88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

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Did you know that our furry little friends can pull off the ultimate puppy-dog eyes, but their wild wolf ancestors can’t? It’s almost too convenient an upgrade, especially when they’ve been up to no good.

Dogs are absolute masters of looking utterly innocent — or convincingly guilty — with just one melt-your-heart look. Whether they’re caught with a face full of yogurt stolen from the trash or standing in a room strewn with shredded pillow stuffing, their expression almost always steals the limelight.

Pet parents have captured and shared these and many more cute, hilarious shenanigans online, and Bored Panda has fetched the most positively chaotic ones. Scroll down to see the funniest crime scenes and the most mischievous of dogs.

#1 Charlie Has Adorable Face, Do You Think He Is Guilty???

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Automatic-Gas4037

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

#2 No News Today !

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Confident-Profile143

#3 Took A Yogurt From The Bin

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: __-Grimm-__

Wild wolves share nearly all their DNA with domestic dogs. But thousands of years of human companionship have changed how dogs use their faces to talk to us.

It might seem like your dog is smiling when you come home. Or when you pull out a leash, it might turn its head and tilt its ears back, as if to say “I’m ready.”

Similarly, if you leave the house without them, they might press their snout against the window or rest their chin on the sill, their droopy lip folds radiating sheer betrayal — the classic “puppy eyes” look that many of us can’t resist.

#4 Someone Got Caught In The Trash Can

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: AGhostter

#5 Sir That Is Not Yours

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Theratthatgotyeeted

#6 Loves To Read

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Confident-Profile143

When a dog tilts its head and gives you a pathetic look, it relies on a specific piece of anatomy that wild wolves lack. Scientists studying facial structure discovered a specialized muscle known as the levator anguli oculi medialis. Positioned just above the inner eye, this tiny muscle band contracts to pull the eyebrow upward and inward.

The movement instantly widens the eyes and gives dogs a vulnerable, baby-like appearance. In contrast, gray wolves have only a faint strand of connective tissue there, so they can’t pull off the same expressive brow-raise.

#7 Jasper Was Very Sorry For Ripping The Bag

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: extrvnced

#8 The Kibble Goblin Covets His Ill-Begotten Hoard

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: ExquisitExamplE

#9 Looks At You With That Face Of I Did Nothing

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: ro_mena15

Professor Anne Burrows and her team at Duquesne University investigated the facial muscles around dogs’ and wolves’ mouths, specifically the orbicularis oris and the zygomaticus major. While both species have these mouth muscles, a dog’s facial muscles are composed almost entirely of fast-twitch fibers (around 90% or more). A wolf’s muscles, by contrast, rely on slow-twitch fibers.

Fast-twitch fibers contract rapidly and enable facial movements, letting dogs pull back their lips in a playful grin or fire off a series of rapid-fire barks. “This allows dogs to make that puppy-dog-eyes face. And wolves just don’t make that face,” says Burrows.

It’s a trait we humans share as fast-twitch face-makers ourselves.

#10 They Came Home Earlier Than Expected

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: IUDOVIC102893

#11 Someone Was Playing In The Lawn Clippings

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Delicious_Subject122

#12 I’m Not Trying To Eat Chargers On Daddy’s Desk…

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: BoulderBumbo

This physical divide between wolves and dogs likely began during early domestication, around 30,000 to 40,000 years ago. As humans began living alongside ancient wolves, they naturally favored animals that could communicate effectively with them.

Professor Burrows suggests that early humans may have actively chosen dogs with fast-twitch muscle traits because they barked more effectively to sound the alarm when danger approached.

“When Upper Paleolithic people across Europe and Asia were domesticating the first dogs about 40,000 years ago, they seem to have selected dogs that had faces that moved very quickly,” she said.

She also notes that early humans might have simply fallen for the dogs that could make affectionate, emotive faces — accidentally selecting for the barking trait along the way.

#13 Jaheira Has Done Nothing Wrong Ever In Her Life

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: inactiverice

#14 Every Time I Leave The Room, This Is What I Find When I Return

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: cstresing

#15

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Asphes

The reason we can’t resist puppy-dog eyes is because gazing into them is known to release a hormone called oxytocin in humans and dogs.

