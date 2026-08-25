Dog Toy Maker BARK Shared 35 Relatable Memes That Prove They Know Their Target Audience Well

Living with a dog comes with a dose of chaos. One minute, they’re peacefully snoozing, looking like the sweetest creature on Earth. The next, they’re destroying a brand-new toy, following you somewhere you definitely wanted privacy, or staring at you as though the treat you promised them is already several hours overdue.
That wonderfully ridiculous side of dog ownership is exactly what BARK (@bark) captures in the memes it shares online. The company, best known for its dog toys and treats, has built a social media presence around the everyday habits, quirks, and questionable decisions of our four-legged companions. Pretty much nothing is off-limits. There are jokes about dogs being descended from wolves despite behaving like helpless little babies, owners spending an alarming amount of their lives picking up poop, pups expecting rewards for completing the most basic tasks, and the eternal mystery of why we keep buying them new toys when we already know exactly how the story will end.
Scroll down to enjoy some of the funniest dog memes shared on BARK’s Instagram account, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you laugh.
More info: Instagram | bark.co | Facebook | youtube.com | tiktok.com
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