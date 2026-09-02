“My AI Girlfriend Is Feminist”: 45 Cringy Fails That Prove Some Things Are Better Left Unposted

Generally, we don’t like feeling uncomfortable. Whether it’s physical discomfort like sitting in a back-breaking chair or emotional annoyance of having to listen to a drunk toast by the bride’s uncle at a wedding, many of us would rather avoid these types of experiences. However, when it comes to cringe, there’s something about it that we find fascinating.
Huge contributors to second-hand embarrassment online are oversharers. Nowadays, some people post first and then think, and that often leads to awkwardness for everybody. Bored Panda has collected some of the most cringy posts where people clearly couldn’t read the room and made things awkward.
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Image source: loves_spain
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Image source: AntelopeOk9212
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How my McDonald’s announced they’re out of Minecraft Toys
Image source: acecombatps2
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Image source: I_need_rest
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My kid got this in her Easter basket. I was confused about why she didn’t want it so I took a bite. It’s SOAP.
Image source: hellogoawaynow
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Wore them for two hours
Image source: Good_Jellyfish_6317
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Image source: Praise-Bingus
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Image source: GamerOf22
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Image source: modshave2muchpower
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Image source: Coporal_Nym
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Image source: omaewamoushindeirou7
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Image source: Itsallover_
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Image source: Axolotljackbox
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Image source: wrathofthetyrant
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Image source: whitebathingsuit
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Image source: Tiltedchewie
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