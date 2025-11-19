30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn’t That Fun

by

Online dating is far from easy. Even though the apps connect us with many attractive people with whom we may have a few things in common, a successful relationship requires much more than a pretty face and a shared love for running. Not to mention that the chance of getting a date out of it nowadays has plummeted to never-seen lows. 

These and many more similar online dating struggles can be found below in the form of memes, courtesy of the “That’s Online Dating” Instagram account. Scroll down to find some of the most perfectly chaotic posts about modern dating, and don’t forget to upvote experiences you had to go through yourself.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with relationship and dating coach Mila Smith, relationship expert, love coach, and dating empowerment mentor Michaela Lambert, and online dating coach Erika Ettin, who kindly agreed to give a few tips on how to overcome online dating struggles. 

#1

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#2

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#3

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#4

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#5

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#6

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#7

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#8

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#9

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#10

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#11

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: shawntifying

#12

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#13

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#14

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#15

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#16

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#17

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#18

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#19

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#20

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#21

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#22

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: lalayloosh

#23

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#24

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#25

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#26

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#27

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#28

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#29

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

#30

30 Memes That Show Why Dating Isn&#8217;t That Fun

Image source: thatsonlinedating

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why The 100 Could Become a Successful Feature Film
3 min read
May, 26, 2017
Jeopardy! Contestant Breaks Silence Over Sexist Clue That Made Everybody “Uncomfortable”
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Public Playground In Sumida Park, Asakusa, Tokyo
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Self-Taught Artist Brings Magic To The World Of Mini Art!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
40 Women Share The Most Unbelievable Lies Men Came Up With When Caught Red-Handed
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
90210 2.08 “Women’s Intuition” Recap
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2009
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.