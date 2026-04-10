33 Funny Memes That Would Be Perfect As Part Of Your Relaxing Evening

The internet would be a sad place if humor were banned. Life is so much more enjoyable when you laugh, lots and loudly. And it’s delightful when you come across comedy that’s a bit different from what you’re used to.
‘Feral Neurodivergent Raging Meme Posting’ is a popular Facebook group whose members post a variety of hilarious memes, ranging from the totally random to the completely relatable. The memes themselves are a mix of things that you’re likely to enjoy, whether you’re neurodivergent or neurotypical, so scroll down to check them out.
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Image source: Therese Medina
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Image source: Eleni Vellis-Humpheryes
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Image source: The Feral Pocket Prince
Human beings’ brains develop similarly, however, no two brains function exactly alike. Cleveland Clinic explains that neurodiversity is a term that explains the unique ways that people’s brains work. In short, if you’re neurodivergent, it means that your brain works differently from a neurotypical (average) person.
For example, this can impact how you communicate, learn, perceive your environment, and what your social preferences are. This, in turn, leads to a different range of strengths and challenges.
Some of the possible strengths of neurodivergent individuals include things like better memory, the ability to solve complex math calculations, picturing 3D objects more easily, etc. In short, neurodiversity encompasses different abilities and struggles.
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Image source: Koraline Wolf
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Image source: Courtney Shay Oden
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Image source: Eleni Vellis-Humpheryes
If you want to be supportive of someone who is neurodivergent, there are lots of things that you can do! Many of them are common-sense things that would apply to neurotypical people, too.
For instance, you should actively listen to everyone, whether they’re neurodivergent or neurotypical.
Cleveland Clinic warns that neurodivergent individuals may feel misunderstood or left out. So, it’s helpful if you’re willing to listen to them, make them feel heard, and show that you respect them and their choices.
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Image source: Icon Chep
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Image source: Fredii Horrors
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Image source: Nikki Weis
It’s also respectful if you communicate with neurodivergent individuals in ways that help them, instead of hindering them. “Sometimes, people who are neurodivergent prefer written communication such as instant messaging, texting, or emails over a phone call or face-to-face conversation. Give them the time and tools they need to communicate.”
Meanwhile, experts actually recommend that you don’t use value-based terms such as ‘high-functioning’ or ‘low-functioning’ when describing conditions such as autism. This is because these labels refer to a person’s level of function in terms of how closely they behave to someone who is neurotypical.
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Image source: Heather MadhatterMarie
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Image source: Sue Mathis
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Image source: Sarah Jean Stewart
Furthermore, don’t assume that all neurodivergent people are “the same.” They’re unique individuals with potentially very different preferences and personalities, even if they share the same underlying condition.
It is also rude to assume that someone who is neurodivergent might be incapable or unintelligent. In a nutshell, you have to remember to treat all human beings with respect and dignity, no matter who they are.
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Image source: Chisom Jason
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Image source: Theresa Sweeney
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Image source: Haley Eubanks
One of the most widely known forms of neurodivergence is autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), which is a diverse group of conditions that are related to the development of the brain. Autism can be detected in early childhood, however, it is often not diagnosed until much later in life.
The World Health Organization notes that the abilities and needs of autistic individuals can vary and evolve. “While some people with autism can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support.”
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Image source: Naomi Sykes
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Image source: Jenna Felice
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Image source: Gnomie's House
According to the WHO, people with autism can improve their communication and social skills with evidence-based psychosocial interventions. This can have a positive impact on both their well-being and quality of life, as well as those of their caregivers.
“Care for people with autism needs to be accompanied by actions at community and societal levels for greater accessibility, inclusivity and support,” the WHO advises.
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Image source: Haley Eubanks
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Image source: Antics at the Armory
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Image source: Patience Shai Brann
The ‘Feral Neurodivergent Raging Meme Posting’ Facebook group was created in June 2023 and currently has a community made up of nearly 720k internet users. It is a very inclusive online group.
According to the founder of the group, King of the Ferals, they first started it for ferals and deviants. “We’re neurodivergent, queer, and we like it here,” they write.
“We are a public group that caters to the queer, the neurodiverse, BIPOC, women, the strange and unusual.”
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Image source: The Feral Pocket Prince
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Image source: Riza Preston
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Image source: Vanilla Sugar Bambi
They opened up about how they first started the group as a way of sharing memes from their personal timelines. Eventually, they formed a community out of this.
As per the founder, asking what the group has to do with neurodivergence “will receive a public shaming.”
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Image source: Human Beans
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Image source: Fredii Horrors
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Image source: Wrenn Lestrange
At its core, the Facebook group, which is mainly comprised of millennials, is all about sharing memes. However, on Fridays, the community really lets loose and can post about, well, pretty much anything.
“You, the Ferals, take over the main page of the group. Post your art, bands, businesses, selfies, it’s a day of promotion and joy. Include your edits on the same Friday,” the founder writes.
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Image source: WTF Facts
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Image source: Patience Shai Brann
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Image source: Kelly Cox
We’d love to hear your perspectives in the comments, dear Pandas!
Which of these memes did you relate to the most? Would you say that you’re more neurodivergent or neurotypical, and how does it affect your life?
What kind of humor do you typically enjoy the most? Have you learned something new about neurodivergent people recently? Share your insights and experiences below.
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Image source: Paige Hogya
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Image source: Heather MadhatterMarie
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Image source: Emily Audra Edge
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