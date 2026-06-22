This Community Shares Unfortunate Haircuts, And Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones (New Pics)

No matter where you come from or where you’re going, what unites all of us is the embarrassment we have felt—at some point in our lives—of getting a disastrous haircut. Whether at your own hands or those of a misguided stylist, some hairdos are not meant to see the light of day.
However, the ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online community thinks differently. It invites everyone to share the very worst haircuts “from all walks of life,” and the results are both hilarious and painful to look at. We’ve collected our favorite cringey hairdos to share with you. If you have ever regretted getting a haircut before, this is the post for you.
#1 The Plant Holder
Image source: beekerz33
#2 It Was Me, Thought I Could Save $20 By Cutting My Own Hair
Image source: STERFRY333
#3 Valentina Petrenko, Russian Politician And Former Senator
Image source: SnooStrawberries468
Looking good feels awesome. We don’t know about you, but we feel fresh, fine, and confident when we look good. A new hairdo or outfit can do wonders for your self-esteem. But unfortunately, we can’t always control how our hair will look. If you don’t have a trusted stylist whom you’ve been going to for years (or sometimes literal decades!), it can be tough to build that relationship from scratch.
No matter who your stylist is, what you—the client—must bring to the table is good communication. The best thing you can do is help them understand what it is that you want, and they can then give you their professional opinion.
#4 Cosmetology Subreddit Told Me To Post Here This Is My Classmate
Image source: sickxgrrrl
#5 My Uber Driver This Morning
Image source: timmytheh
#6 He Really Thinks No One Noticed
Image source: South-Necessary9921
The fact of the matter is that unless your hairstylist has known you for years or can literally read minds, there will probably be a disconnect between a few things. Namely, between what you want, what they think you want, and what they can realistically achieve with their skills.
So, the more detailed you are about the hairdo you want, the better for you and them. Don’t just describe what you want, but actually show your stylist or barber photos of the hairstyle you want to rock!
These professionals are working with something incredibly visual, and your words might not always be enough to get your ideas through. What’s more, words can be misinterpreted. Photos, meanwhile, are very clear.
#7 The ‘Squatch
Image source: Torley_
#8 Why They Do Him Like That?
Image source: thomasismyname_
#9 This One Polarized The Comments Section
Image source: Chronjen
“Start with showing the length you want, and find pictures of looks you could see yourself loving. Don’t be afraid to be detailed and specific—hair stylists won’t be offended, and actually prefer it,” Southern Living suggests.
However, you can’t ignore the fact that not every stylist will be able to turn your vision into reality. The fact is that some professionals, though they earn a living, do not have the skills for every single hairdo project. A humble, grounded pro will let you know what they are comfortable doing and what is beyond their skills. Meanwhile, someone with an out-of-control ego or something to prove might take on a task beyond their league.
#10 Close Enough
Image source: Triggered-cupcake
#11 Just Found This Sub And I Think I Qualify!
Image source: Falafulrulle
#12 Barber: What Would You Like? Him: Short Back And Shepherd’s Pie Please
Image source: OldmanThyme
Furthermore, a real pro knows which hairstyles work with which hair types and face shapes. You might have a fantastic idea for something really awesome, but it might not be the best look for you. Sure, the client is always right, but genuinely good stylists will offer their professional opinions about what you might want to consider doing. You can stick to your original vision and ignore their advice, but sometimes, the right thing to do is to amend your idea for something that’s more personalized.
“Photos work better than words, but you must be considerate of your own natural texture, thickness, and styling habits. These will affect how closely your stylist is able to match the photos, so aim to bring something realistic while still aspirational. When in doubt, you can ask your stylist to recommend specific tweaks to your inspiration that will suit your hair type better,” Southern Living writes.
#13 I Wonder If She’ll Win
Image source: bluejester12
#14 Next Top Model Makeovers
Image source: titsaplenty666
#15 Local Newsman From Northern Wisconsin
Image source: Community_Standard
You have to be honest with yourself about your own skills, too.
The Fade Club warns that you probably don’t want to do your own fade at home, as it is a technical style that is hard to master. And online tutorials won’t give you the skills that take a long time—sometimes literal years—to hone. The last thing you want is for your “cost-saving experiment” to end up in an “emergency barbershop visit to fix it.”
