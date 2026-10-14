51 Celebrity Social Media Fails That The Internet Will Never, Ever Let Go Of

Fame used to come with a slight degree of insulation. A bad decision stayed between you, your publicist, and whoever was in the room. Then celebrities got smartphones, discovered they could talk directly to their fans without any filtering whatsoever, and the results have been spectacularly catastrophic time and time again.
The publicist exists for a reason. The reason is that famous people, left entirely to their own devices and a WiFi connection, will post things that no amount of reputation management can fully recover from. Tone-deaf statements, accidental confessions, ill-timed jokes, and the occasional complete personality reveal that nobody asked for or can unsee. The internet screenshotted all of it, and it has been waiting patiently to remind everyone, and here are the worst of them for your pure enjoyment.
#1 So Little Fans She Had To Become One Herself
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#2 Bye
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#3 Marina Tries To Be Woke But Fails, 2020 (Night Mode)
Image source: Anarcho_tuga
The simplest explanation for why celebrities are so consistently bad at social media is that fame destroys the feedback loop that keeps most people in check. In an ordinary life, if you say something obtuse, someone tells you. A friend pushes back, a colleague pulls a face, a family member sends a text.
Famous people are surrounded by people whose income depends on their continued goodwill, which means the honest reactions stop arriving and the bad ideas stop getting intercepted. Add a platform with millions of followers generating instant validation, and the result is someone who has not received a sincere “are you sure about this?” in years, posting with complete confidence way past midnight.
#4 Hozier Accidentally Shared A Video Of Himself Using The “Handsome Squidward” Filter On His Public Instagram Story Instead Of Close Friends
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#5 Harry Styles Posted A Photo Of Himself Wearing An Old One Direction T-Shirt On His Instagram Story, Only To Delete It Shortly After. A Few Days Later, He Joked About The Incident During A Concert
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#6 During A Instagram Live, Tom Holland Revealed The Avengers: Infinity War Poster. The Back Of The Letter, Clearly Visible On Camera, Was Stamped With The Words “Confidential. Do Not Share”
Image source: tomholland2013
The Streisand Effect is the phenomenon where attempting to suppress or delete something online draws way more attention to it than if it had been left alone entirely. It is named after the diva herself, Barbra Streisand, who in 2003 sued a photographer to remove an aerial image of her Malibu home from a coastal survey database. Before the lawsuit, the image had been downloaded six times. Within a month of the legal action, it had been viewed nearly half a million times.
The principle applies to celebrity social media with depressing regularity, because the deleted tweet gets screenshotted before it disappears, and the statement issued to address the original problem almost always introduces new problems that did not previously exist. Every attempt to shrink the story makes it larger, and yet the response is almost never to simply stop responding, because silence reads as guilt and saying something from the heart appears to be beyond the capabilities of most crisis communications teams working in the industry these days.
#7 Kj Apa Accidentally Shared A Silly Video Of Himself In A Bubble Bath On His Public Instagram Story Instead Of His Close Friends Story
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#8 Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Shared Almost The Same Photo, But Blake Edited Shoes Onto Her Bare Feet In Her Version
Image source: vancityreynolds, blakelively
#9 Kris Jenner And Gordon Ramsay Shared Photos Promoting Her Cookbook, But Fans Noticed Kris Appeared To Have Photoshopped Both Of Them In Her Post
Image source: gordongram, krisjenner
When a celebrity posts something catastrophic, the response from their team follows a pattern that has become an artwork in its own right. First, silence while the team convenes. Then a statement that is carefully worded to acknowledge the situation without admitting fault, usually popping up at some obscure hour when people are not looking.
Soon follows the notes app apology, which is supposed to look as personal as possible. It is identifiable by its specific features: a white background, a wall of text, the phrase “I have been doing the work,” a commitment to “listening and learning,” and a conclusion that subtly reframes the original incident as a misunderstanding rather than a choice. It satisfies and convinces nobody, and it is issued anyway because the alternative is saying nothing, which reads as worse.
#10 When Charlie Sheen Accidentally Tweeted His Phone Number
Image source: Charlie Sheen
#11 Rita Ora’s Twitter Account Promised New Music If A Tweet Reached 100,000 Retweets, But It Was Deleted After Getting Only 2,000. She Claimed She’d Been Hacked, Though Fans Suspected A Failed Promo Stunt, Which She Denied
Image source: RitaOra
#12 Charli Xcx’s Social Media Team Accidentally Tweeted Through Kesha’s Twitter Account Instead Of Charli’s, Thanking The Brits For Her Nomination
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The question of who actually recovers from a social media disaster and who does not has less to do with the severity of the post than with the size and loyalty of the existing fanbase at the time of impact. Kanye West’s Twitter history is objectively one of the most extensively documented cases of public unraveling in social media history, and his career absorbed it for years before the cumulative weight became genuinely career-altering.
Justine Sacco, a PR executive who posted a racist tweet to her 170 followers before boarding a long-haul flight, landed to find herself globally trending and unemployed. The difference was the infrastructure, not the content. Fame is a form of protection until it is not, and the line between the two is drawn somewhere that nobody can see until they have already crossed it.
#13 Dumbest Celebrity Tweet?
