50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

by

Summer is an excellent time for taking a vacation and the beach is a great place to go. It has much more to offer than just sand and water. If you keep your eyes open and get a little lucky, you’ll discover all sorts of treasures.

To show that you really can expect the unexpected, we at Bored Panda put together a new list of modern-day pirates’ most interesting finds. Sure, things like dental and flat Earth posters might not score you big bucks at the pawnshop, but they will definitely give you a good laugh.

Continue scrolling to enjoy the collection and when you’re done, feel free to check out part I and part II of this fun little series.

#1 Someone Made This Amazing Eagle Out Of Stones On A Beach In Devon, UK

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: greengiantsbaby

#2 These Sand Sculptures Formed By Strong Winds Eroding Frozen Sand

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Mike_ZzZzZ

#3 Someone Made A Raptor Out Of Driftwood On A Local Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: tyeranitar

#4 This Fellow Came Up To Me On The Beach Today

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Delosisland

#5 These Clouds At The Beach Look Like Waves

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: 99999999

#6 Was At The Beach And Found A Shell With Barnacles On It That Makes It Look Like An Anatomically Correct Heart

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Cascading-hearts98

#7 This Beach In Canada Is Filled With Crystal Blue Tide Pools And It’s So Magical

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: unaviable

#8 Beach Has Baskets For People To Help Clean Up

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: MusicGoose

#9 My Friend Found A Bottle Post On The Beach From A 5-Year-Old Boy, And Sends This To Him

“”Hi Mathias,

Thank you for your letter! We are two girls who got very happy when we found your bottle on the beach in Løkken, where we are currently on vacation. If you look on the map which we drew you can see how far your bottle traveled. It is about 277 km in a straight line. We found the bottle on the 25th of june. So it must have taken it 12 days to reach Denmark. That is about 1 km/h which is the same speed as a land turtle walking. Our names are Mischa and Rowan. Rowan is 26 from Bristol in England and Mischa is 21 and lives in Århus in Denmark. If you look on the map you can see an arrow that points towards England. Rowan is working in the British army. Mischa wants to be an architecht and draw big houses. What do you wanna become when you grow up?. You can answer us if you want on email xxxxxx.

 

Best regards Rowan and Mischa.

P.S. The sweets are for you and your friends in the kindergarten. Can you guess what flag is on them?”

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Aimhof

#10 These Clouds Look Like A Giant Wave About To Wipe Out The Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: yungleaf

#11 The Town Next To Mine Just Installed An Accessibility Matt On The Beach For Wheelchairs And Strollers

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: canadianvintage

#12 This Twisted Driftwood I Found On The Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: roccobaroco

#13 My Brother Found A Bunch Of Vertebrae Bones On The Beach And Put Them Back Together Like A Puzzle

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: mus3man42

#14 My Nephew Found A Sea Shell With Squid Eggs Inside

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: rockyroo529

#15 We Went To The Beach To Find Shark Teeth, So When My Daughter Yelled “I Found Teeth!” This Was The Last Thing I Was Expecting

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: ProbablyNotDrew

#16 My Friend Created A Rainbow Of Stones She Found On The Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: DoktorFreud

#17 I Just Tried To Chill My Beer In The Sea, When An Octopus Stole It From Me

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: waswerte

#18 A Beach Inside A Cave

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Palana

#19 Sand Carving On The Beach. I Created Tools To Cut Into The Sand And Remove The Excess In One Motion. Orange County, California

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: zalansz

#20 Warning Sign On Singapore Beach. “This Isn’t Jersey Shore”

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: nsulbu

#21 Found On The Shores Of Lake Michigan. Fluorescent Under UV Light

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Qu33nMe

#22 Beach Day

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: coronaboi78

#23 Beach Wheelchairs

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Dane_Gleessak

#24 Sometimes You Just Need To Sit In The Sun And Look Fabulous. This Sea Lion Gets It

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: melodylee515

#25 A Rock I Found On The Beach Has A Tiny Starfish Fossil In It

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: plwplw

#26 A Tree That Washed Up On A Beach In La Push, Washington

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: MDL_Reddit

#27 The Cafe At My Closest Beach Gives Free Drinks To People Who Collect A Bucket Of Litter From The Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Chazster567

#28 Unbelievable Batman Sand Sculpture In Parksville, British Columbia

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: agtmikescarn

#29 NC Coastal Residents Dispose Of Their Christmas Trees Where The Beach Meets The Dunes. These Get Covered With Sand And Help To Prevent Erosion

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Mofomania

#30 While Walking On The Beach In Hawaii My Wife And I Found This Glass Ball That Had Become The Home Of A Small Marine Ecosystem

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Tio76

#31 Someone Made A Sand Hippo At The Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Carp3l

#32 Perfectly Round Rock I Found At The Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Fudgemnky

#33 I Found A Blowfish Skeleton On The Beach In Mexico. I Think It’s Cool

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Wolfbater

#34 My Bracelet Started Picking Up All Of The Iron From The Sand

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: DragonFawns

#35 Stingray Bag

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: kyleayers

#36 Found This Fossil On A Beach In Dorset Today

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Jamobinks

#37 This Thing That My Friend Found In The Water

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Saaintt

#38 The Snowfall Mixing With The Sand At The Beach, At My Cottage, Looks Like Coffee

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: ty6557

#39 Went To A Beach In Iceland And Took A Full-Color Picture That Looks Entirely Grayscale

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: AcerRubrum

#40 Seashells Beach In Slovenia

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Knedl87

#41 Today I Met A Seal On The Beach Of North Carolina

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: RuXpin69

#42 This Guy On A Beach In Barcelona Was Carving A Dragon Out Of Sand, And Put A Fire In Its Mouth To Look Like It’s Breathing Fire

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: jonitfcfan

#43 Giant Squid Washed Up In Wellington New Zealand

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Petaaa

#44 This Beach In Germany Has A Free Public Library

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: AusJonny

#45 Went To The Beach And Saw People Walking Their Duck

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: Fero_Zucks

#46 The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found On Oregon Beaches: Agatized Fossil Shell

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: tyler_tloc

#47 Someone Brought Their Goat To The Beach Today

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: TheMaliciousEggplant

#48 This Mobile Beach Vendor Has Tank Treads On His Cart

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: DannyB1aze

#49 My Mom And Uncle Found A USAF Target Drone On The Beach

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: coolmanjack

#50 Wake Up Beach People

50 Times People Found Unexpected, Interesting, And Bizarre Things At The Beach (New Pics)

Image source: JoeinJapan

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Americans
All New and Returning Television Shows This March
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2017
30 Of The Best Historic Propaganda Visuals As Shared By This Dedicated Online Community
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Coyote Defies All Odds After Being Hit On Alberta Highway
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Has Mel Gibson Truly Been Welcomed Back Into Hollywood?
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2023
Jonas Brothers
Which Two Jonas Brothers Are Hosting a New Reality Show?
3 min read
Jul, 21, 2022
18 Celebrity Memoir Bombshells That Left Fans Speechless
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.