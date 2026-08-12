91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

There are around 7,000 languages spoken across the world today, which is pretty incredible when you think about it. Of course, with so many different ways to communicate, things are bound to get a little mixed up when people translate from one language to another. And sometimes, what gets lost along the way produces some seriously hilarious results.
We’ve rounded up some of the funniest examples of English gone hilariously wrong. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and upvote the ones that made you laugh the hardest.
#1 I Just Wanted Dumplings What Does This Mean
Image source: Exciting_Focus_8639
#2 Saw This On X
Image source: Phewalts
#3 And Then God Said “Wood Shall Be Meat”
Image source: _INFINITELY_MORE_
When something gets lost in translation, the result can be awkward or just plain funny. Still, you have to give people credit for trying to communicate with someone who speaks a different language. Even if the wording doesn’t come out quite right, the effort is there, and sometimes the mistake ends up being far more memorable than the original message would have been.
Language itself is fascinating for the same reason. It does much more than help us talk to one another. The language we use can influence how we process emotions and even how we make sense of the world around us.
#4 No Presdent
Image source: F82R
#5 Don’t Think I Trust This “English School”
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#6 That’s Just Rude
Image source: Oval__Face
That becomes especially interesting when someone speaks more than one language. According to The Conversation, more than half of the world’s population uses two or more languages in everyday life.
Research suggests that switching between them can sometimes feel like switching parts of yourself too. In one study of more than 1,000 multilingual people, 65% said they felt “like a different person” when using different languages.
#7 Breathable Mesh For Eggs 👍
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_CHORIZO
#8 How To Use A Blade
Image source: G4L4XY-DR34M5
#9 Toilet Instructions At This Chinese Restaurant 😂
Image source: Outrageous-Emu3255
Part of that may come down to emotion. Our first language is often closely tied to childhood and some of our earliest memories, so words in that language can feel more powerful.
Studies have found that people may describe childhood memories more vividly when speaking their mother tongue because that’s the language they first experienced and remembered those moments in.
#10 I Have Zero Clue What They Were Trying To Say Here. It’s On A Box To A Mini Washing Machine??
Image source: zachhayne
#11 After A Long, Hard Day At Work, I Like To Relax With An Ice-Cold Bottle Of Hebhlgpjypyxgs
Image source: Desecr8or
#12 Please Wait Patiently For The Failure Of The System. 👍
Image source: phillipdelphias
#13 Super Prison
Image source: candf8611
#14 Noice
Image source: [deleted]
#15 These Air Fryer Instructions Telling Me “The Bomb Can Be Placed On The Plane”
Image source: gonz_hect
#16 What’s The Password For The Wife?
Image source: burbex_brin
#17 Just Got Back From China Saw This At The Airport, It’s A Drink Of Some Kind
Image source: Standard_Grocery2518
#18 He Is In Violatuion Of The American Government
Image source: FurbyLover2010
#19 Remember This Meme?
Image source: Wrecker_Studios
#20 My Little Deformed Egg 🦄🦄🦄
Image source: djdjsjckdkcj
#21 My Classmate Got This Cap In Japan
Image source: Interesting-Plant-28
#22 Taiwan Cameos
Image source: Tokageron
#23 Are You Ok Japan?
Image source: Irmbart
#24 Girlfriend Got Me An Advent Calendar, I Think It Was Made In China
Image source: bulbousnveiny
#25 Sausages
Image source: theoneand33
#26 Found This Gem!
Image source: coconut80085
#27 Enjoy A What, Now?
Image source: L-L-Cool-Whip
#28 I”M Literally Speechless (From A Blood Pressure Monotor)
Image source: BlindLouse
#29 Umm Ok
Image source: proffie
#30 Does This One Count?
Image source: adventu_Rena
#31 Bulgarian Sign
Image source: FRAaaa1
#32 Fat Animals 🐳 Fat Animals 🐳
Image source: tzalina
#33 Please “Translate”
Image source: Fuzzy_County3863
#34 The Load
Image source: PhilLeshmaniasis
#35 My Mother Spent $13 On This Awful Card Game Off A Random Website
Image source: Liv-ingInDelusion
#36 My Favorite Sights From My Local Asian Market
Image source: TopdogRE
#37 Restaurant Menu In Malaysia
Image source: ooitk77
#38 Congration
Image source: deerWhispers696
#39 What Happened Here?
