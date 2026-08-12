91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

by

There are around 7,000 languages spoken across the world today, which is pretty incredible when you think about it. Of course, with so many different ways to communicate, things are bound to get a little mixed up when people translate from one language to another. And sometimes, what gets lost along the way produces some seriously hilarious results.

We’ve rounded up some of the funniest examples of English gone hilariously wrong. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and upvote the ones that made you laugh the hardest.

#1 I Just Wanted Dumplings What Does This Mean

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Exciting_Focus_8639

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

#2 Saw This On X

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Phewalts

#3 And Then God Said “Wood Shall Be Meat”

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: _INFINITELY_MORE_

When something gets lost in translation, the result can be awkward or just plain funny. Still, you have to give people credit for trying to communicate with someone who speaks a different language. Even if the wording doesn’t come out quite right, the effort is there, and sometimes the mistake ends up being far more memorable than the original message would have been.

Language itself is fascinating for the same reason. It does much more than help us talk to one another. The language we use can influence how we process emotions and even how we make sense of the world around us.

#4 No Presdent

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: F82R

#5 Don’t Think I Trust This “English School”

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#6 That’s Just Rude

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Oval__Face

That becomes especially interesting when someone speaks more than one language. According to The Conversation, more than half of the world’s population uses two or more languages in everyday life.

Research suggests that switching between them can sometimes feel like switching parts of yourself too. In one study of more than 1,000 multilingual people, 65% said they felt “like a different person” when using different languages.

#7 Breathable Mesh For Eggs 👍

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_CHORIZO

#8 How To Use A Blade

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: G4L4XY-DR34M5

#9 Toilet Instructions At This Chinese Restaurant 😂

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Outrageous-Emu3255

Part of that may come down to emotion. Our first language is often closely tied to childhood and some of our earliest memories, so words in that language can feel more powerful.

Studies have found that people may describe childhood memories more vividly when speaking their mother tongue because that’s the language they first experienced and remembered those moments in.

#10 I Have Zero Clue What They Were Trying To Say Here. It’s On A Box To A Mini Washing Machine??

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: zachhayne

#11 After A Long, Hard Day At Work, I Like To Relax With An Ice-Cold Bottle Of Hebhlgpjypyxgs

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Desecr8or

#12 Please Wait Patiently For The Failure Of The System. 👍

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: phillipdelphias

#13 Super Prison

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: candf8611

#14 Noice

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#15 These Air Fryer Instructions Telling Me “The Bomb Can Be Placed On The Plane”

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: gonz_hect

#16 What’s The Password For The Wife?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: burbex_brin

#17 Just Got Back From China Saw This At The Airport, It’s A Drink Of Some Kind

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Standard_Grocery2518

#18 He Is In Violatuion Of The American Government

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: FurbyLover2010

#19 Remember This Meme?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Wrecker_Studios

#20 My Little Deformed Egg 🦄🦄🦄

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: djdjsjckdkcj

#21 My Classmate Got This Cap In Japan

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Interesting-Plant-28

#22 Taiwan Cameos

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Tokageron

#23 Are You Ok Japan?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Irmbart

#24 Girlfriend Got Me An Advent Calendar, I Think It Was Made In China

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: bulbousnveiny

#25 Sausages

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: theoneand33

#26 Found This Gem!

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: coconut80085

#27 Enjoy A What, Now?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: L-L-Cool-Whip

#28 I”M Literally Speechless (From A Blood Pressure Monotor)

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: BlindLouse

#29 Umm Ok

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: proffie

#30 Does This One Count?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: adventu_Rena

#31 Bulgarian Sign

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: FRAaaa1

#32 Fat Animals 🐳 Fat Animals 🐳

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: tzalina

#33 Please “Translate”

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Fuzzy_County3863

#34 The Load

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: PhilLeshmaniasis

#35 My Mother Spent $13 On This Awful Card Game Off A Random Website

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Liv-ingInDelusion

#36 My Favorite Sights From My Local Asian Market

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: TopdogRE

#37 Restaurant Menu In Malaysia

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: ooitk77

#38 Congration

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: deerWhispers696

#39 What Happened Here?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Godecki

