30 Hilarious Christmas Fails

We hope you had a pleasant Christmas and a wonderful holiday season! But sometimes, no matter how hard we try, the holidays can end up being slightly disappointing. Because they don’t live up to our Christmas spirit expectations. Or the hype. Whether you’ve got the holiday blues or just need a good old dose of humor, we’ve got you covered.
Bored Panda compiled this mega-list of the very best Christmas fails and funny accidents that are sure to improve your mood and get your spirits up. After all, there’s nothing like a bit of laughter, and comparing your own funny fails to that of others to help you realize life isn’t as bad as it might seem.
So grab yourself a cup of hot choccy and some gingerbread cookies and start scrolling. Upvote the funny photos that you’ve liked the best and let us know in the comments why you liked them. Oh, and be sure to spread some Christmas time joy around by sharing this post with your loved ones if you think they’ll enjoy it. Bored Panda spoke with Joshua Becker, creator of Becoming Minimalist, about managing expectations during the holidays, talking with children about the importance of giving vs. the importance of Christmas presents, as well as how to make sure that you’re not disappointed celebrating the New Year. Scroll down for the full in-depth interview.
We know you love Christmas fails, so when you’re done with this list, check out our previous one from the year before right here. It’s got some more great stuff that you’re bound to enjoy – from inappropriate Christmas decorations to hilarious gift fails.
#1 Not Only Did Grandpa Already Have This Shirt, He Was Wearing It When He Unwrapped It
Image source: BJK5150
#2 Gift I Received. Wrapped In A Such A Way That It Appears As If Linus And Patty Are Getting It On In Front Of Marcie
Image source: OllieUnited18
#3 Merry Christmas, Mom
Image source: PlayStory
#4 Grandma Likes To Get Us Puzzles For Christmas. She Thought It Was An Elf
Image source: mr_awesome365
#5 We Left Some Christmas Decorations Out In The Driveway Last Night Which I Just Remembered When I Turned On My Car This Morning. I Just About Crapped My Pants
Image source: seatonater07
#6 My Wife And I Have A Tradition Of Picking Out The Ugliest Tree At The Tree Farm. This Year We Hit A Grand Slam
Image source: Anxiouspitbull
#7 When The Christmas Card Photo Shoot With The Sheep Goes Wrong
Image source: mydogismysoulmate
#8 Went To The Office Holiday Party. Didn’t Know Corporate Was Going To Be There
Image source: alien005
#9 When Your Parents Wrap Your Presents Last Minute
Image source: Halogen_ic
#10 These Ho Ho Ho’s On Wrapping Paper Are Confetti. There Are 1000 Little Ho’s All Over My House, There Are Ho’s On My Kids, There Will Be Ho’s Forever
Image source: Destinee Gunnett
#11 My Dad Made Me These “Decorative Trees” In His Workshop For Christmas
Image source: Popecicle
#12 Tom’s 1st Christmas
Image source: LittleMissKarma
#13 My Cousin Was *wrapping Presents
Image source: Doctor-B
#14 Merry Christmas!
Image source: stargazingmanatee
#15 When You Have Your Kid Paint Wrapping Paper But It Ends Up Looking Like You Murdered The UPS Guy And Stole His Packages
Image source: clearlybujo
#16 Those “Reindeer”
Image source: SomeDoge
#17 I Put A Christmas Story Lamp In My Front Window And Not One Of My Neighbors Recognized It. Several Have Stopped To Ask Why I Have A “Weird, Gross Leg” On Display
Image source: bdd1001
#18 Isnt That Called Arson?
Image source: MayMyEnemiesLiveLong
#19 My Cat Got Stuck In The Wall On Christmas Day
The basement kitchenette ceiling was left open when it was built a few months ago so he climbed onto the cupboards and into the ceiling before falling into the wall.
This was at my mom’s house and he was stuck for about 2 hours while we tried to figure out his exact location and cut a hole to release him. He is perfectly fine and even tried to go back in the hole!
Image source: therealIndigocat
#20 My Cousin Got A Drone For Christmas
Image source: Rowdybob22
#21 The Disappointment In My Face After Getting The Same Shirt I’m Wearing For Christmas When I Was 11
Image source: NoMeGustav
#22 This Basically Sums Up Traveling With Our Toddler. Merry Christmas
Image source: bp_free
#23 Merry Christmas Everyone
Image source: aggadoo
#24 My Boyfriend Said He Made Holiday Cookies
Image source: radioflea
#25 Buddy At Work Secret Santa Party Legit Just Got Gifted The Same Shirt He Is Wearing
Image source: Dan_The_Salmon
#26 I Used Chocolate Bells Instead Of Kisses. Is It Me Or Did I Just Make Christmas B***s?
Image source: 2olley
#27 This Is How Well Our Christmas Card Photoshoot Is Going
Image source: brimmycrumbtiny
#28 Brother And His Boyfriend, Maybe?
Image source: memequeenbitch
#29 Christmas Ice Marbles Expectations vs. Reality
Image source: pnw_smalls
#30 Marry Christmas!
Image source: Himetora
Follow Us