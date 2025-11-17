50 Classical Art Memes That Prove The Struggle Has Been Real Through All Eras Of Time (New Pics)

If it’s been a while since you’ve visited an art museum, pandas, we’ve got a virtual gallery for you to scroll through down below. But unlike the paintings you’ll find in the Louvre or the Met, these pictures have a modern twist: they’re all memes!

We visited the Trippin Through Time subreddit to find some of the most hilarious and surprisingly relatable edits of historical pieces of art, so enjoy scrolling through this collection we’ve curated. Keep reading to also find a conversation with Jeydie Woloszczuk of What the Art?! blog, and be sure to upvote the pics that you think even Michelangelo would appreciate!

#1 Praise The Sun

Image source: St0pX

#2 Ruffles

Image source: esberat

#3 Quality Content

Image source: esberat

#4 What’s Wrong Mommy?

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#5 The Two Types

Image source: feelingood41

#6 Facts

Image source: esberat

#7 Tennis Balls And The Doggo

Image source: feelingood41

#8 Dad Jokes

Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st

#9 “The Qbark Is In Extosition”

Image source: jn81znch11

#10 Hallucinations

Image source: esberat

#11 Job Interview

Image source: shallowblue

#12 The Absinthe Drinker

Image source: St0pX

#13 Well Okay, Nevermind Then I Guess

Image source: 42words

#14 Such A Relief

Image source: iamphr0glov3r

#15 Babysitting

Image source: esberat

#16 One Must Have The Perfect…meme

Image source: insolent_swine

#17 Happens Too Damn Often

Image source: esberat

#18 When She Mad At Everyone For No Real Reason

Image source: feelingood41

#19 It’s Time For A Walk

Image source: feelingood41

#20 They Grow Up So Fast

Image source: esberat

#21 Cant Deny That Offer

Image source: St0pX

#22 Rough Life

Image source: St0pX

#23 I Want It That Way

Image source: esberat

#24 Portraits

Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st

#25 Meirl

Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st

#26 Say Cheese!!!!

Image source: feelingood41

#27 It’s The Dream I’ll Never Have

Image source: Scaulbylausis

#28 Home Sweet Home

Image source: wintermute_

#29 I Told You…

Image source: IchBinKoloss

#30 But I’ll Still Need To Get A Roommate

Image source: MedicinalBoba

#31 Sounds About Right

Image source: feelingood41

#32 Watched Too Many Twilight Zones And Woke Up In One

Image source: esberat

#33 Misscalculation

Image source: St0pX

#34 And It’s Always Over The Most Petty Things

Image source: Greenthund3r

#35 What A Relief

Image source: IchBinKoloss

#36 Shes Doing Him A Favor

Image source: St0pX

#37 Coffee Or Tea?

Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st

#38 Working In Service

Image source: dulce_3t_decorum_3st

#39 What’s Your Stone

Image source: feelingood41

#40 Start Of A New Week

Image source: feelingood41

#41 Trying To Avoid The Emotional Damage

Image source: MedicinalBoba

#42 Srsly Tho

Image source: joelman0

#43 It Brings Happiness

Image source: esberat

#44 Dinner And Dirty Laundry

Image source: xyzerb

#45 Unimpressed

Image source: Tokyono

#46 Not Today, Bird

Image source: Jendon

#47 I’ll Have The ‘Light’ Steak, Sir

Image source: Fresh_Dingleberries

#48 Someones Gotta Do It

Image source: St0pX

#49 Plans Must Have Honor!

Image source: feelingood41

#50 I Am But A Shell Of A Human

Image source: Refried__Dreams

#51 Made Me Think Of Our Joyful Laundry Queen

Image source: milenaciciottisnark1

