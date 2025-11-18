30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

by

Parenting is a wild ride, full of moments that can leave you laughing or questioning your sanity. Luckily, this September, moms and dads on X (formerly known as Twitter) have once again proved that humor is the ultimate survival tool.

From the chaos of getting kids ready for school to the hilarity of toddler logic, we collected the best posts they made this month to solidify that if you’re trying your best, one way or another, everything is going to be okay.

Continue scrolling to check them out as well as the chat we had with our parenting expert, Vicki Broadbent.

#1 Well, that escalated quickly

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: elainesim28

#2 Wait, why didn’t I think of this?

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: LizerReal

#3 Well, that escalated quickly

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: raoulvilla

#4 Didn’t See That Coming

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: deloisivete

#5 Well, that escalated quickly

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: sarahradz_

#6 That hit differently than I expected

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: daddygofish

#7 Wait, this actually works?

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: itssherifield

#8 Well, that escalated quickly

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: kryzazzy

#9 Wait, Was That Supposed To Happen?

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: daddygofish

#10 This Lowkey Hits Different

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: missmulrooney

#11 Plot twist, but make it relatable

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: uniqueblessed

#12 Well, this just happened

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: deloisivete

#13 Well, that escalated quickly

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: sarahradz_

#14 Wait, That Actually Worked?

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: Chhapiness

#15 Plot twist, but make it cozy

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: RodLacroix

#16 Got me nodding hard

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: clhubes

#17 Wait, That Actually Makes Sense

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: deloisivete

#18 Wait, did I just relate to that?

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: dadmann_walking

#19 Oops, Didn’t See That Coming

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: deloisivete

#20 Wait, that’s oddly specific

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: milifeasdad

#21 Well, that escalated quickly

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: sewistwrites

#22 Wait, I needed this yesterday

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: sarahradz_

#23 Yeah, I Definitely Needed That Reminder

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: pippercorn

#24 Plot twist, but make it relatable

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: dadmann_walking

#25 Well, that’s unexpectedly relatable

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: BunAndLeggings

#26 Can’t unsee this one

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: Tobi_Is_Fab

#27 Didn’t Know I Needed This Today

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: simoncholland

#28 Plot twist: didn’t see that coming

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: dadmann_walking

#29 Plot twist, but make it relatable

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: daddygofish

#30 Wait, that’s oddly relatable

30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Image source: themultiplemom

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
13-Years-Old Girl Gets Juice Thrown At Her Face, Punched And Even Shown A Knife By Schoolmates Only For Picking Up Litter
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
whitest kids u know season 1 funniest sketches
20 Funniest Sketches from Whitest Kids U Know Season 1
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2021
Karen’s Malicious Compliance Embarrassingly Fails After Employee Outsmarts Her At Her Own Game
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Funny Names Do You Call Your Pet? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share A Photo Of An Interesting Bug (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Eaten In Another Country?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.