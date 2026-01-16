50 Ridiculous American Internet Comments That Deserved To Get Roasted

Nobody’s perfect, and everyone has knowledge blind spots. It’s healthy to recognize your shortcomings and be able to laugh at them. Sometimes, that means chuckling at yourself after you get called out online for saying something, well… less than smart.
Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest moments when Europeans gently roasted Americans for writing bizarre comments online, from all over the internet. Scroll down to see some of the most cringy insights and witty takedowns.
Just keep in mind that none of this is meant to promote meanness. It’s all for the sake of lighthearted humor. We all say dumb things from time to time, no matter where we’re from.
#1 Ratio In TikTok
Image source: Sudden-Refuse-7915
#2 America Is The Reason You Have Cars
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Do Italians Drive To Malta To Fill Up Their Tanks?
Image source: CreepyLP
Learning to respect other cultures doesn’t happen overnight. It requires dedication, open-mindedness, and a willingness to acknowledge your own biases and knowledge blind spots. Traveling abroad, doing research about other countries’ histories, and talking to people from different backgrounds and with different perspectives can help broaden your mind. As a rule of thumb, if you can recognize that you’ve said some dumb things in the past, it shows that you’re maturing and that your self-awareness is growing
When traveling, it’s not enough to put on a silly tourist hat, grab your camera, and enjoy the sights. It’s best to go abroad with empathy and curiosity, instead of demanding the rest of the world conform to your expectations and assumptions.
#4 Non US Flag In Username Yet Still Assumed To Be American
Image source: rainwave74
#5 Person Forgets Not Everyone Is American
Image source: Doggo_Epik
#6 “No One Counts Eastern Europe. We’re Not Visiting That”
Image source: TopFly0
It’s very likely that you’ve personally witnessed some awful, disrespectful tourist behavior in your home country. Meanwhile, it’s probably also safe to say that you’ve also met foreigners who were kind, friendly, and respectful of both your culture and other travelers.
According to Go Abroad, you should strive to minimize the amount of bad tourist behaviors. In short, you have to be mindful of the local community, as well as the environment and wildlife.
For example, this can be as simple as not being noisy at night or respecting local religious traditions.
#7 “He Looks Very White For A Spanish Guy”
Image source: ivory_ghostt
#8 For The Local People $1 Is A Lot Of Money
Image source: ALazy_Cat
#9 “If America Is 250 Years Old How Is Denmark Sending Mail For 400”
Image source: Shana_Splatoon
It should be common sense, but seeing as it’s in particularly short supply these days, it’s important to remember not to litter or damage landmarks. Not only is this immoral behavior, but depending on the country, you can get in some serious legal trouble, too.
Furthermore, during your travels, try to avoid taking part in activities that exploit other people or animals.
#10 “Although My Ancestry DNA Gives Me Zero Italian DNA On My Dad’s Side, I’ll Stick With Being 1/4 Italian”
Image source: azulhombre
#11 Speaks With An Ireland Accent
Image source: reddit.com
#12 “England Doesn’t Speak English They Speak British. America Speaks English”
Image source: Alternative_Bag_6559
Meanwhile, becoming a better tourist is definitely possible with a bit of effort. You might not change how others perceive you, but you can ensure that you’ve done everything that you can to be respectful.
The first thing you should do is focus on research about the place you’ll be visiting. Read up on the local culture, customs, traditions, laws, and religions. Go through other travelers’ accounts about the challenges they faced. The more time you spend on research, the better prepared you’ll be. Of course, we all make mistakes eventually, but at least you’ll have a solid foundation for your trip.
#13 “It’s Color Not Colour”
Image source: myoldaccgothackedahh
#14 “Your Little Countries Are Not Big Enough To Be Recognised Separately”
Image source: possible993
#15 Americans Are “Foreign” Now?
Image source: AutoCrosspostBot
Go Abroad also suggests eating, shopping, and staying locally for a more authentic experience. On top of that, you’ll also end up supporting local businesses and, potentially, save money.
In the meantime, broaden your horizons and visit other places aside from must-see, super popular touristy destinations.
“When possible, try traveling more off-the-beaten path or visiting a destination in the off season. Slow travel also helps one discover a place and its culture more meaningfully.”
#16 They Didn’t Even Try
Image source: AggravatingBox2421
#17 Every Video On The Internet Must Be Recorded In The US
Image source: Adam-2480
#18 Where Do They Live? Norway
Image source: TotsNotTheLambSauce
The Guardian also stresses that slow tourism can be a great idea.
