75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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If you’re looking for (another) sign that the world has lost its marbles, consider yourself in luck. Society has arrived at a point where posters proudly sport things like, “We plan to cut all homeless people in half by 2025,” and menus offer such delights as, “Chicken rude and unreasonable.” Try as we might, there are some things we just can’t make up…

As proof, Bored Panda has put together an epic list of receipts gathered from a page called Message Unclear. It’s an online community where boggled minds gather to make sense of some of the most nonsensical pieces of communication they’ve spotted in the wild. Besides the above-mentioned blunders, you’ll also find gems like the hospital sign ordering sick people to “Stop! Please do not enter if you’re feeling unwell.” And the potentially dangerous warning: “Crocodiles do not swim here.”

Sit back, keep scrolling and enjoy these with a pinch of salt. Because clearly, some people do not take the task of communicating as seriously as they should.

#1 In Half!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: hahanawmsayin

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

#2 Pighe Ntear Cheo Htel

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#3 She Wo Turns Boyfriends Into Goblins

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK, lyricstitches

Humans have been communicating since the dawn of time. Even before there was language, our ancestors “spoke” to each other using non-verbal cues like hand gestures, pointing, and pantomiming. According to researchers from the University of California, there wasn’t any reading or writing until roughly 5,000 years ago.

“People started writing things down so they could keep track of accounts. For example, if Farmer Joe owed Farmer Jill three sheep, then they would draw a picture of a sheep and write down three marks,” explains the university’s site.

Those pictures evolved into into hieroglyphics and then into the letters that we use today. And while we’d like to think that writing and reading has made things easier, it seems that’s not always the case.

#4 Explain It Peter.. Who Are Birds Who Are Bees???

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: HollyBee159

#5 Thanks For Clearing That Up

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Comprehensive_Cap290

#6 What Does This Sign Mean?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

Too often, messages are unclear, causing chaos, confusion and sometimes even comedy gold. But on a serious note, mixed messages confuse your audience, undermine your credibility and often achieve the opposite of what you intended. That’s the word from communication experts at Shift-ology.

“Mixed messages occur when the different elements of your communication – tone, content, context and intent – contradict each other or send competing signals,” they explain. “They create cognitive dissonance in your audience, forcing them to choose which part of your message to believe while questioning your authenticity and competence.”

#7 So Who Is Allowed In?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#8 I’m Confused

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: DevShelly

#9 Classic

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: X-4341

The Shift-ology team warns that mixed messages often only become obvious when you hear them spoken. They add that one way to ensure clearer communication is to apply what they call the Headline Test. This means asking yourself: “If someone only read the headline and the conclusion of my message, would they understand my main point?”

The experts stress that clear communication isn’t about dumbing down your message. But rather about being direct, consistent and authentic. In other words, say what you mean and mean what you say.

#10 When Close The Start Dooring

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Kyiakhalid

#11 Those Poor Kids…

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#12 🤨

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: kg_digital_

Even when you think your message is as clear as day, it could still be completely misinterpreted. And there are several reasons why… The first is context.

As psychologist, author, public speaker, and business strategist Liane Davey explains, you can’t always assume that your intended audience has the same information, background, or schema as you. And if they don’t, there’s a good chance they’ll interpret your message differently than how you expect.

“That’s especially problematic if their different interpretation leads to inappropriate behaviors or unproductive reactions,” warns the expert.

#13 What Order Do You Really Read This In?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#14 Don’t Read Too Closely

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#15 Me When People Ask What I’m Going To Do With My Life

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: SpencerTheFactorial

Davey says another reason why your messages could get misinterpreted is because people respond differently to the same stimulus (i.e., message, body language, tone, etc.). She reveals that she often sees people trying to be very clear and dispassionate, only to be told they were harsh or too direct.

In these cases, says the expert, “the sender often fails to create the desired effect because the receiver feels hurt or becomes defensive.”

The same applies to cultural or language differences.

#16 Which Way Do They Mean It? (There Aren’t Any Or Don’t Put Any)

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#17 Rude And Unreasonable Chicken

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#18 Bad Design Sign

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#19 What Speed Again?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#20 Ummm Okay

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: HollyBee159

#21 3 What Now?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#22 You’re Car. You’re Problem. You’re Doomed

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: DevShelly

#23 Information…?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#24 Seems Radioactive

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#25 Let’s Play A Game, Genderguessr

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#26 What Is It Then?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#27 I Can’t Figure Out What This Means, But Definitely Has A Story Behind It

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#28 No Clue!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#29 So

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: autumnsincere159

#30 Guess They Thawed Out The Word Grammar Instead 🥩😂

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Kelsey_White1

#31 Who’s It For?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#32 Against The Law!? So We Are Legally Required To Intoxicate Children?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#33 Wth?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#34 Yes

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: No_Accident_2302

#35 Yes? .. Or No?? 🤔

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Apple_Cooler63

#36 I’m Not Sticking Around There For Long!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#37 Been Looking At This For 5 Minutes…

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: iRhaeghar85

#38 No Safety! Smoking First!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Unlikely_Advance_252

#39 Wait, What?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: unknown

#40 What Now?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#41 I Just Love That They Went With This Over A No Trespassing/Private Property Sign

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#42 Don’t Not? – This Sign At A Local Subway That Mails Paper Coupons Out Every Other Week

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#43 Oh Sweet Sweet Irony

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: cantbebothered6789

#44 From My Periodontist’s Intake Form

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Maleficent-State-749

#45 Was Very Confused For A Minute, But Per Caption His Name Is Actually Third

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Old-Instruction4640

#46 That Seems Harsh But Maybe The Advocates Should Stop Breaking-In?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#47 Am I Awake Or Sleeping?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: IRadiateYou1999

#48 Women Are Always Right, Right?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#49 🤔

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#50 Who Removed Their Ring?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: uberviolence

#51 One Word In Spanish

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#52 As An Slp, This One Always Bothered Me…

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: MD_SLP7

#53 Message Is Vague, But I’ll Probably Look For Some Other Door

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: shedmow

#54 We Are Sorry For The Incontinence As Well

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#55 Thank You!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: ToiletSlaveForHire

#56 🥛🍊🤔

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#57 Please, Don’t Wash. You Are Balls

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: Ic_You_Salamanderist

#58 I Found This On Safari In South Africa

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: crazylady1971

#59 Make Up Your Mind!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#60 Found Walking Around In Iceland – About 7 Feet Tall And Made Out Of Pipes

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#61 Focus If I On My Can’t Of The Then I Tiger Outcome Must

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#62 Break What?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#63 Wait. Where?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: King_Ralph1

#64 So Which Is It?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#65 At A Buddhist Temple

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: tomveiltomveil

#66 Non Binary From A Straight Grandmother To Say Hello & I’m With You

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: SweeperOfDreams

#67 But It’s Not A Floor, It’s A Wall!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#68 Directions Unclear

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: bigswedemc

#69 Saw This In Norway In A Souvenir Shop

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#70 Is This Qr Code In The Room With Us

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#71 They Just Got This Helmet Intercom From China, And Need Help With Understanding The Instructions

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#72 What The Fack?!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#73 Ham Or Glam? — Capitalization Is Important!

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

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#74 Huh?

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: RulerK

#75 Please Help Yourselves In The Fridge

75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers

Image source: HeioFish

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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