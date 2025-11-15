For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

by

I’ve always had a little universe in my head that I try to develop when I draw art and comics. There is a big metropolis called Sad City, and in this city, near the Gates of Hell subway station, there’s a spooky district : Spectral Park.

For Halloween, I decided to explore the life of Spectral Park’s residents: ghosts, plastic bags, skeletons with dyed hair and naturist werewolves. These are their stories.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | pierremortel.com | pierremortel.tumblr.com

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Move on Lisa

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bonus

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

The Y word

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bonus

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

One glass of Fireball

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bonus

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Potions Pusher

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bonus

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bat girl

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bonus

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Feral

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bonus

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Vampire disappointment

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Bonus

For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels
For Halloween, I Drew These Comics On Life In The Spooky District With Exclusive Bonus Panels

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Epic Design Fails You’ll Find Hard To Believe Actually Happened
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Giant Raven Costume By Rah-Bop
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Everyone Is Trolling IHOP For Going From Pancakes To Burgers, And No One Is As Savage As Wendy’s
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Use Old Books To Create Art (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Mindy Project
The Mindy Project Season 4 Episode 4 Review: “The B*tch Is Back”
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2015
“Too Amused To Do Anything About It”: B.J. Novak Finds Out His Pic Is Being Put On Various Products Around The World, Gets A Good Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.