli When He Was A Baby Meowing Or Yelling At Me
#22 One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time
#23 Booboo Isn’t A Fan Of Her Daily Brushing Session
#24 Tiny Teefs
#25 This Is Kevin. We’re Cat Sitting Kevin. We Were Told Kevin Could Be Sassy. I’d Say Kevin Is Sassy
#26 Her Son Touched Her While She Was In Her Roasting Box
#27 Mack, (16), Is Not Subtle When He Wants Attention 😏
#28 She’s My Alarm Clock
#29 When You Don’t Have Separation Anxiety At All
#30 These Babies Were Found On A Dump Truck At My Work. This One Was Especially Yelly
#31 A Loud Ancient Egyptian Kitty, Cleveland Museum Of Art
#32 This Unholy Creature Yelling Because I Didn’t Open The Door That Was Already Open
#33 What Is She Saying?
#34 Halloumi Would Like To Speak To The Weather Manager
#35 Bonnie Doesn’t Always Yell, But She Is Very Excited About Warm Days In The Catio
#36 Got Yelled At For Taking Pictures
#37 Singing The Song Of His People After Destroying The Plant
#38 “Don’t Interrupt Us”
#39 Not Even Close To Wet Food Time Yet
#40 My Foster Kitten Was Not A Fan Of Picture Day
#41 Charles Is Not Happy About The Visitors This Morning
#42 Moo Has A Lot To Say And She’s Gonna Be Heard Damnit
#43 My Orange Boi Koopa
#44 Ziggy Telling Me My Toothbrush Is Way Too Loud
#45 Basil, Who Yells Whether Or Not You Pet, Play, Or Feed Her Treats
#46 My Boy Yellin For More Breakfast
#47 Olivia Is Very Pleased And Wants Everyone To Know It!
#48 Guess I’ll Get Dinner Now
#49 Cheese Screms Into The Void
#50 She Thinks That If She Screams Enough That There Will Be Second Treats. Despite That Literally Never Happening
#51 Wee Dood Was Really Yellin’!
#52 Patiently Waiting For Dinner
#53 He Has A Mouth, And He Must Scream
#54 Pictures Are Not Audible. Also Pictures:
#55 I Think Mack, (16), May Be Trying To Give Me A Subtle Hint About Breakfast Time And The Back Door Being Shut…
#56 I Kissed Her On The Forehead
#57 Scrambles Loves To Scream At Me For Attention…guess I Can’t Wash Clothes Yet!
#58 I Got Yelled At For Making The Bed And Putting Her Pillows In The Sunbeam
#59 She’s A Deaf Retired Show Cat We Adopted That Loves To Yell. Here’s Her Mid-Yell. Also My Current Phone Wallpaper
#60 He Dislikes Mornings
#61 “What’s It Take To Get Some Smoked Turkey In This House, Huh?”
#62 This Cat Yelled At Me In Portuguese Today!
#63 Biscuits Has Complaints And They Will Be Heard
#64 Berry Is Mad I’m Not Letting Her Bite Me
#65 What Does She Want 😢
#66 Got Yelled At By The Neighbourhood Cat Today
#67 Kaycie At The Vet
#68 I Went Into The Basement And Oliver Was Quite Shocked To Find Me Down There
#69 She Wanted Some Of My Hot Fries
#70 He’s Yelling At Me Because I Had To Leave Him For Three Days To Have A Baby
#71 Yelling’ About A Sky Raisin
#72 Every Morning, She Screams
#73 Opinionated Tortie Baby
#74 The Boss Was Not Happy With The Condition Of Her Office
#75 New Home = New Things To Yell At/About
#76 She Widened Her Stance Before Yelling
#77 He Has An Opinion About Being 17
#78 Her Name Is Fitting (Banshee)
#79 Birdie Was Born To Scream!
#80 She S C R E M
#81 Can You Hear This Photo?
#82 She Was Happy To Be Accepted Finally
#83 9 Weeks Old And Is Always Yelling
#84 Some Wolves Howl To The Moon. Elijah On The Other Hand Yells At The Smoke Detector
#85 Meatball, I’m Literally Just Trying To Relax And Unwind
#86 She’s A Yapper
#87 Someone Wasn’t Happy About Having His Manhood Removed…
#88 Ripley Asking Her Human To Throw The Toy
#89 My Girl Panini When I Found Her Under The Bed
#90 Halloumi Is Singing The Praises Of His New Portrait From Chewy!
#91 He’s Yelling At Me Because He Wants Me To Pick Him Up And Carry Him To His Churu Chair And Give Him A Churu
#92 This Is Twinkle. She Likes To Yell For Food
#93 Snickers Needs Breakfast Now
