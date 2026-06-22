This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

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No matter where you come from or where you’re going, what unites all of us is the embarrassment we have felt—at some point in our lives—of getting a disastrous haircut. Whether at your own hands or those of a misguided stylist, some hairdos are not meant to see the light of day.

However, the ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online community thinks differently. It invites everyone to share the very worst haircuts “from all walks of life,” and the results are both hilarious and painful to look at. We’ve collected our favorite cringey hairdos to share with you. If you have ever regretted getting a haircut before, this is the post for you.

#1 The Plant Holder

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: beekerz33

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

#2 It Was Me, Thought I Could Save $20 By Cutting My Own Hair

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: STERFRY333

#3 Valentina Petrenko, Russian Politician And Former Senator

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: SnooStrawberries468

Looking good feels awesome. We don’t know about you, but we feel fresh, fine, and confident when we look good. A new hairdo or outfit can do wonders for your self-esteem. But unfortunately, we can’t always control how our hair will look. If you don’t have a trusted stylist whom you’ve been going to for years (or sometimes literal decades!), it can be tough to build that relationship from scratch.

No matter who your stylist is, what you—the client—must bring to the table is good communication. The best thing you can do is help them understand what it is that you want, and they can then give you their professional opinion.

#4 Cosmetology Subreddit Told Me To Post Here This Is My Classmate

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: sickxgrrrl

#5 My Uber Driver This Morning

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: timmytheh

#6 He Really Thinks No One Noticed

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: South-Necessary9921

The fact of the matter is that unless your hairstylist has known you for years or can literally read minds, there will probably be a disconnect between a few things. Namely, between what you want, what they think you want, and what they can realistically achieve with their skills.

So, the more detailed you are about the hairdo you want, the better for you and them. Don’t just describe what you want, but actually show your stylist or barber photos of the hairstyle you want to rock!

These professionals are working with something incredibly visual, and your words might not always be enough to get your ideas through. What’s more, words can be misinterpreted. Photos, meanwhile, are very clear.

#7 The ‘Squatch

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Torley_

#8 Why They Do Him Like That?

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: thomasismyname_

#9 This One Polarized The Comments Section

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Chronjen

“Start with showing the length you want, and find pictures of looks you could see yourself loving. Don’t be afraid to be detailed and specific—hair stylists won’t be offended, and actually prefer it,” Southern Living suggests.

However, you can’t ignore the fact that not every stylist will be able to turn your vision into reality. The fact is that some professionals, though they earn a living, do not have the skills for every single hairdo project. A humble, grounded pro will let you know what they are comfortable doing and what is beyond their skills. Meanwhile, someone with an out-of-control ego or something to prove might take on a task beyond their league.

#10 Close Enough

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Triggered-cupcake

#11 Just Found This Sub And I Think I Qualify!

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Falafulrulle

#12 Barber: What Would You Like? Him: Short Back And Shepherd’s Pie Please

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: OldmanThyme

Furthermore, a real pro knows which hairstyles work with which hair types and face shapes. You might have a fantastic idea for something really awesome, but it might not be the best look for you. Sure, the client is always right, but genuinely good stylists will offer their professional opinions about what you might want to consider doing. You can stick to your original vision and ignore their advice, but sometimes, the right thing to do is to amend your idea for something that’s more personalized.

“Photos work better than words, but you must be considerate of your own natural texture, thickness, and styling habits. These will affect how closely your stylist is able to match the photos, so aim to bring something realistic while still aspirational. When in doubt, you can ask your stylist to recommend specific tweaks to your inspiration that will suit your hair type better,” Southern Living writes.

#13 I Wonder If She’ll Win

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: bluejester12

#14 Next Top Model Makeovers

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: titsaplenty666

#15 Local Newsman From Northern Wisconsin

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Community_Standard

You have to be honest with yourself about your own skills, too.

The Fade Club warns that you probably don’t want to do your own fade at home, as it is a technical style that is hard to master. And online tutorials won’t give you the skills that take a long time—sometimes literal years—to hone. The last thing you want is for your “cost-saving experiment” to end up in an “emergency barbershop visit to fix it.”

