22 Reasons Why Parents Shouldn’t Text

We’ve had quite a few posts on Bored Panda about epic fails that kids can make when they communicate with adults. But the opposite is also true – some adults can have trouble understanding the finer points of modern communication. When they get lost in a confusing jungle of LOLs, WTFs and YOLOs, everybody wins.
The following funny text messages are a perfect example of what can happen when someone who doesn’t understand the mores of modern social network communication tries to engage in it anyway. Some aspects of the confusion are modern – like, for example, the extremely unfortunate, yet uber funny fail of misusing LOL. Other funny parent texts are simply a digital continuation of the age-old tradition of parents doing their best to embarrass their children. Somehow, texts from moms, fall into that category most often.
