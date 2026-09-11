56 Times Celebrities Entered The Comments And Instantly Made The Post 10x Better (New Pics)

We’ve all seen our fair share of iconic celebrity moments, whether it’s a perfectly timed pap snap, a carefully staged red-carpet shot, or a meme-worthy reaction. Who could forget Ben Affleck looking deeply defeated with an iced coffee and fast food, Kim K crying over her lost diamond earring, Pedro Pascal looking permanently exhausted, or really, just about any photo of Adam Sandler out in the wild?
With more of our lives taking place online, it’s hardly surprising we’d start seeing moments like these here too. Except this time, the portraits are replaced by comments on other people’s posts. And it turns out celebrities can be just as memorable when they’re behind a keyboard. From witty comebacks to well-placed one-liners, some of these moments are every bit as iconic as the celebs’ best performances. We’ve collected a few favorites from Comments by Celebs that really stole the show.
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In some ways, celebrity comments could be seen as simply the latest evolution of a much older form of entertainment: the tabloid. According to Trudy Mercadal, PhD, tabloids first began appearing in the early 1900s. And ever since, they’ve invited us to peer into the lives of famous people, turning their relationships, friendships, feuds, romances, and off-duty antics into stories for the masses. Sure, their format might have changed over the years (alas, you know what they say about print these days), but our fascination with getting a glimpse BTS is as alive as ever.
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The digital age may have done a number on printed formats, but our fascination with what our most beloved (and despised) stars get up to doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. As L’Officiel Singapore noted, much of the content we used to devour in glossy magazines with sensational headlines has simply moved online, with celebrity and entertainment news finding a new home on socials. Here, we can follow not only what the stars are doing and saying, and who they’re interacting with, but also what they’re willing to reveal.
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We no longer need to rely solely on boundary-bulldozing paparazzi to catch a celebrity at exactly the right (or wrong) moment, or a mysterious “insider” willing to spill the tea. Sometimes, they’ll simply tell us what we want to know themselves. And that’s where things get interesting: now, rather than simply being the subjects of the gossip machine, celebrities can participate in it.
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Sure, they can post carefully curated, magazine-worthy shots on the grid, or glamorous stories of them attending some swanky event, but we know that the real gold is always in the comments. And it’s no different for celebrities. Often, just a few words on someone else’s post, celeb or plain old civilian, can become the story: revealing unexpected friendships, gently poking at each other, settling a score, fueling dating speculation (who knew a ‘fire’ emoji could do such heavy lifting?), or simply saying something funny.
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In this way, we might say that social media has subverted the old tabloid tradition while still fulfilling our appetite for celebrity intimacy. It’s just that now, the celebs are no longer simply watching themselves from the sidelines; they’re in on the game. They can talk back, poke fun, or deliberately and strategically play into the very speculation that a tabloid would’ve dedicated a whole multi-page spread to “expose.”
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Because now there can be something in it for them, too. As Josh Duboff reported for Vanity Fair in 2018, getting highlighted for a funny comment could be “an emerging form of ‘promotion’ for stars,” one that’s far less work than arranging for a paparazzi photo to show up in a tabloid. In other words, the same comments that give us something to gossip about can also give celebrities an easy way to get attention.
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Comments by Celebs, whose posts we’re featuring here, has made a specialty of capturing these fleeting exchanges and was quite literally built for this new reality. In fact, what has now become a major celebrity media brand—an honoree in the 2019 Webby Awards, with merchandise and podcasts including the spin-off Comments by Bravo—started with an Instagram algorithm change in 2017.
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Whereas comments had previously been displayed chronologically, the change prioritized those from verified and high-profile accounts. Suddenly, celebrity comments were much harder to miss, and two self-proclaimed “pop-culture enthusiasts,” Emma Diamond and Julie Kramer, took notice. “All of a sudden, we were seeing these hilarious comments that we had never seen before. We were constantly studying them, [and] we were screenshotting them and sending them to each other in our group chats,” Diamond explained to Vanity Fair, adding, “I just said to myself, ‘I have to capitalize on this.’”
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But the intention wasn’t simply to recreate the more salacious side of tabloid culture. As Diamond told Vanity Fair in 2018, “I think something that we kind of pride ourselves on is the fact that we’re not looking to shade people, we’re not really looking to ‘get’ people—it’s not that.” Rather, she explained that their approach was intended to be lighthearted and humorous, with the aim of giving celebrities a “safe space” to showcase their human and humorous side.
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And that might just be a significant part of the appeal. A celebrity leaving a joke under a friend’s photo can make them seem a little less like a carefully managed public figure and a little more like, well, anybody else scrolling through Instagram: making jokes with friends, hyping people up, or chiming in simply because they can’t resist. Luckily, Comments by Celebs is here to cut through the noise and catch the best of them for us.
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