Image source: Godecki
#40 Thank You For What?
Image source: GhostPudding
#41 I Love This Image
Image source: PastelWhisperer
#42 From A Bathroom In Thailand
Image source: powerbuoy
#43 Can I Just Have The Hot Dogs Please?
Image source: Available-Drink-5232
#44 I Think This Qualifies Here
Image source: datthighs
#45 You Are What?
Image source: TheDuckClock
#46 Ice Cream Ad
Image source: Vlexxxx
#47 Can’t Wait To Be Replaced
Image source: That-ExtraNugget
#48 They Tried To Warn Us
Image source: bjohn876
#49 Tongues vs. Tongs
Image source: 2040009
#50 Mmmm… Bork
Image source: UrbanAchievers6371
#51 Never Knew Menus Could Be So Inspiring
Image source: trevor-0914
#52 Ah Yes, What A Classic
Image source: angusnumber1Legend
#53 Mmmm Tasty
Image source: Johnnie_WalkerBlue
#54 No Wife!!
Image source: FunnyLizardExplorer
#55 Actual Engrish
Image source: ThatManulTheCat
#56 Should I Report Them For Selling Weird Pizza
Image source: dnnggg
#57 We Cant Not Sell Humbuger On This Moment
Image source: dibsibisbysbus
#58 Found While Waiting In Line
Image source: Gustel
#59 Found This Beauty Traveling Japan
Image source: J0hnCitizen
#60 I Don’t Want To
Image source: Okatbestmemes
#61 LOL
Image source: Jiewen_wang09
#62 Blursed_menu Translation
Image source: Voltagepeanutbutter7
#63 Found On A Supermarket App
Image source: Kammar13
#64 Fried Enema
Image source: SlojackHorsewoman
#65 My “English” Menu At A Japanese Fusion Restaurant In Paris A Few Years Back
Image source: featherwolf
#66 Truth Has Been Spoken
Image source: DerpAnarchist
#67 I Hope They’re Not E. Coli And Salmonella
Image source: cela_
#68 Meal/Femeal
Image source: creepysarma
#69 Ah Yes My Bad, Thanks For The Correction
Image source: Lord_BlueFlame
#70 “Females Of Reddit…” *has A Stroke*
Image source: -UltraFerret-
#71 Rude And Unreasonable Chicken
Image source: fatterdedbair
#72 The Gases In A Greenhouse It Could Make Climate
Image source: Big-Al97
#73 Not Sure If Intentional…
Image source: Mitleab
#74 A Gentle Reminder
Image source: Connect_Bee_8464
#75 My Mom Lmao
Image source: PotentialCourt8417
#76 Scniece
Image source: Shabd_eGamer
#77 Crad 🦀
Image source: Prudent-Designer7121
#78 A Collection Of Shirts I Came Across In Taiwan
Image source: Chaeshhh
#79 Some Of My Favorite T-Shirts In India
Image source: saibzsingh
#80 Old Photo I Took While Trick Or Treating
Image source: Impossible-Good2019
#81 No Embarrassment At All
Image source: sjanzeir
#82 What Would You Like Sir?
Image source: 19potato96
#83 At A Hotel In Shanghai
Image source: Fit_Surround9250
#84 Do Not Flush Females
Image source: DamenAJ
#85 Found In Nepal
Image source: foryouiholdmybreath_
#86 The Longer You Read, The Worse It Gets
Image source: discorduser123333333
#87 Bought A New Desktop Cooling Fan
Image source: cronos801
#88 What With Marmalade?
Image source: randombrickmemory
#89 Ahh Yes, The Two Genders, Men And
Image source: ratapinyada_
#90 “Fourd Grade” “Fird Grade” “Sixrd Grade”
Image source: Jiewen_wang09
#91 Cancelled
Image source: foxy_fluffer
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