Cats might share a similar facial-muscle toolkit, but they rarely use it to gaze up at us with that same longing intensity.

Research led by Miho Nagasawa and her colleagues at Azabu University in Japan shows that mutual gazing between a dog and its human mimics the emotional feedback loop of a mother–infant relationship. Because of this powerful biological bond, Nagasawa recommends that “dog owners not just say commands at their dogs, but to build up the relationship and consider the potentially beneficial role that mutual gaze can hold.”

#16 She’s Innocent She Swears

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: ass_goblin_04

#17 I Haven’t Found What They Broke Yet

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: operationnos

#18 Frank Isn’t Allowed In The Basement But I’m In The Basement So He’s Not Really Sure What He’s Supposed To Do Right Now

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: tundybundo

Today, the ancient bond is stronger than ever. About 71 million US households — roughly 53% of all homes across the country — include at least one dog, according to data from the American Pet Products Association.

Practically all dog owners view their four-legged companions as true family members. In fact, 51% say their pets belong in the family “as much as a human member.”

#19 With Bonus Hat And Sock

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: justryingmybest99

#20 Would Not Rest Until I Had Come To Look At Her Shame

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: LikeFallingRain

A 2025 study revealed that dog owners often rate their pets higher than human loved ones for companionship and emotional support. Owners reported far fewer negative interactions with their dogs than with their children, romantic partners, or closest relatives.

“Dogs offer a highly positive relationship with minimal conflict, strong social support, and the unique opportunity to have full control over another living being’s life,” said Prof Enikő Kubinyi, senior author of the research.

#21 It’s Okay Mommy You Can Buy Another Pair

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Automatic-Gas4037

#22 On Todays Episode Of You Decide The Verdict: Guilty Or Not Guilty

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Far-Industry-7745

Poking fun at a “guilty” photo online is harmless, but misreading those cues in real life can mess up your training. Experts emphasize that dogs react to your immediate body language, so late punishments are ineffective — or worse, counterproductive.

Suppose you come home to a puddle on the living room rug. Yelling at your dog hours later won’t stop the accidents; it only teaches them that the puddle itself makes you angry. Next time, they won’t learn to wait for a walk — they’ll just find a hidden corner behind the couch to do their business.

Dogs can grasp household rules and predict our moods when we consistently guide and reward them. They can definitely pull off a convincingly remorseful look, but whether they actually feel human-style guilt is a question science has yet to answer.

#23 My Wallet Had Been Missing For Two Days, Found It With Some Extra Bite Marks… Guilty Boy

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: statue345

#24 Stop Theif!!!

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: DeadassGrateful

#25 I Just Passed My Dog As He Headed Out Of The Kitchen. What Is He Up To??

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: KarmaTorpid

#26 Then The Banana Made The Sloth Explode!

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Anonymous

#27 Even Senior Beagles Still Need To Beagle

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: terrastrawberra

#28 Such A Good Boy

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: 100AcidTripsLater

#29 There Isn’t Any Guilt There!

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: NiteGard

#30 That’s A Guilty Face If I’ve Ever Seen One

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: bagelbelly

#31 Nope, I Was Definitely Not Shredding The New Bed You Just Bought Me Last Week

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Dapper-Ball4323

#32 Sneaky

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: ImaginationInfamous9

#33 This Is What I Get For Daring To Go To Work

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: dumbbinch99

#34 Mom The Dog Bed Exploded!! Idk What Happened…

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: hummingbirrrrd

#35 Banjo When He Gets Caught Doing Something Naughty. He Automatically Puts Himself In Time Out

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Katrina Loprete

#36 This Morning While My Owner Slept I Ate 2 Bags Of Freeze Dried Chicken Hearts (60 Or More) 2 Bags Of Raw Coated Biscuits. 1 Bag Of Freeze Dried Liver. 12 Dental Chews Size Small. 3/4 Of A Yak Chew Bone. 1/4 Of A 3kg Bag Of Dry Dog Food. The Farts Are Just Starting

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Michelle Floris

#37 Idk What She Did, But She Did It

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Anonymous

#38 She Ate My Teeth!

