50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Summer is an excellent time for taking a vacation and the beach is a great place to go. It has much more to offer than just sand and water. If you keep your eyes open and get a little lucky, you’ll discover all sorts of treasures.
To show that you really can expect the unexpected, we at Bored Panda put together a new list of modern-day pirates’ most interesting finds. Sure, things like dental and flat Earth posters might not score you big bucks at the pawnshop, but they will definitely give you a good laugh.
Continue scrolling to enjoy the collection and when you’re done, feel free to check out part I and part II of this fun little series.
#1 Someone Made This Amazing Eagle Out Of Stones On A Beach In Devon, UK
Image source: greengiantsbaby
#2 These Sand Sculptures Formed By Strong Winds Eroding Frozen Sand
Image source: Mike_ZzZzZ
#3 Someone Made A Raptor Out Of Driftwood On A Local Beach
Image source: tyeranitar
#4 This Fellow Came Up To Me On The Beach Today
Image source: Delosisland
#5 These Clouds At The Beach Look Like Waves
Image source: 99999999
#6 Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart
Image source: Cascading-hearts98
#7 This Beach In Canada Is Filled With Crystal Blue Tide Pools And It’s So Magical
Image source: unaviable
#8 Beach Has Baskets For People To Help Clean Up
Image source: MusicGoose
#9 My Friend Found A Bottle Post On The Beach From A 5-Year-Old Boy, And Sends This To Him
“”Hi Mathias,
Thank you for your letter! We are two girls who got very happy when we found your bottle on the beach in Løkken, where we are currently on vacation. If you look on the map which we drew you can see how far your bottle traveled. It is about 277 km in a straight line. We found the bottle on the 25th of june. So it must have taken it 12 days to reach Denmark. That is about 1 km/h which is the same speed as a land turtle walking. Our names are Mischa and Rowan. Rowan is 26 from Bristol in England and Mischa is 21 and lives in Århus in Denmark. If you look on the map you can see an arrow that points towards England. Rowan is working in the British army. Mischa wants to be an architecht and draw big houses. What do you wanna become when you grow up?. You can answer us if you want on email xxxxxx.
Best regards Rowan and Mischa.
P.S. The sweets are for you and your friends in the kindergarten. Can you guess what flag is on them?”
Image source: Aimhof
#10 These Clouds Look Like A Giant Wave About To Wipe Out The Beach
Image source: yungleaf
#11 The Town Next To Mine Just Installed An Accessibility Matt On The Beach For Wheelchairs And Strollers
Image source: canadianvintage
#12 This Twisted Driftwood I Found On The Beach
Image source: roccobaroco
#13 My Brother Found A Bunch Of Vertebrae Bones On The Beach And Put Them Back Together Like A Puzzle
Image source: mus3man42
#14 My Nephew Found A Sea Shell With Squid Eggs Inside
Image source: rockyroo529
#15 We Went To The Beach To Find Shark Teeth, So When My Daughter Yelled “I Found Teeth!” This Was The Last Thing I Was Expecting
Image source: ProbablyNotDrew
#16 My Friend Created A Rainbow Of Stones She Found On The Beach
Image source: DoktorFreud
#17 I Just Tried To Chill My Beer In The Sea, When An Octopus Stole It From Me
Image source: waswerte
#18 A Beach Inside A Cave
Image source: Palana
#19 Sand Carving On The Beach. I Created Tools To Cut Into The Sand And Remove The Excess In One Motion. Orange County, California
Image source: zalansz
#20 Warning Sign On Singapore Beach. “This Isn’t Jersey Shore”
Image source: nsulbu
#21 Found On The Shores Of Lake Michigan. Fluorescent Under UV Light
Image source: Qu33nMe
#22 Beach Day
Image source: coronaboi78
#23 Beach Wheelchairs
Image source: Dane_Gleessak
#24 Sometimes You Just Need To Sit In The Sun And Look Fabulous. This Sea Lion Gets It
Image source: melodylee515
#25 A Rock I Found On The Beach Has A Tiny Starfish Fossil In It
Image source: plwplw
#26 A Tree That Washed Up On A Beach In La Push, Washington
Image source: MDL_Reddit
#27 The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach
Image source: Chazster567
#28 Unbelievable Batman Sand Sculpture In Parksville, British Columbia
Image source: agtmikescarn
#29 NC Coastal Residents Dispose Of Their Christmas Trees Where The Beach Meets The Dunes. These Get Covered With Sand And Help To Prevent Erosion
Image source: Mofomania
#30 While Walking On The Beach In Hawaii My Wife And I Found This Glass Ball That Had Become The Home Of A Small Marine Ecosystem
Image source: Tio76
#31 Someone Made A Sand Hippo At The Beach
Image source: Carp3l
#32 Perfectly Round Rock I Found At The Beach
Image source: Fudgemnky
#33 I Found A Blowfish Skeleton On The Beach In Mexico. I Think It’s Cool
Image source: Wolfbater
#34 My Bracelet Started Picking Up All Of The Iron From The Sand
Image source: DragonFawns
#35 Stingray Bag
Image source: kyleayers
#36 Found This Fossil On A Beach In Dorset Today
Image source: Jamobinks
#37 This Thing That My Friend Found In The Water
Image source: Saaintt
#38 The Snowfall Mixing With The Sand At The Beach, At My Cottage, Looks Like Coffee
Image source: ty6557
#39 Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale
Image source: AcerRubrum
#40 Seashells Beach In Slovenia
Image source: Knedl87
#41 Today I Met A Seal On The Beach Of North Carolina
Image source: RuXpin69
#42 This Guy On A Beach In Barcelona Was Carving A Dragon Out Of Sand, And Put A Fire In Its Mouth To Look Like It’s Breathing Fire
Image source: jonitfcfan
#43 Giant Squid Washed Up In Wellington New Zealand
Image source: Petaaa
#44 This Beach In Germany Has A Free Public Library
Image source: AusJonny
#45 Went To The Beach And Saw People Walking Their Duck
Image source: Fero_Zucks
#46 The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found On Oregon Beaches: Agatized Fossil Shell
Image source: tyler_tloc
#47 Someone Brought Their Goat To The Beach Today
Image source: TheMaliciousEggplant
#48 This Mobile Beach Vendor Has Tank Treads On His Cart
Image source: DannyB1aze
#49 My Mom And Uncle Found A USAF Target Drone On The Beach
Image source: coolmanjack
#50 Wake Up Beach People
Image source: JoeinJapan
