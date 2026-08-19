80 Posts And Memes That Sum Up The Gen X Experience Better Than Any History Book Could

Gen X isn’t the most talked-about generation. Their predecessors, Baby Boomers, have gotten plenty of flak online. Meanwhile, Millennials and Gen Z have been the punchlines of countless jokes too. But if you were born between 1965 and 1980, we’re here to celebrate you and your peers today, pandas.
We took a trip to the Generation X subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. From memes that you may find super relatable to pics that might fill you with nostalgia, enjoy scrolling through this list that’s dedicated to all things Gen X!
#1 This One Hit Too Close To Home
Image source: MaximumJones
#2 Would
Image source: netphilia
#3 Nobody Ever Wanted To Get Up
Image source: its-Velnox
Generation X is the group of people who were born between 1965 and 1980. They are also known as the “middle child generation,” as they follow Baby Boomers and precede Millennials, or the “baby bust” generation. Part of the reason why this generation tends to be overlooked is that they were born after the birth control pill became widely available, so they are a smaller generation than Boomers.
For the first time, many of the children in this generation grew up in dual-income households, single-parent households, or households of divorce. For these reasons, many of these kids were “latchkey kids,” meaning that they came home from school to an empty house while their parents were still away at work.
#4 The Old Magic
Image source: netphilia
#5 Generation X Learned So Much From These Amazing People
Image source: Desperate-Owl-2316
#6 No Wonder Generation X Was Scarred For Life!
Image source: icecream1972
Another important part of history that impacted many Gen Xers was the AIDS epidemic. Many of these young adults came of age during the peak of this epidemic, meaning that practicing safe intimacy became extremely important to this generation.
Gen X also saw the world change dramatically while they were young, as the Cold War ended with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, and the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. This generation has also lived through many economically tumultuous times throughout their lives, including the recessions of the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s, early 2000s, and 2020.
#7 Those Poor Employees
Image source: AuburnGinger
#8 Generation X Absolutely Did Watch The Space Shuttle Explosion Live. I Saw It
Image source: Desperate-Owl-2316
#9 It’s Almost An Entire Generation That Doesn’t Know What This Is
Image source: Carolina-W00Dsman
When it comes to the key characteristics of Generation X, Britannica notes that they are seen as a resourceful and independent group of people. Many are focused on having a healthy work-life balance and prioritizing their family lives. However, they are sometimes considered cynical, likely due to the economic and societal turmoil that they witnessed at young, impressionable ages.
#10 Did You Keep All Your Physical Media (Specifically CDs And DVDs)?
Image source: MaximumJones
#11 Could This Be Why Genx Are So Snarky?
Image source: MaximumJones
#12 How It Was Back In The Day
Image source: Dan-68
PureWow published a piece breaking down some of Gen X’s signature traits, and they first note that this generation is full of expert DIY-ers. Many of them learned how to take care of themselves from a very young age, and they became extremely handy around the house. From figuring out how to repair a toilet while Dad was at work to finding creative solutions for fixing furniture, Gen X isn’t scared of a little challenge.
#13 Is Generation X Just Getting Tired Of It All?
Image source: MaximumJones
#14 Gen X Didn’t Get Weather On An App. We Had To Watch The Local TV Station To Find Out If School Was Closed
Image source: MaximumJones
#15 Can Confirm: I Babysat At 11
Image source: netphilia
When it comes to Gen X style, many happily decide to dress down. Previous generations may have put a stronger emphasis on looking nice all the time, and younger generations might do the same because they’re scared of constantly being perceived. But Gen X is happy to wear a simple, casual outfit that allows them to look cute but comfortable. After all, they didn’t have influencers telling them how to dress from the age of 13.
#16 Did You Ever Have A Waterbed? Would You Use One Again?
