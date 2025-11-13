30 Of The Best Nurse Memes

Life as a nurse is not as funny or glamorous as it is on Grey’s Anatomy or Scrubs. Ask the unappreciated hospital workers, and they will tell you it requires rigorous medical studies, long hours and not enough pay. Well, they say laughter is the best medicine (ok, nurses don’t) so Bored Panda came up with a list of hilarious nurse and medical memes sure to tickle their funny bone.

From dealing with irritable patients or the patients that want to quote WebMD to you; to the unending stress for no money, these new memes are sure to brighten up your 10-minute break at the hospital and show everyone else that you should be a lot nicer to these unsung scrubbed heroes. Scroll down and don’t forget to upvote the best memes!

#1 Some Things Never Change

Image source: nurseconfession

#2 Spy Mode

Image source: nursememes_prn

#3 Long Shifts

Image source: nursememes_prn

#4 What’s Sun?

#5 Testing Your Limits

Image source: nursememes_prn

#6 The Nurse vs. The Doctor

Image source: memenurseofficial

#7 Nurse Memes

#8 Not Stressful At All!

#9 Work vs. Salary

#10 But I Just Did

Image source: nursememes_prn

#11 Expectations vs. Reality

#12 Your Turn To Keep Them Alive

Image source: thenursecode_

#13 That’s Impossible

#14 Reality Is Different Here

Image source: memenurseofficial

#15 Nurse Memes

#16 I’m Off Duty

Image source: nursememes_prn

#17 Perfectly Fine, Thanks

#18 Just Like In The Movies

#19 They Always Know Better

#20 In Hopes Of Staying Alive, Stick To Your Diet

Image source: nursememes_prn

#21 The Google Doctor

#22 Know Your Facts

#23 Easy Breezy

Image source: justrnthings

#24 Good Luck With That!

Image source: memenurseofficial

#25 Double Dare You

#26 Rewarding Moments

#27 The Family Members

Image source: nursememes_prn

#28 Request Time Is Over

#29 Me vs. The Patients

#30 Everything Is On Fire All The Time

Image source: jgladdy_

#31 It Sure Is Quiet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
