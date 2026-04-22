55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

by

Ryan Pagelow’s ‘Buni Comics’ have already shown Bored Panda readers just how far absurd humor can go, whether he’s turning modern technology into bleakly funny dystopias or building entire worlds around hot dogs with feelings. This time, we’re stepping into another side of his strange and wonderfully playful universe, one where food items, fruits, and vegetables take center stage. From anxious marshmallows and dramatic cheese slices to chips, cupcakes, and gingerbread cookies caught in deeply unfortunate situations, Pagelow keeps finding new ways to make everyday objects feel hilariously human.

A simple food pun here suddenly turns into a full-blown existential crisis, while an innocent-looking snack ends up at the center of a joke you definitely won’t see coming. That contrast is part of what makes Ryan’s comics so memorable: they look light and cheerful at first glance, but each punchline is a clever look into human emotions and behavior.

Which of these food-themed ‘Buni Comics’ was your favorite? Be sure to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most, and of course, check out Ryan’s other work on his Instagram page and website.

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | patreon.com | Facebook

#1

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#2

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#3

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#4

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#5

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#6

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#7

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#8

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#9

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#10

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#11

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#12

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#13

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#14

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#15

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#16

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#17

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#18

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#19

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#20

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#21

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#22

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#23

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#24

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#25

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#26

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#27

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#28

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#29

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#30

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#31

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#32

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#33

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#34

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#35

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#36

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#37

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#38

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#39

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#40

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#41

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#42

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#43

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#44

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#45

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#46

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#47

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#48

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#49

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#50

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#51

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#52

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#53

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#54

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

#55

55 New Food-Themed ‘Buni Comics’ That Turn Snacks Into Tiny Chaotic Beings

Image source: bunicomic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Times People Stepped Into Someone Else’s House And Just Had To Share The Weird Things That They Saw
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Crafty Feline Tenants: The Curious Case Of Bodega Cats And Their Beer Box Thrones (10 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Neighbors Won’t Pick Up After Their Dog, Guy Enjoys Watching Them Losing Their Minds After His Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Dishes People Should Stop Ordering As Revealed By Fast Food Workers Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
NYT Wordle Hints And Answers For 05-February-2026
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2026
Goldfish Helps His Friend Who Is Too Sick To Swim And Eat, Shows That They Have Feelings Too
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.