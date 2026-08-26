This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

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Sometimes, all you need to face the world is a little confidence. Whether that confidence is actually justified is another question entirely. Steve Ogden explores that idea in his charming new comic series. Bored Panda readers may already recognize Ogden’s work, as we’ve previously featured another of his comic series on the site. This time, however, we’re stepping into the wonderfully peculiar “Legends of the Smol,” a minimalist world where ordinary situations can quickly turn into tiny adventures, unexpected philosophical discussions, and some impressively questionable reasoning. At the center of many of these strips is Gus, a small character whose curiosity and self-assurance often seem much bigger than he is.

Alongside his little white companion, Gus approaches the unknown with a logic that is somehow both ridiculous and strangely convincing. With simple black-and-white artwork, expressive characters, and humor rooted in the strange little ways we think and behave, Ogden makes this tiny world feel surprisingly familiar, silly, yet thought-provoking. The jokes may be built around small adventures, but they often poke fun at very human habits like overconfidence, avoidance, curiosity, and our ability to rationalize almost anything.

Scroll down to join these cute characters for some very small adventures, unexpectedly big thoughts, and more than a few decisions that probably shouldn’t be examined too closely. And let us know in the comments which of Gus’ questionable conclusions you found the most convincing or perhaps a little philosophical.

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

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This Artist Made 25 Adorable Comics About A Tiny Character Whose Confidence Is Bigger Than He Is

Image source: steveogdenart

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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