Meanwhile, the hair salon stresses that nobody should blindly copy haircuts they see online. You have to consider whether the cut suits your face shape.

“A haircut that looks great on someone with a chiseled jawline and high cheekbones might not have the same impact on a round or oblong face. Your face shape influences how your haircut frames your features. Not taking this into account can throw off the balance of your look, making your face appear too long, too wide, or even asymmetrical.”

#16 You Know What It Is

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: disastronaut_at_rest

#17 What Would You Call This?

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Parking_Truck1403

#18 8 Year Old Me After Trying To Shave Off My Baby Hairs In The Shower 😭 Feel Free To Laugh, Roast, Etc…

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Kwaybee

Other things to keep in mind include getting regular haircuts to maintain your dashing good looks, using the right hair products, and actually washing your hair before your appointment at the hair salon. Furthermore, you have to choose the right stylist or barber for your hair type.

“Not every barber has experience with every hair type or style. Curly, textured, straight, fine, or thick hair all require different techniques and tools. Some barbers specialize in fades and modern styles, while others excel in classic scissor cuts. Going to a barber who isn’t experienced with your hair type can lead to uneven results, poor shaping, or cuts that don’t suit your natural growth pattern,” The Fade Club suggests.

#19 I Was Told I Belong Here

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: MalikHabibi

#20 What I Asked For, What I Got

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: TinyHeartSyndrome

#21 Hmm

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: 2oam

During an earlier interview with a professional barber from the UK, Bored Panda dove deep into the line between good and bad haircuts.

“The main difference between avant-garde and plain bad for a haircut is the focus on details and the whole idea behind the haircut. You would think that haircuts like the bowl cut are never gonna be trendy. Wrong. It’s happening and thanks to extremely talented hairstylists, we see a lot of hipsters rocking a very fashionable bowl,” barber Giuliano Dore told our team earlier.

#22 “Give Me The ‘No Country For Old Men’ Cut”

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: chefdisco

#23 Oh Lawd

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Jackabing

#24 Instagram Reels Is A Goldmine

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: HalfACubi3

According to the barber, quality lies in the pattern, symmetry, and sometimes even controlled asymmetry. “If I see patchy haircuts, holes, or broken hairlines, I am gonna assume the worst,” Dore said.

He also shared some advice for cutting your own hair at home. “If you want to cut your own hair at home, go with a safe option. Same-level buzz cuts are a safe choice.”

“Home is not the place for challenging haircuts. For example, attempting a 0 to 2 high skin fade by yourself is not gonna work. Even professional barbers don’t do it themselves,” the barber told Bored Panda earlier.

“Being able to cut just based on the reflection of a mirror takes a whole new level of 4D chess and not everyone is ready for the challenge. I would also avoid sharp tools like razor blades. It’s absolutely possible to rock a very decent hairline without using razor blades at home. Clippers are your friends.”

#25 Mr. Half N Half

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: thiccpetitebae

#26 Grandpa’s Definitely Behind This

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: tinyandthicc

#27 Do It !

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: spaham

The ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online group has been entertaining the internet with the very worst haircuts from “all walks of life” for nearly 12 years, since 2014. The community has become utterly massive. At the time of writing, the subreddit gets a mind-melting 761k visitors every single week. This mass of internet users garners a whopping 7k contributions every single week.

The moderators who keep the group running emphasize that the goal of this community is comedy, not hate. Everyone is invited to gently laugh at people’s poor hairstyle choices, not poke fun at the individuals themselves. What’s more, certain things are off the table, such as sharing identifying information or shaming someone who is ill or injured.

#28 I Deeply Regret Looking Up The Voice Actor Of Johnny Storm From The 1994 Fantastic Four Series On Imdb

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Dadowar

#29 Idk Who The Hell This Is But, Man

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Allibaad90

#30 Not Sure What You’d Call This One

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Coffeepictures82

Tell us about the very worst haircut that you have ever gotten! What happened, and how did you react? Did you go to a professional hair salon, or did you try to beautify yourself at home with some rusty DIY skills?

What do you look for in a hair stylist or barber these days? How do you explain to them exactly what you want to look like?

Share your grievances, wins, and embarrassing moments in the comments at the bottom of this list!

