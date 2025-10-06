“Born To Scream!”: 93 Cats Who Couldn’t Keep Their Meows To Themselves (New Pics)

by

What do you do when you’re having a bad day or big feelings overwhelm you? As civilized humans, we use breathing techniques, meditation, working out, or even journaling. But pets don’t regulate their emotions the way we do. If something annoying happens, they’ll let you know then and there.

Although we talk a lot about “cat energy” and how felines have a calming presence, there’s probably no diva in this world like a bothered or upset cat. The “Cats Who Yell” subreddit is a delightful place for owners to share their opinionated kitties mid-scream. These cats aren’t mean – they’re just really, really dramatic.

More info: Reddit

#1 Chicken Nugget Had Strong Opinions About His First Bath

Image source: Quirky-Biscotti1551

#2 Stevie Is Having Feelings About His Annual Checkup. Great News, He’s A Very Healthy (If Angry) Senior

Image source: Hard__Cory

#3 Screaming Into Your Brother’s Ear Isn’t Very Polite, Mac

Image source: WheelyMcFeely

#4 His Majesty Had Strong Opinions About Returning To The Vet

Image source: Scifi_taoist

#5 Grace Demands That The Box Behind Her Is Opened Without Delay

Image source: TheOneWithoutGorm

#6 Grace Was Fed Nearly An Hour Late Due To The Humans Going Out Shopping

Image source: TheOneWithoutGorm

#7 She Always Begs For Treats When She Hears Me In The Kitchen

Image source: Fangsnuzzles

#8 Dinner Is In 5 Minutes

Image source: derickkcired

#9 Morning Screams From The Fridge-Top

Image source: ShineeBep

#10 Mid Throw-The-Toy Yell

Image source: Jamgoesontoast

#11 My Coworker Is Having A Bad Day

Image source: NormanB616

#12 She’s Yelling At Me For Yelling At Her To Get Off The Counter

Image source: TMSharkie

#13 A Picture Of Weasley That You Can Hear 😄

Big-Show2148:
I can also smell this picture.

Image source: NoKidsJustCats62

#14 More Pancake Yellin

Image source: tweaktweakin

#15 When A Picture Tells A Thousand Yells

Image source: No-Source-6005

#16 “Get Off The PC. I Want Dinner!”

Image source: DGCA3

#17 Halloween Spooky Screams

Image source: anon

#18 Interrupted Her Beauty Routine

Image source: dormitatrix

#19 Mother Why Do You Not Share The Cream Cheese

Image source: PigeonsInSpaaaaace

#20 Every Finnegan Scream Is Delivered With 175% Effort

Image source: brochiosaurus

#21 Cannoli When He Was A Baby Meowing Or Yelling At Me

Image source: ScoobyTheGray

#22 One Of Them Is Very Vocal When It Comes To Dinner Time

Image source: Herwiththetwodogs

#23 Booboo Isn’t A Fan Of Her Daily Brushing Session

Image source: lateralus1075

#24 Tiny Teefs

Image source: Sufficient_Ad9120

#25 This Is Kevin. We’re Cat Sitting Kevin. We Were Told Kevin Could Be Sassy. I’d Say Kevin Is Sassy

Image source: infamous_moses

#26 Her Son Touched Her While She Was In Her Roasting Box

Image source: SnakesCatsAndDogs

#27 Mack, (16), Is Not Subtle When He Wants Attention 😏

Image source: ShiftyPowers79

#28 She’s My Alarm Clock

Image source: KingAnDrawD

#29 When You Don’t Have Separation Anxiety At All

Image source: gray_flannel_dwarf

#30 These Babies Were Found On A Dump Truck At My Work. This One Was Especially Yelly

Image source: magpies4vega

#31 A Loud Ancient Egyptian Kitty, Cleveland Museum Of Art

Image source: SkippyNordquist

#32 This Unholy Creature Yelling Because I Didn’t Open The Door That Was Already Open

Image source: capusaDEpeCOAIE

#33 What Is She Saying?

Image source: that_idiot_weeb

#34 Halloumi Would Like To Speak To The Weather Manager

Image source: Kateographer

#35 Bonnie Doesn’t Always Yell, But She Is Very Excited About Warm Days In The Catio

Image source: gnjoey

#36 Got Yelled At For Taking Pictures

Image source: I-just-wanna-talk-

#37 Singing The Song Of His People After Destroying The Plant

Image source: aoi_ringo

#38 “Don’t Interrupt Us”

Image source: blueberryfieldss

#39 Not Even Close To Wet Food Time Yet

Image source: connorpesca23

#40 My Foster Kitten Was Not A Fan Of Picture Day

Image source: OkEmu52

#41 Charles Is Not Happy About The Visitors This Morning

Image source: Nolivard

#42 Moo Has A Lot To Say And She’s Gonna Be Heard Damnit

Image source: Eternal_Shitshow

#43 My Orange Boi Koopa

Image source: hales0127

#44 Ziggy Telling Me My Toothbrush Is Way Too Loud

Image source: PancShank94

#45 Basil, Who Yells Whether Or Not You Pet, Play, Or Feed Her Treats

Image source: madelinemagdalene

#46 My Boy Yellin For More Breakfast

Image source: Wendsl-of-Delpan

#47 Olivia Is Very Pleased And Wants Everyone To Know It!

