“Consulting Humor”: 35 Painful Yet Funny Work Memes That Might Remind You That You Need Some Time Off

Nearly every profession out there consists of things nobody else will understand except for the employees who experience it firsthand. And when it comes to the forever-changing world of consulting — well, it’s a doozy! After all, when people declare that their sole career purpose is to help businesses solve problems by providing knowledge, services, and guidance on an on-demand basis, it’s bound to raise a question or two.
The truth is that a myriad of different factors and challenges go into the consulting grind. Just picture the unpredictable markets, the deadlines, and the whimsical clients that bring their own perspectives into the picture. But while the job comes in many shapes and sizes, some things will be ubiquitous no matter their workplace. Need convincing? Just take a look at the 423k-strong ‘Consulting Humor’ Instagram account aimed to lift the mood and help get through difficult times, one joke at a time.
“But will it scale?” asks the creator of this page, and we truly wonder. We’ve gathered some of our favorite entries that consultants should have no trouble relating to down below. So pull up your chair and enjoy this list that is certain to make you muster at least a chuckle or two. Be sure to upvote the posts you find funniest, and let us know what you think of them in the comments!
#1
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#2
Image source: consultinghumor
#3
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#4
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#5
Image source: consultinghumor
#6
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#7
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#8
Image source: consultinghumor
#9
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#10
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#11
Image source: consultinghumor
#12
Image source: consultinghumor
#13
Image source: consultinghumor
#14
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#15
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#16
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#17
Image source: consultinghumor
#18
Image source: ConsultingHumor, twitter.com
#19
Image source: consultinghumor
#20
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#21
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#22
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#23
Image source: consultinghumor
#24
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#25
Image source: consultinghumor
#26
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#27
Image source: consultinghumor
#28
Image source: consultinghumor
#29
Image source: consultinghumor
#30
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#31
Image source: consultinghumor
#32
Image source: consultinghumor
#33
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#34
Image source: consultinghumor, twitter.com
#35
Image source: consultinghumor
Follow Us