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Ed_InTheShed

#39 Guess Who Ate An Entire Pan Of Baked Ziti?

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: phenols

#40 Wonder Who Did This

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: ginginio

#41 Blind Ambition Gone Wrong

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Resource_account

#42 Jackal Is Pretty Sure A Mouse Chewed That Bag Of Flour

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Educational-Raisin69

#43 She Ate And Dug Out My Strawberries

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: tachyonman

#44 Who Is The Guilty Maligator That Opened Up The Amazon Package

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: the_3_maligators

#45 “It Wasn’t Me”

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

#46 Spot The Suspect

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: kobe_frenchie.uk

#47 Someone Got Into The Tp While I Was Out LOL

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: unrealtrip

#48 Don’t Worry It’s Fake

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: zahhax

#49 Is He Guilty?

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Maleficent_Grand7797

#50 I’m Thinking It Was Her

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: santisus

#51 The Face Of A Boy Who Terrorised The Estate

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: ohjustbenice

#52 Somebody’s Pouting Because She Got Caught Jumping Out The Window When No One Was Looking, And Was Made To Come Inside

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: cstresing

#53 Happy Sinday, To Those That Celebrate

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Cuttlery

#54 We Are Back With Additional Evidence! Now Did He Do It??

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: KarmaTorpid

#55 What Pop Tarts?

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: capitalcitycook

#56 🤦

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: pwin2983

#57 We May Never Know What Happened To The Cheetos

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: borrow_a_feeling

#58 Reasons To Be Pet Free

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Icy_Penalty_2718

#59 3 Pairs In A Week

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: godzilla619

#60 Tasty Remotes

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Dog Shaming

#61 The Dog Ate My Homework!

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: M-Daws

#62 We Leave For Vacation In A Month

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: epixgamer233

#63 I Just Swept

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: kytay24

#64 Came Home To Washing Machine Tipped Over And These Guilty Looking Gals

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: gingerpicklespizza

#65 Betsy Got Into The Garden

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: unaspenser

#66 Barks He Was Forced To Fight Back. Shredder Attacked Him Allied With The Ex IKEA Floor Lamp. Moreover, Now Asking For A Salmon Treat As A Fee For Protecting Us

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: f10wanted

#67 Remi Had A Blast While I Was At Work

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: libraroo

#68 “I Can Explain”

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: goldenretrievers

#69 She Really Said “Come Look What I Did!! ” After Destroying Her Bed And Making The Biggest Mess

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: brummalbark

#70 🥹

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: alinasleyman

#71 She’s Definitely Living Up To The Expectations Of Being A Spaniel

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: silky.ears.spaniels

#72 Was Helping Mom With Some “Wedding Planning”. Needed To Rip My Stuffy Instead Sorry Mom! Gotta Take Care Of This First!!

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: maverickthegoldennn

#73 They Broke The Bed … Then Moved In Like It Was Planned

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: fluffy

#74 Came Home From Work During My Lunch Break. My Dog Couldn’t Wait For His

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: guidesthehermit

#75 Missing A Sandwich…

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: TilapiaTango

#76 Friday Mystery

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Inkblots2000

#77 All Gone To The Dog(S)

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Sillypilot333

#78 Kishmish Just Loves Agatha Christie!

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: DolaBSingh

#79 Bailey Absolutely Didn’t Do This

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: roqueandrolle

#80 He Knows…(Oc)

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: rotezora78

#81 What Deceased Dogs Mattress?

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: fantapants74

#82 Guilty Puddle Hippo

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: hornetcock

#83 Ya’ll They Did Something-I Just Don’t Know What Yet

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Far-Industry-7745

#84 Bentley

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: RecommendationAny763

#85 The Poutiest Of Lip Because He Got In Trouble

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: much_muchier

#86 The Face Of A Boy Who Was Absolutely Not Digging Holes In The Garden Again

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: phantomoftheflop

#87 “Leo, Did You Take This Muffin Paper Out Of The Trash?”

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: ClautumnL0v3

#88 Guilty…

88 Times Dogs Decided Peace Is Too Boring And Went Looking For Trouble

Image source: Dry-Radio1908

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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