Meanwhile, the hair salon stresses that nobody should blindly copy haircuts they see online. You have to consider whether the cut suits your face shape.
“A haircut that looks great on someone with a chiseled jawline and high cheekbones might not have the same impact on a round or oblong face. Your face shape influences how your haircut frames your features. Not taking this into account can throw off the balance of your look, making your face appear too long, too wide, or even asymmetrical.”
#16 You Know What It Is
Image source: disastronaut_at_rest
#17 What Would You Call This?
Image source: Parking_Truck1403
#18 8 Year Old Me After Trying To Shave Off My Baby Hairs In The Shower 😭 Feel Free To Laugh, Roast, Etc…
Image source: Kwaybee
Other things to keep in mind include getting regular haircuts to maintain your dashing good looks, using the right hair products, and actually washing your hair before your appointment at the hair salon. Furthermore, you have to choose the right stylist or barber for your hair type.
“Not every barber has experience with every hair type or style. Curly, textured, straight, fine, or thick hair all require different techniques and tools. Some barbers specialize in fades and modern styles, while others excel in classic scissor cuts. Going to a barber who isn’t experienced with your hair type can lead to uneven results, poor shaping, or cuts that don’t suit your natural growth pattern,” The Fade Club suggests.
#19 I Was Told I Belong Here
Image source: MalikHabibi
#20 What I Asked For, What I Got
Image source: TinyHeartSyndrome
#21 Hmm
Image source: 2oam
During an earlier interview with a professional barber from the UK, Bored Panda dove deep into the line between good and bad haircuts.
“The main difference between avant-garde and plain bad for a haircut is the focus on details and the whole idea behind the haircut. You would think that haircuts like the bowl cut are never gonna be trendy. Wrong. It’s happening and thanks to extremely talented hairstylists, we see a lot of hipsters rocking a very fashionable bowl,” barber Giuliano Dore told our team earlier.
#22 “Give Me The ‘No Country For Old Men’ Cut”
Image source: chefdisco
#23 Oh Lawd
Image source: Jackabing
#24 Instagram Reels Is A Goldmine
Image source: HalfACubi3
According to the barber, quality lies in the pattern, symmetry, and sometimes even controlled asymmetry. “If I see patchy haircuts, holes, or broken hairlines, I am gonna assume the worst,” Dore said.
He also shared some advice for cutting your own hair at home. “If you want to cut your own hair at home, go with a safe option. Same-level buzz cuts are a safe choice.”
“Home is not the place for challenging haircuts. For example, attempting a 0 to 2 high skin fade by yourself is not gonna work. Even professional barbers don’t do it themselves,” the barber told Bored Panda earlier.
“Being able to cut just based on the reflection of a mirror takes a whole new level of 4D chess and not everyone is ready for the challenge. I would also avoid sharp tools like razor blades. It’s absolutely possible to rock a very decent hairline without using razor blades at home. Clippers are your friends.”
#25 Mr. Half N Half
Image source: thiccpetitebae
#26 Grandpa’s Definitely Behind This
Image source: tinyandthicc
#27 Do It !
Image source: spaham
The ‘Just [Eff] My [Stuff] Up’ online group has been entertaining the internet with the very worst haircuts from “all walks of life” for nearly 12 years, since 2014. The community has become utterly massive. At the time of writing, the subreddit gets a mind-melting 761k visitors every single week. This mass of internet users garners a whopping 7k contributions every single week.
The moderators who keep the group running emphasize that the goal of this community is comedy, not hate. Everyone is invited to gently laugh at people’s poor hairstyle choices, not poke fun at the individuals themselves. What’s more, certain things are off the table, such as sharing identifying information or shaming someone who is ill or injured.
#28 I Deeply Regret Looking Up The Voice Actor Of Johnny Storm From The 1994 Fantastic Four Series On Imdb
Image source: Dadowar
#29 Idk Who The Hell This Is But, Man
Image source: Allibaad90
#30 Not Sure What You’d Call This One
Image source: Coffeepictures82
Tell us about the very worst haircut that you have ever gotten! What happened, and how did you react? Did you go to a professional hair salon, or did you try to beautify yourself at home with some rusty DIY skills?