Image source: paracrazy

#48 Guess I’ll Get Dinner Now

Image source: Es0t3ric_MCID

#49 Cheese Screms Into The Void

Image source: Erbear1999

#50 She Thinks That If She Screams Enough That There Will Be Second Treats. Despite That Literally Never Happening

Image source: BruceBoyde

#51 Wee Dood Was Really Yellin’!

Image source: BaLLiSToPHoBiC

#52 Patiently Waiting For Dinner

Image source: HookedOnMonkeyPhonic

#53 He Has A Mouth, And He Must Scream

Image source: youRaMF

#54 Pictures Are Not Audible. Also Pictures:

Image source: Thick_Basil3589

#55 I Think Mack, (16), May Be Trying To Give Me A Subtle Hint About Breakfast Time And The Back Door Being Shut…

Image source: ShiftyPowers79

#56 I Kissed Her On The Forehead

Image source: ElowenEretria

#57 Scrambles Loves To Scream At Me For Attention…guess I Can’t Wash Clothes Yet!

Image source: FloofingWithFloofers

#58 I Got Yelled At For Making The Bed And Putting Her Pillows In The Sunbeam

Image source: Ego-Possum

#59 She’s A Deaf Retired Show Cat We Adopted That Loves To Yell. Here’s Her Mid-Yell. Also My Current Phone Wallpaper

Image source: Protoshoto

#60 He Dislikes Mornings

Image source: celenasardothen

#61 “What’s It Take To Get Some Smoked Turkey In This House, Huh?”

Image source: Blackb3ar

#62 This Cat Yelled At Me In Portuguese Today!

Image source: oh_no551

#63 Biscuits Has Complaints And They Will Be Heard

Image source: Jumponamonkey

#64 Berry Is Mad I’m Not Letting Her Bite Me

Image source: Flat-Limit5595

#65 What Does She Want 😢

Image source: blueberryfieldss

#66 Got Yelled At By The Neighbourhood Cat Today

Image source: Garchomp98

#67 Kaycie At The Vet

Image source: wiccanhot

#68 I Went Into The Basement And Oliver Was Quite Shocked To Find Me Down There

Image source: Castarc1424

#69 She Wanted Some Of My Hot Fries

Image source: TA2-6

#70 He’s Yelling At Me Because I Had To Leave Him For Three Days To Have A Baby

Image source: Ilovecatsandbaking

#71 Yelling’ About A Sky Raisin

Image source: johntaylorsbangs

#72 Every Morning, She Screams

Image source: FeminineOdor

#73 Opinionated Tortie Baby

Image source: Miluette

#74 The Boss Was Not Happy With The Condition Of Her Office

Image source: Plus-Statistician80

#75 New Home = New Things To Yell At/About

Image source: G_Noda

#76 She Widened Her Stance Before Yelling

Image source: Hefty-Insect7749

#77 He Has An Opinion About Being 17

Image source: GrdykoplasNamorzyn

#78 Her Name Is Fitting (Banshee)

Image source: Droid-Man5910

#79 Birdie Was Born To Scream!

Image source: BunttyBrowneye

#80 She S C R E M

Image source: TheDrunkenGoat

#81 Can You Hear This Photo?

Image source: Ego-Possum

#82 She Was Happy To Be Accepted Finally

Image source: Fahhhthaaah

#83 9 Weeks Old And Is Always Yelling

Image source: No-Mud276

#84 Some Wolves Howl To The Moon. Elijah On The Other Hand Yells At The Smoke Detector

Image source: Lijey_Cat

#85 Meatball, I’m Literally Just Trying To Relax And Unwind

Image source: BitFickle3448

#86 She’s A Yapper

Image source: Fusion_haa

#87 Someone Wasn’t Happy About Having His Manhood Removed…

Image source: Temporary_Ear9808

#88 Ripley Asking Her Human To Throw The Toy

Image source: shecawgo

#89 My Girl Panini When I Found Her Under The Bed

Image source: Teek16

#90 Halloumi Is Singing The Praises Of His New Portrait From Chewy!

Image source: Kateographer

#91 He’s Yelling At Me Because He Wants Me To Pick Him Up And Carry Him To His Churu Chair And Give Him A Churu

Image source: Ilovecatsandbaking

#92 This Is Twinkle. She Likes To Yell For Food

Image source: Teooooooo

#93 Snickers Needs Breakfast Now

Image source: cheetahgirl666