Image source: MaximumJones
#17 We Were The Latchkey Kids Who Wore Our House Keys On A Shoestring Around Our Necks And Knew How To Take Care Of Ourselves
Image source: Feaselbf6
#18 You Know Who You Are
Image source: Feaselbf6
Gen X is also the perfect balance of tech-savvy but not tech-dependent. They were already adults when cell phones came onto the scene, but they still learned how to use them at a relatively young age. The majority of this generation is on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, but less than a quarter of them have ever posted a selfie. And they primarily use these sites for cooking and recipe inspiration, as well as television and movie recommendations.
#19 Funny Meme I Got From Facebook That I Thought I’d Share With The Group!
Image source: icecream1972
#20 There Will Never Be Another Generation Like Ours
Image source: LowerEngineering9999
#21 And People Wonder Why Generation X Are The Way We Are
Image source: MaximumJones
Something else that Gen X prides itself on is being fiercely independent. They probably won’t ask for help unless it’s absolutely necessary, which means they have developed excellent problem-solving skills. Meanwhile, Gen Xers love learning new skills, even at an age when most might give up acquiring new hobbies. They like to keep life interesting, even when they’re well into their 60s!
#22 I Used To Laugh At This Commercial. Now It Is Real!!
Image source: icecream1972
#23 Generation X’rs, How Many Of These Have You Used Or Remember? I Can’t Make Out The Lower Right Picture, But I Think It May Be Fondue Forks
Image source: icecream1972
#24 Am I The Only One Who Does Not Want To Save To Onedrive?
Image source: Desperate-Owl-2316
Are you enjoying these funny posts about what it’s like to be a part of Generation X, pandas? Keep upvoting the memes that make you smile, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite aspects of your generation are. Then, if you’re interested in reading another article from Bored Panda featuring memes about Gen X, we recommend checking out this one next!
#25 Would You Go Back If You Could?
Image source: MaximumJones
#26 Do You Miss Orange Juice Made From Concentrate?
Image source: Desperate-Owl-2316
#27 Do We Find This To Be True?
Image source: MaximumJones
#28 Did Your Dad Ever Tell You To Grab Him A Pack Out Of The Vending Machine At The Bowling Alley?
Image source: MaximumJones
#29 Spring Is In The Air
Image source: MaximumJones
#30 We Struggled Back In The Days But We Got By Just Fine. We’d Use Regular White Sandwich Bread On Just About Anything. Hot Dog, Hamburger, Garlic Bread, Cinnamon, Butter And Sugar Toast, And Poor Man’s Cheese Pizza And Of Course Tomato And Mayo Sandwiches Were The Best Ever
Image source: CoffeeCigarettes4Me
#31 Generation X Didn’t Need Smart Phones, We Had Collect Calls
Image source: MaximumJones
#32 If This Was The Highlight Of Your Week In Elementary School, You Might Be Old Af
Image source: MaximumJones
#33 Did You Ever Use A Computer Lab Like This Back In High School?
Image source: MaximumJones
#34 Imagine A Three Bedroom House In This Economy!
Image source: MaximumJones
#35 Feeling Nostalgic Today
Image source: MaximumJones
#36 I May Not Have Had To Learn To Drive A Manual Transmission Vehicle, But I Did Have To Practice And Pass My Driver’s Test In A Huge Car, Just Like The B 52s Sing About In Love Shack….”Im Loading Up My Chrysler; It Seats About 20!”
Image source: icecream1972
#37 Anyone Have Their Ears Pierced This Way At Home?
Image source: icecream1972
#38 What Was Your Favorite Store At The Mall?
Image source: MaximumJones
#39 Who Remembers These Delicious Dolly Madison Snacks? They Were Just As Delicious As Hostess Cup Cakes And Twinkie’s If Not Better In My Opinion
Image source: CoffeeCigarettes4Me
#40 Yes Sir I Still Have My Old School Set. 1978 Panasonic Top Loader Vcr. 1981 Rca Selectavision Videodisk Player And 1985 Stereo Sony Trinitron Television. I Enjoy A Good Vhs From Time To Time… See That Remote On Top Of My Vcr? That’s The TV Remote, It’s Huge…
Image source: CoffeeCigarettes4Me
#41 Before There Were Darwin Awards…we Actually Had These
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
#42 We Welcomed The Immigrant With All Our Hearts
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
#43 What Was Everyone Watching In Mid-February 1978?
