30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

by

Sometimes, reading some interesting information at work is just what you need to take your brain cells for a walk and get the creative juices pumping. Fortunately, that’s exactly what the /r/FunFacts subreddit provides – safe-for-work interesting facts!

If your boss catches you scrolling this post or the aforementioned subreddit, consider telling them that this is just what you needed to jog your productivity. In fact, there’s a new fact for that as well – when your brain learns new information, it forms new neuronal connections, and the more it does this, the better it gets at it. That’s called neuroplasticity.

#1 Fun Fact: There’s A Service Called “Cleaning For A Reason” In The U.s And Canada That Cleans The Houses Of Women With Cancer For Free So They Can Focus On Their Health

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Liam_hi

#2 Fun Fact:

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: WellThatsStrangeOff

#3 Fun Fact : In Switzerland It Is Illegal To Own Just One Guinea Pig . This Is Because Guinea Pigs Are Social Animals, And They Are Considered Victims Of Abuse If They Are Alone

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: 123moshimoshi123

#4 In 1850 Dmitri Mendeleev Walked Almost A Thousand Miles To Moscow So He Could Apply For The University Of Moscow. Although He Was Not Accepted, He Walked To St. Petersburg Where He Was Accepted, And With That Education, He Developed The Periodic Table Of The Elements

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: jameslloyd00

#5 A Deck Of Poker Cards Has A Metaphysical Meaning: 52 Cards – 52 Weeks A Year, 4 Suits – Seasons, 13 Cards Of The Same Suit – 13 Phases Of The Lunar Cycle. If You Add Up All The Values ​​of The Cards In The Game Deck, You Get 365 Days (Including The Joker). The Second Joker Is A Leap Year

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: MrLitto

#6 Fact:

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Danny-B-YT

#7 Fun Fact: A Black Robin Named Old Blue Became The Mother Of Her Entire Species When She Was The Last Fertile Female In A Group Of 5 Robins. There Are Now Over 250 Black Robins On The Chatham Islands, And Have Raised Their Status From Critically Endangered To Endangered

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: gemmalyn9_

#8 A Picture Of Dr. Religa Monitoring His Patient’s Vitals After Completing A 23-Hour-Long Heart Transplant. At The Bottom Is A Picture Of The Same Patient, 30 Years Later. He Managed To Outlive His Doctor

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Averyy-

#9 Armadillos Can Hold Their Breath For Up To Six Minutes And Are Known To Walk Underwater To Cross Streams!

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: ChumpsLand

#10 The Eggplant Is Called The Eggplant Because When It Is Young It Looks Like An Egg

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Cheif-of-the-mudkips

#11 Fun Fact:

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: WellThatsStrangeOff

#12 Fun Fact: Don’t Get Bitten By A Chinese Water Deer

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: WellThatsStrangeOff

#13 Fun Fact: A Rural Japanese Town Under Siege By Monkeys Is Defended By Three Elderly Women Armed With Airguns Who Call Themselves The “Monkey Busters”

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: spikeknight1

#14 Fun Fact:

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: WellThatsStrangeOff

#15 The Meaning Of The Greek Word “Cerberus” Is “Spotted” So Technically Hades’ Dog’s Name Is “Spot”

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Balloon_911

#16 Fun Fact: LEGO’s The Largest Tire Manufacturer In The World

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: TheHaroldini

#17 Fun Fact: Ethan Zuckerman, The Man Who Invented Pop-Up Ads, Apologized To The World For Unintentionally Creating One Of The Internet’s Most Hated Forms Of Advertising

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: BlancheBernadette

#18 In 1985, After An 8.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Mexico City, Nearly All Newborn Babies Survived A Collapsed Hospital. They Are Known As “Miracle Babies” For Surviving 7 Days Without Nourishment, Water, Warmth Or Human Contact

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Tommyco_

#19 Poor Guy

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Fun Fact: Research Shows That Some Fish Eggs Remain Alive Even After Being Swallowed By Mallards, A Breed Of Ducks. These Eggs Then Come Out As The Ducks’ Poop And Hatch When They Find Water Again. This Explains How Some Fishes Emerge In Ponds And Pools Without A Hint

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Iamvicky07

#21 Found On Insta

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: jamowarp

#22 Fun Fact:

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: WellThatsStrangeOff

#23 “Fun Fact “ Koalas Have Fingerprints That Are Almost Indistinguishable From Human Fingerprints

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: SaraMohamed123

#24 This Is A Piranha. Contrary To Popular Belief, They Almost Never Attack Humans (Unless Crazy Starved). I Work At An Aquarium And Clean Their Tank While They Are In There (About 12 Of Them). Quite The Scaredy-Cats, Actually. Won’t Go Anywhere Near Something Living As Large As A Human

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: sadmusicianhours

#25 There Once Lived A Viking Called Harald Bluetooth. He Was Called That Because He Loved Blueberries. The Bluetooth Technology We Know Nowadays, Has Been Named After Him. And The Symbol Are The Runic H And B Put Together

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Narwhals Tusks Are Actually Teeth, Can Grow Up To 10 Ft, And Can Bend Up To A Foot To One Side Without Breaking. Their Purpose Is Still Not Well Understood. Some Narwhals Do Not Have Tusks. Their Skin Is Very Rich In Vitamin C, The Same As An Orange By Weight. There Are None In Captivity

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: brombinary

#27 Fun Fact: There’s A Species Of Sheep That Has Two Pairs Of Horns Called Jacob Sheep. They Are One Of Very Few Species Of Sheep To Have Multiple Pairs Of Horns. Here’s A Picture Of Its Skull:

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: H20bean

#28 Fun Fact. Did You Know?

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: reddit.com

#29 There’s A Town In Texas Named “Earth” On Earth!

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: NotSoReliable

#30 If You Hold The Head Of A Chicken Still And Draw A Straight Line While Chicken Is Looking At It, It Will Be Hypnotized

30 Fun And Interesting Facts To Share With Your Work Bestie

Image source: Sophi3123

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Craziest Belief That Ancient People Used To Think Was True? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Party Takes A Wild Turn After Woman Decides To Prove She’s A Better Grandma And Sends A Baby To ER
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was The Oddest Thing You Ever Saw? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Jason Momoa Dresses Up As Elvis, And The Costume Is Close To Perfect
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Everything You Need to Know About The Pikachu McFlurry
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2017
30 People Share What Funny Things Their Moms Have Said In Response To Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.