50 Hilarious Examples Of Pareidolia That Prove Our Brains Will Truly Come Up With Anything

If you were to take a couple of minutes and look around, you’d be surprised by how many faces and familiar-looking creatures surround you. You may ask, ‘Where?’ Well, everywhere! If you’re still not familiar with the term, let us introduce you to pareidolia. Is this your first time encountering this term? Despite its exotic sound, it’s a rather common phenomenon. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, it is defined as ‘a situation in which someone sees a pattern or image of something that does not exist, such as a face in a cloud.’ Now we’re on the same page! Haven’t we all experienced that at some point?
For some people, it’s a delightful coincidence, while others are dedicated to focusing their attention and seeking new examples of pareidolia. What they share is the practice of capturing their discoveries and sharing them with others online. Thanks to this, we’ve been able to curate this fascinating collection of images featuring various things spotted by people from around the world.
Scroll down to see the best instances of pareidolia spotted and shared by people, as well as to read our interview with the founder of the Stone Face account curating the best images showcasing faces appearing on beach stones.
#1 I Looked Up At The Moon And Felt As If The Moon Was Looking Back Down At Me
#2 This Duck Has A Perfect Cartoon Dog Face For A Beak
#3 Look At This Kitty
#4 This Sunflower With Lips
#5 The “Heartwood” Of This Tree Is Shaped Like A Human Heart
#6 I Was Trying To Make A Heart
#7 A Cat Reaching For The Sky
#8 My Pepper Looks Like A Fist
#9 Look At This Little Mushroom Owl
#10 I Accidentally Created A Porcupine By Pouring Instant Coffee Over An Americano
#11 Sad Person Sitting On A Ledge
#12 I Found A Baby Groot
#13 My Knee Imprint At The Gym Looks Like An Ear
#14 I Started Drawing Over To Show What I See In Detail. Here’s A Sad Bear Trapped In A Wall
#15 This Jalapeno Looks Like A T-Rex
#16 Rocky Face
#17 I Overcooked An Egg And It Looks Like A Person Is Trying To Climb Out Of It
#18 Yellow Yukon At Work Today. I Felt Bad Peeling It
#19 A Rock Created Bird-Shaped Window Art On My Car
#20 This Cactus That Looks Like A Bird
#21 A Piece Of Driftwood That Looks Just Like A Seagull
#22 Unsure If I Saw A Cloud Or A Dragon The Other Day
#23 My Little Peanut Friend
#24 Staring Contest
#25 This Cross Section Of An Onion
#26 This Ice Melted Into A Shark
#27 This Yam That Looks Like A Human Hand
#28 I Found This Tree With Eyes
#29 A Seal In My Potatoes
#30 Tree Fox
#31 Whilst Walking Into A Kitchen I Saw This Guy
#32 My Wife’s Bag Has A Grumpy Face
#33 This Terrier
#34 The Camera In The ER Looks Like A Surprised Panda
#35 This Knot In The Wood Looks Like A Frog
#36 Dragon Tree In The Chellah Necropolis, Rabat
#37 I Went Boating On Saratoga Lake, NY And Saw This Cloud That Looked Like A Victorian Lady
#38 Snow Elephant On A NYC “Citi Bike”
#39 The Imprint Of My Spoon Handle Looks Like A Cat
#40 My Toothpaste Came Out Looking Like A Nose
#41 Water Stain On A Wall That Looks Like A Pirate With A Long Beard
#42 The Back Side Of This Studio Microphone Appears To Be Holding Its Head, Screaming In Pain
#43 This Potato Looks Like A Reptile Or A Dino
#44 Wasps Built A Wasp
#45 Cute Kitty On A Windshield
#46 Pepper Monster
#47 Puppy At The Barbeque
#48 I Asked To Have A Motion Sensor Light Installed. I Guess I Should Have Asked To See It First
#49 These Cameras Look Like A Pair Of Eyes
#50 It Looks Like There’s A Dog Trapped In This Tree