Image source: QuaintMelissaK
#44 Who Remembers “Morning Sam..morning Ralph” Cartoon When You Were A Kid?
Image source: MaximumJones
#45 Did You Have One Of These When You Were A Kid?
Image source: MaximumJones
#46 Did Anyone Watch Max Headroom?
Image source: MaximumJones
#47 Are You Prepared For Retirement? Or Has Generation X Been Planning For This Our Whole Lives?
Image source: MaximumJones
#48 Should This Be The Official Flag Of Generation X?
Image source: MaximumJones
#49 What Became Of The Cool Kid In Your High School?
Image source: sboger
#50 If You Are Generation X Then You Know The Question Being Asked
Image source: MaximumJones
#51 Gotta Love Prince And His Raspberry Beret; The Kind You Find In A Second Hand Store!
Image source: icecream1972
#52 Thanks Tipper!
Image source: MaximumJones
#53 What Was Your Favorite Arcade Game?
Image source: MaximumJones
#54 I Always Thought We’d Be Friends For Life After This 6th Grade Camp Picture From 1970. But After High School, Haven’t Heard Of Any Since…
Image source: CoffeeCigarettes4Me
#55 Did Anyone Else Roll With A Pager Back In The Day?
Image source: MaximumJones
#56 If You Had One Of These You Were Old School Cool
Image source: Sekreid
#57 My Ears Are Still Ringing To This Day
Image source: MaximumJones
#58 Still Fun 55 Years Later
Image source: Sekreid
#59 This Brings Back Such Bittersweet Memories!
Image source: MaximumJones
#60 For Me It Was Sprite Not Canada Dry
Image source: Dan-68
#61 What Song And Musical Artist Is This Picture Referring To? 😁
Image source: icecream1972
#62 You’re Not Generation X If You Don’t Remember These Two Characters From A Classic 70’s Sitcom Series
Image source: CoffeeCigarettes4Me
#63 Did You Ever Have To Change The TV Channels With One Of These?
Image source: MaximumJones
#64 Remember When You Could By A Car Without A Radio?
Image source: RussellAlden
#65 Mikey Will Do It!!
Image source: icecream1972
#66 Give Me Back Those Days
Image source: its-Velnox
#67 How Many Albums/Cassettes Did You Get From Columbia House?
Image source: MaximumJones
#68 Anyone Else Have This?
Image source: Odd-Parsley242
#69 Some 80s Fashion Tags
Image source: Herbin-Cowboy
#70 Way Back, Back Into Time…coleco Football, Game Of The Future!!
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
#71 Mekka Lekka Hi-Mekka Hiney Ho!
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
#72 Latchkey Kid Chow. The More Variety You’ve Consumed, The Greater Your Glory, You Better Go Get A Colonoscopy
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
#73 Put Off Having Kids Til Almost Forty Because Of This Lil Monster
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
#74 Does Anyone Remember These Two Guys From The Guinness Book Of World Records?
Image source: Desperate-Owl-2316
#75 Does Anyone Remember When This Character Effectively Ended The Brady Bunch?
Image source: MaximumJones
#76 Do You Remember When The Simple Things Were The Most Fun?
Image source: MaximumJones
#77 What Are Your Restaurant Memories From Our Childhood?
Image source: MaximumJones
#78 Do You Still Have Nightmares About Sleestaks?
Image source: MaximumJones
#79 Does Anyone Remember These Books? For Some Reason I Hated Them
Image source: lilylisd
#80 It’s Not Cocaine, It’s Candy, Barfed Out By A Groovy Planet!
Image source: Silly-Mountain-6702
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