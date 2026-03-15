47 Funny Regret Moments That May Make You Feel Better About Your Own Bad Decisions

Life is full of regrets. Some are small—like spilling coffee on a nice shirt—and some are spectacularly, irreversibly terrible. And a lot of the time, they’re also unavoidable, when all you can do is step back, accept what happened, and try to move on without letting it take over your mind.
So, to reassure you that you’re not alone in these “wish I hadn’t” experiences, we put together a gallery of moments people would love to erase from their memory. Whether earned or purely accidental, yikes!
#1 Mis-Snakes Were Made
Image source: YourHostEdge
#2 I Love It When We Rise Up Together To Destroy The Patriarchy ✊
Image source: The_Kyojuro_Rengoku
#3 The Moment This Jogger Realized He Stumbled Into My Friends’ Engagement Photo
Image source: 123CJP
#4 Lifeboy
Image source: graystone777
#5 My Indoor Cat’s First Time Experiencing Heights & He Instantly Regretted It 😂
Image source: supercj926
#6 Tells The Potential Employee To Find Another Job If They Don’t Like His Terms. Is Shocked When She Agrees To Do Just That
Image source: Adeisha
#7 This Is Coco. He Was Banned From Three Groomers For Aggression. He Is Now Under House Arrest (I Have To Shave Him Myself)
Image source: prettyfacebasketcase
#8 He Had No Idea What To Expect
Image source: GallowBoob
#9 Posing On A Flaming Chair For A Cool Photo
Image source: GallowBoob
#10 “Don’t Look At The Sun!” *proceeds To Look At The Sun*
Image source: MelanieWalmartinez
#11 When You Finish Work At 5 But You’re Storming The Capitol Building At 6
Image source: SnooConfections3389
#12 I Was 13 And We Decided To See Who Could Jump The Farthest Off The Swing. This Was The Moment Before I Hit A Pole At The Playground
Image source: reddit.com
#13 This Picture Was Taken The Moment Before I Fell Into The Splits, Thinking That I Could Ride These Like Rollerblades
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Justin’s Appointment
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Mistakes Were Made
Image source: reddit.com
#16 This Man Drove 1,000+ Miles To Hoard And Scalp Supplies, But Now He Can’t Find Buyers. Boo-Hoo
Image source: manBjarkepig
#17 They Didn’t See That Coming
Image source: Sensatai
#18 Forever Alone
Image source: GallowBoob
#19 My Mom Made A Mistake While Cutting My Hair
Image source: sadkkman123
#20 Self Burn
Image source: ImTheAlligator
#21 Missing Your Husband’s Singing For Months Because You Can’t Say Sorry
Image source: secretLGBTnGWAacc
#22 Layoff Skilled Workers Hurts Company?
Image source: isu_trickster
#23 Don’t Worry, He’s Fine
Image source: IYamSweetPotato
#24 Trying To Take A Picture Posing With The Birds
Image source: GallowBoob
#25 They Took The Dog Swimming For The First Time
Image source: GallowBoob
#26 Instant Regret
Image source: superpatty
#27 Instant Regret
Image source: basshead541
#28 “Plumber Returns To Re-Clog Pipe After Restaurant Refuses To Pay Bill”
Image source: AnnesleyandCo
#29 Single Dad Wanting To Absolutely Nail It For Christmas This Year, So I Saved Up And Bought My 3yo Daughter The Largest Dollhouse I Could Find. I See Now That I Definitely Veered Out Of My Lane When I Made This Decision. Pray For Me Please LOL
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Oh Boy
Image source: Arpikarhu
#31 Another “Unschooling” Success Story
Image source: jenandabollywood
#32 “Now They Are Infected!”
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Classic Oh No Consequences Sunday: Lady Orders Sushi Rolls That Were Not On Sale & Gets Angry She Can’t Return Them For A Refund
Image source: GamerGirlLex77
#34 Keep Me In Your Prayers
Image source: NeptuneAgency
#35 Making A Frog Friend
Image source: DiosMioMan2
#36 You’re Not A Teenager. You’re 24
Context for people out of the loop: this is Johnny Somali, a streamer who’s known for his repeated disrespectful behaviours in multiple countries. His behaviour includes yelling Hiroshima Nagasaki on Japanese public trains, harassing high school girls, sexually harassing a female police officer in Israel, lap dancing on a WW2 comfort woman statue in South Korea, and many many more. He was previously kicked out of Japan and Israel for his misdemeanors. He was also banned from Kick and Twitch and now streams on Rumble. He’s currently arrested in South Korea for possession [of illegal substances] and is facing jail time and is also literally being hunted down by Koreans. He also offered a similar apology to Japan before, only to immediately start insulting the country as soon as he’s out of the country.
Image source: Aki008035
#37 My Professor Regraded My Assignment And Now My Grade Is Even Lower
Image source: ShinkenRed48
#38 “I Eat Nothing But Raw Meat Raw Milk And Eggs, Why Am I Having Health Problems?”
Image source: csstraight
#39 Student Failing To Take Responsibility For …
Image source: homicidaldonut
#40 Can I Pet Him? -Sure, He’s Friendly-(Doggo Starts Growling Mid Picture)
Image source: astronaut_monkey
#41 Instant Regret
Image source: reddit.com
#42 My Friend’s Dog Decided To Join The Fun Of A Slip And Slide, Instant Regret
Image source: darkviper039
#43 Instant Regret
Image source: Double-decker_trams
#44 Ignore Fines For Breaking Traffic Laws And There Are Consequences?!
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Maybe Call Ahead With Such A Large Order??
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Moves To Rainforest, Complains That It Rains Too Much
Image source: Which_Public_6743
#47 If It Can Happen In It Can Happen Anywhere!
Image source: tidymaze
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