“Slow tourism is about spending more time in a destination, engaging in the local culture and getting to know local people,” Dr. Peter Robinson, the head of the Centre for Tourism and Hospitality Management at Leeds Beckett University, told The Guardian. You could mix things up and go to the countryside instead of only visiting major cities.
#19 In Europe You Can’t Buy Utility Knifes
Image source: Positive-Living-6715
#20 We Have Trees Older Than Europe Itself
Image source: Professor-Rick
#21 It’s “I Could Care Less”
Image source: MCTweed
Some of the screenshots that we’re featuring today have been shared by members of the popular ‘[Stuff] Americans Say’ subreddit. This is an online community that was founded all the way back in early 2013.
At the time of writing, this group boasts 391k members, or, as the moderators jokingly and ironically call them, ‘commie socialists.’ Meanwhile, currently online members are wittily referred to as ‘hating freedom.’
These are both sarcastic comments about how some Americans have incredibly biased, non-factual, bizarre perspectives about life in European countries.
#22 “They May Have Created The Language But We Perfected It”
Image source: Scottishnorwegian
#23 “Is There A Setting To Change From Military To Standard” Time?
Image source: jamespurs13
#24 America Has 50 States. Europe Only 27
Image source: iTmkoeln
As the ‘[Stuff] Americans Say’ moderators point out, the entire point of their community is to focus on satire and humor. There’s no room for hate. “This is not a place to bring your hatred of Americans or America – we like to keep things friendly and toxic attitudes are not welcome.”
Meanwhile, you shouldn’t post any online conversations that you’re a part of. Similarly, you shouldn’t bait or troll other internet users just to get fodder for screenshots.
#25 It Might Be A Texas Thing
Image source: Redmanc35
#26 Don’t Use A Spanish Word Because Of US Race Issues?
Image source: MrLewk
#27 The Size Of A State
Image source: TorggaFrostbeard
On top of that, the mods stress that you shouldn’t automatically assume that someone is an American because they “said something silly or they messed up geography.”
They also encourage their members to avoid low-hanging fruit. Certain topics are only allowed to be discussed in a weekly thread. Furthermore, it’s best to focus on more lighthearted posts.
#28 “North America Law Is Law Across The World”
Image source: kirkwoodnew
#29 “Europe Is Hardly A Continent”
Image source: Rosie_1910
#30 American Thinks Everyone Should Be Using Fahrenheit
Image source: ANefariousAnglerfish
Which of these comments made you cringe and facepalm the hardest? Meanwhile, which of the roasts did you find to be the most satisfying?
From your perspective, what could be done to improve education, no matter what country we’re talking about? Meanwhile, what do you think your biggest knowledge blind spots have been in the past? Tell us all about it in the comment section at the very bottom of this list.
#31 Do Americans Not Use 24 Hour Format Or Get Taught About It Or What?
Image source: dukaLiway
#32 On A Post About Snow In Norway On 4.1.2024
Image source: Solariener
#33 Global Default Measurements
Image source: DidiDidi129
#34 If We (Americans) Stop Visiting, The UK Will Have An Economic Depression Tidal Wave
Image source: The_Vadami
#35 Do Germans Even Need A Refrigerator? They Literally Live In Snow Most Of The Time Of The Year
Image source: erik_7581
#36 Celebrating A Foreign Holiday Is A Requirement
Image source: operagxofficial, cabritooo
#37 Hope Y’all Are Enjoying Those Gas Prices
Image source: lamb-chopz
#38 ‘Texas Is Like Twice The Size Of Europe Alone’
Image source: Ok_Preference_8001
#39 I’m German… But I Never Spoke German (On A Danish Video)
Image source: Stormster
#40 “Can You Do This Report With Someone Who Doesn’t Have That British Accent”
Image source: actually-bulletproof
#41 He Speaks English And Says Euros
Image source: Yaamo_Jinn
#42 “We Rank Higher Than Most Countries In Food Health And Safety”
Image source: BernBen
#43 American Wants To Move To Europe On An ‘United States Of America’ Visa
Image source: intexion
#44 “Isn’t America First?”
Image source: br0why
#45 Assumes The Accents Of The American Newscasters Is The Default Global English
Image source: Liggliluff
#46 Americans Really Do Have A Habit Of Assuming That Everyone Celebrates Thanksgiving
Image source: geosunsetmoth
#47 “Your Biggest Trail Is Still Smaller Than Our Smallest”
Image source: Ulfsson06
#48 7 Days In Europe
Image source: queenofcyanide
#49 “Isn’t This A Violation Of FAA Regulations?”
Image source: cameronchalmers
#50 English Please, Reddit Is An American Website (German Subreddit)
Image source: MaxxPlay99