#31 This Was A ‘Skin Fade’. I Got As Far As The Pub, My Mates Took This Picture And Promptly Ushered Me Back To Their House To Fix It

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWEN

#32 Ryan Seacrest

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Major_Initial_Dud

#33 My Great Grandma

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Cumball44

#34 What An Actual Domestic Terrorist Looks Like

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: RequirementQuirky763

#35 Apologies If This Has Already Been Posted Here

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: stuphanie

#36 Maga Thug For Life!

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: BoogerDrawers

#37 I Got You, Bro

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: adadhead

#38 Japanese Exchange Student In Birmingham Asks For A Peaky Blinders Style Haircut

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: doubtfuljoee

#39 Once You Defeat All The Other Karens.. This Is The Final Boss

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Feaselbf6

#40 Rip To This California Firefighter

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Donutholier

#41 Haircut My Husband Got At One Of Those “Mens” Salons

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: helplesslyhopeful97

#42 My Hair Before I Shaved It :)

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: ElfNavigator193

#43 3 In 1

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: dosageofjoseph7

#44 A Dichotomy For You To Contemplate

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Moondoobious

#45 Walter Jones (Black Power Ranger) In Disney’s Brink!

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: hostesscakeboi

#46 There Goes My Pet Grooming Career

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Puzzled_Trouble3328

#47 Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: wrapityup

#48 Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: wrapityup

#49 First Time Cutting Myself. How We Feelin?

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: grayscale001

#50 They’re Like Teenage Toddlers With Tattoos

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: sohchx

#51 ”i Look Like A Worm”

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: itsmemopoo

#52 Fox News Host And Former Us Representative Trey Gowdy

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Goosedukee

#53 Home Perm Courtesy Of My Mom In The 70’s

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Desolation-Rose

#54 To Her Barber: How Dare You?!

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Icedrive

#55 Shi U Only See On TV

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Th3-B0t

#56 Stupid Chud Uncle Messed Up My Style

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: The_Daily_Pootis

#57 The King And Queen Of Jfmsu

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#58 Real Life Photo Of A Reddit Mod

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo

#59 Job Interview Haircut

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: ActuallyQuiteVery

#60 Prince Harry And His Lawyer (?)

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: 19danielb

#61 It Was 2003, We Didn’t Have Internet Fashion Tips Yet, Okay?

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Mind_The_Muse

#62 There Is So Much Going On Here

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: AllTheAnimalsInc

#63 That’s A Choice

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: DDpeachybabe

#64 Rafael Nadal

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: garyschronology

#65 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Spent 12.000€ Of Taxpayer Money On A Hairdresser Last Year

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Southern_Gur_4736

#66 As Seen During The Super Bowl

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: SupaDurl

#67 I Genuinely Want To Cry

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Necessary_Cancel_601

#68 What Do You Even Say To Get This?😭

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: BreakingBadIsBest

#69 Peaches In A New Interview

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Jason_Tail

#70 For Real Though

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Katz3njamm3r

#71 Longevity Award

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: robot-downey-jnr

#72 Throwback To The Time My Girlfriend Cut My Hair In The Early Days Of The Covid Pandemic

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Stock_Strategy1668

#73 “How Did You Know I Was Iraqi”

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: CuteRelationship6143

#74 An Israeli Settler Harasses A Woman Outside Of Hebron, Palestine. Photographed By Pietro Masturzo For L’espresso Magazine

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: AcrolloPeed

#75 Did The Fire Alarm Go Off Inside His Barbers?

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Impressive-Gear7943

#76 A Lot Going On Here

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: jamnewton22

#77 At My Daughter’s High School Concert Rmhs

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Xkorpion3000

#78 An Ad I Just Got Served On Fb

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Rhythmic1

#79 Todd White, Evangelical Pastor

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Zealousideal_Belt_17

#80 I Was Told By 50 People My Cut Belongs Here

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: Klewkwa

#81 O

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: P33p33p0op0o0

#82 Jermaine Jackson Being Seen For The First Time In 6+ Years

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: gmox15

#83 Boneless Afro

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: charlieboyx

#84 A Realtor In Our Area

This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

Image source: ReggaeAlchemist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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