#40 Thank You For What?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: GhostPudding

#41 I Love This Image

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: PastelWhisperer

#42 From A Bathroom In Thailand

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: powerbuoy

#43 Can I Just Have The Hot Dogs Please?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Available-Drink-5232

#44 I Think This Qualifies Here

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: datthighs

#45 You Are What?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: TheDuckClock

#46 Ice Cream Ad

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Vlexxxx

#47 Can’t Wait To Be Replaced

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: That-ExtraNugget

#48 They Tried To Warn Us

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: bjohn876

#49 Tongues vs. Tongs

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: 2040009

#50 Mmmm… Bork

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: UrbanAchievers6371

#51 Never Knew Menus Could Be So Inspiring

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: trevor-0914

#52 Ah Yes, What A Classic

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: angusnumber1Legend

#53 Mmmm Tasty

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Johnnie_WalkerBlue

#54 No Wife!!

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: FunnyLizardExplorer

#55 Actual Engrish

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: ThatManulTheCat

#56 Should I Report Them For Selling Weird Pizza

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: dnnggg

#57 We Cant Not Sell Humbuger On This Moment

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: dibsibisbysbus

#58 Found While Waiting In Line

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Gustel

#59 Found This Beauty Traveling Japan

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: J0hnCitizen

#60 I Don’t Want To

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Okatbestmemes

#61 LOL

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Jiewen_wang09

#62 Blursed_menu Translation

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Voltagepeanutbutter7

#63 Found On A Supermarket App

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Kammar13

#64 Fried Enema

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: SlojackHorsewoman

#65 My “English” Menu At A Japanese Fusion Restaurant In Paris A Few Years Back

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: featherwolf

#66 Truth Has Been Spoken

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: DerpAnarchist

#67 I Hope They’re Not E. Coli And Salmonella

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: cela_

#68 Meal/Femeal

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: creepysarma

#69 Ah Yes My Bad, Thanks For The Correction

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_BlueFlame

#70 “Females Of Reddit…” *has A Stroke*

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: -UltraFerret-

#71 Rude And Unreasonable Chicken

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: fatterdedbair

#72 The Gases In A Greenhouse It Could Make Climate

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Big-Al97

#73 Not Sure If Intentional…

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Mitleab

#74 A Gentle Reminder

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Connect_Bee_8464

#75 My Mom Lmao

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: PotentialCourt8417

#76 Scniece

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Shabd_eGamer

#77 Crad 🦀

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Prudent-Designer7121

#78 A Collection Of Shirts I Came Across In Taiwan

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Chaeshhh

#79 Some Of My Favorite T-Shirts In India

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: saibzsingh

#80 Old Photo I Took While Trick Or Treating

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Impossible-Good2019

#81 No Embarrassment At All

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: sjanzeir

#82 What Would You Like Sir?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: 19potato96

#83 At A Hotel In Shanghai

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Fit_Surround9250

#84 Do Not Flush Females

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: DamenAJ

#85 Found In Nepal

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: foryouiholdmybreath_

#86 The Longer You Read, The Worse It Gets

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: discorduser123333333

#87 Bought A New Desktop Cooling Fan

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: cronos801

#88 What With Marmalade?

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: randombrickmemory

#89 Ahh Yes, The Two Genders, Men And

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: ratapinyada_

#90 “Fourd Grade” “Fird Grade” “Sixrd Grade”

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: Jiewen_wang09

#91 Cancelled

91 People Who Accidentally Created Comedy Gold With Their Broken English (New Pics)

Image source: foxy_fluffer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Willie Geist: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
May, 3, 2026
“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 6 Recap
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2022
151 Funniest R-Rated Movies Ever
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Twin Peaks 1.01 Review: “Pilot”
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2014
A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
“She Looks More Real”: Kim Kardashian’s Textured Skin Exposed By North West’s Photodump
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025