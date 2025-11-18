30 Of The Funniest Parenting Tweets We Found On The Internet This Month

Parenting is a wild ride, full of moments that can leave you laughing or questioning your sanity. Luckily, this September, moms and dads on X (formerly known as Twitter) have once again proved that humor is the ultimate survival tool.
From the chaos of getting kids ready for school to the hilarity of toddler logic, we collected the best posts they made this month to solidify that if you’re trying your best, one way or another, everything is going to be okay.
Continue scrolling to check them out as well as the chat we had with our parenting expert, Vicki Broadbent.
#1 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: elainesim28
#2 Wait, why didn’t I think of this?
Image source: LizerReal
#3 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: raoulvilla
#4 Didn’t See That Coming
Image source: deloisivete
#5 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: sarahradz_
#6 That hit differently than I expected
Image source: daddygofish
#7 Wait, this actually works?
Image source: itssherifield
#8 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: kryzazzy
#9 Wait, Was That Supposed To Happen?
Image source: daddygofish
#10 This Lowkey Hits Different
Image source: missmulrooney
#11 Plot twist, but make it relatable
Image source: uniqueblessed
#12 Well, this just happened
Image source: deloisivete
#13 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: sarahradz_
#14 Wait, That Actually Worked?
Image source: Chhapiness
#15 Plot twist, but make it cozy
Image source: RodLacroix
#16 Got me nodding hard
Image source: clhubes
#17 Wait, That Actually Makes Sense
Image source: deloisivete
#18 Wait, did I just relate to that?
Image source: dadmann_walking
#19 Oops, Didn’t See That Coming
Image source: deloisivete
#20 Wait, that’s oddly specific
Image source: milifeasdad
#21 Well, that escalated quickly
Image source: sewistwrites
#22 Wait, I needed this yesterday
Image source: sarahradz_
#23 Yeah, I Definitely Needed That Reminder
Image source: pippercorn
#24 Plot twist, but make it relatable
Image source: dadmann_walking
#25 Well, that’s unexpectedly relatable
Image source: BunAndLeggings
#26 Can’t unsee this one
Image source: Tobi_Is_Fab
#27 Didn’t Know I Needed This Today
Image source: simoncholland
#28 Plot twist: didn’t see that coming
Image source: dadmann_walking
#29 Plot twist, but make it relatable
Image source: daddygofish
#30 Wait, that’s oddly relatable
Image source: themultiplemom
Follow Us