What do you look for in a hair stylist or barber these days? How do you explain to them exactly what you want to look like?
Share your grievances, wins, and embarrassing moments in the comments at the bottom of this list!
#31 This Was A ‘Skin Fade’. I Got As Far As The Pub, My Mates Took This Picture And Promptly Ushered Me Back To Their House To Fix It
Image source: OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWEN
#32 Ryan Seacrest
Image source: Major_Initial_Dud
#33 My Great Grandma
Image source: Cumball44
#34 What An Actual Domestic Terrorist Looks Like
Image source: RequirementQuirky763
#35 Apologies If This Has Already Been Posted Here
Image source: stuphanie
#36 Maga Thug For Life!
Image source: BoogerDrawers
#37 I Got You, Bro
Image source: adadhead
#38 Japanese Exchange Student In Birmingham Asks For A Peaky Blinders Style Haircut
Image source: doubtfuljoee
#39 Once You Defeat All The Other Karens.. This Is The Final Boss
Image source: Feaselbf6
#40 Rip To This California Firefighter
Image source: Donutholier
#41 Haircut My Husband Got At One Of Those “Mens” Salons
Image source: helplesslyhopeful97
#42 My Hair Before I Shaved It :)
Image source: ElfNavigator193
#43 3 In 1
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#44 A Dichotomy For You To Contemplate
Image source: Moondoobious
#45 Walter Jones (Black Power Ranger) In Disney’s Brink!
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#46 There Goes My Pet Grooming Career
Image source: Puzzled_Trouble3328
#47 Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk
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#48 Illegal Immigrant Elon Musk
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#49 First Time Cutting Myself. How We Feelin?
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#50 They’re Like Teenage Toddlers With Tattoos
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#51 ”i Look Like A Worm”
Image source: itsmemopoo
#52 Fox News Host And Former Us Representative Trey Gowdy
Image source: Goosedukee
#53 Home Perm Courtesy Of My Mom In The 70’s
Image source: Desolation-Rose
#54 To Her Barber: How Dare You?!
Image source: Icedrive
#55 Shi U Only See On TV
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#56 Stupid Chud Uncle Messed Up My Style
Image source: The_Daily_Pootis
#57 The King And Queen Of Jfmsu
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#58 Real Life Photo Of A Reddit Mod
Image source: A-Helpful-Flamingo
#59 Job Interview Haircut
Image source: ActuallyQuiteVery
#60 Prince Harry And His Lawyer (?)
Image source: 19danielb
#61 It Was 2003, We Didn’t Have Internet Fashion Tips Yet, Okay?
Image source: Mind_The_Muse
#62 There Is So Much Going On Here
Image source: AllTheAnimalsInc
#63 That’s A Choice
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#64 Rafael Nadal
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#65 German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Spent 12.000€ Of Taxpayer Money On A Hairdresser Last Year
Image source: Southern_Gur_4736
#66 As Seen During The Super Bowl
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#67 I Genuinely Want To Cry
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#68 What Do You Even Say To Get This?😭
Image source: BreakingBadIsBest
#69 Peaches In A New Interview
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#70 For Real Though
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#71 Longevity Award
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#72 Throwback To The Time My Girlfriend Cut My Hair In The Early Days Of The Covid Pandemic
Image source: Stock_Strategy1668
#73 “How Did You Know I Was Iraqi”
Image source: CuteRelationship6143
#74 An Israeli Settler Harasses A Woman Outside Of Hebron, Palestine. Photographed By Pietro Masturzo For L’espresso Magazine
Image source: AcrolloPeed
#75 Did The Fire Alarm Go Off Inside His Barbers?
Image source: Impressive-Gear7943
#76 A Lot Going On Here
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#77 At My Daughter’s High School Concert Rmhs
Image source: Xkorpion3000
#78 An Ad I Just Got Served On Fb
Image source: Rhythmic1
#79 Todd White, Evangelical Pastor
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#80 I Was Told By 50 People My Cut Belongs Here
Image source: Klewkwa
#81 O
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#82 Jermaine Jackson Being Seen For The First Time In 6+ Years
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#83 Boneless Afro
Image source: charlieboyx
#84 A Realtor In Our Area
Image source: ReggaeAlchemist
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