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#14 Kim Kardashian Called Out Armani For Discontinuing Her Favorite Foundation, Only For The Brand To Offer Her A Replacement And Correct Her Misspelling Of Giorgio’s Name
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#15 Oprah Praised Microsoft’s Surface Tablet As A Holiday Favorite, But Fans Noticed Her Tweet Was Posted From An iPad
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But it seems like the audience has been slowly logging off for a while now. A survey by EnTribe found that 51% of users simply scroll past influencer content in their feeds, and 29% actively dislike it due to constant promotion and a near-total absence of anything that feels real. Audiences are already exhausted, already skeptical, and already primed to spot the inauthenticity behind most posts.
Sinead Norenius-Raniere, VP of product and creator marketing strategy at Cision, told PR Daily that “people are feeling fatigued around the macro celebrity influencers and the constant, very high-polished sponsored ad.” The irony is that the celebrities posting the most, with the biggest budgets and the most carefully managed feeds, are often the ones connecting the least.
#16 Scott Disick Copy/Pasted An Email From A Marketing Team As His Instagram Caption
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#17 UK Politician Ed Balls Accidentally Tweeted His Own Name, And The Post Remains On His Profile To This Day
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#18 During A Turbulent Period, Amanda Bynes Repeatedly Called People “Ugly” On Twitter, Targeting Celebrities Like Rihanna And Even The Obamas
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As far back as 2011, music consumer research firm Bauer Media flagged that social media was making it too easy to follow celebrities on a minute-by-minute basis, increasing the likelihood that fans would simply get bored with them faster. Constant access turned out not to be the gift it appeared to be. Familiarity, at scale and at speed, has a ceiling, and a significant portion of celebrity social media history is the story of people hitting it.
#19 Jaden Smith Drew Mixed Reactions For His Philosophical Tweets, Including Bizarre Musings About Mirrors, Reality, And Newborn Babies Being The Smartest People Alive
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#20 Martha Stewart Tweeted A Single Ingredient With No Explanation
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#21 Martha Stewart Posted A Blurry Cow Photo Captioned Only With The Letter “L.”
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A YouGov survey also shows us that all these celeb tweets and posts are probably just falling on deaf ears. Only 11% of Americans report ever changing their stance on an issue because of a celebrity, and only 7% have supported a political candidate because a famous person told them to. So their self-important posting is all for nothing, and the embarrassment could have been avoided had they just called it a day sooner.
#22 Let’s Go With That
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#23 Do You Guys Remember The Lorde/Bathtub Drama. All She Wanted Was To Take A Nice Bath
Lorde posted a picture of her bathtub with the caption “and i will always love you”. The caption is a lyric to a Whitney Houston song, and coincidentally Whitney Houston passed away in a bathtub. So everyone got mad at Lourde for posting that, but she never had bad intentions. She just really wanted a bath. So yeah lol.
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#24 Lindsay Lohan Photoshop Fail
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What the archive of celebrity social media failures ultimately reveals is that the technology was never the problem. The problem was handing a direct line to millions of people to individuals who had spent years insulated from honest feedback, surrounded by teams with financial incentives to agree, and operating under the reasonable but incorrect assumption that their audience was on their side no matter what.
Some of them were right about that for a very long time. Some of them found out the hard way that a loyal fanbase and an unlimited posting schedule are a combination that eventually tests every relationship. The screenshots are permanent, and somewhere in a group chat right now, someone is sending a link to a post that went up in 2012 and asking if everyone else remembers this. Spoiler alert: we never forget.
#25 Lana Del Rey’s Father, Rob Grant, Celebrated Her 41st Birthday On X By Posting Her Photo, But Accidentally Left The Search Bar Visible In The Screenshot
Image source: Rob Grant
#26 Bernadette Peters Praised Aretha Franklin On Twitter But Accidentally Left The Search Bar In Her Screenshot, Including A Misspelled Version Of The Singer’s Name
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#27 Carrie Underwood Tweets After Being Booed On American Idol And Is Clearly Unbothered By It
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#28 Halle Bailey Tweets And Deletes Post About Her Family
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#29 Kylian Mbappé Posts And Quickly Deletes Girlfriend Ester Expósito, Spanish Actress, Dressed In His Full French National Uniform On Ig
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#30 Demi Lovato Once Threatened To Call Out An Airline On Twitter After Poor Service, But Faced Backlash For Posting It On 9/11 And Later Apologized For The Wording
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#31 Jonathan Cheban Asked His Instagram Followers If He Should Go Live, And They Overwhelmingly Said No
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#32 In 2017, Shad Moss (Formerly Lil’ Bow Wow) Posted A Private Jet Photo, Claiming He Was Flying To New York. However, A Woman Alleged He Was Actually On Her Commercial Flight, And Fans Also Noticed The Image Resembled One On A Transportation Company’s Website
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#33 Dani Mathers Shared A Photo Of An Undressed Woman At A Gym, Mocking Her Body On Snapchat
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#34 Jason Biggs Faced Backlash For Joking On Twitter After Malaysia Airlines Flight Mh17 Was Shot Down
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#35 Rob Kardashian Once Claimed He Was Preparing To Attend Usc Law School, But The University Publicly Clarified That He Had Never Applied
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#36 Adam Levine vs. Lady Gaga, An Unexpected Battle
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#37 I Don’t Even Know What “Complicated” By Rihanna Is
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#38 F
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#39 Val Kilmer Started A Tweet But Never Finished His Thought
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#40 Kelly Rowland And Beyonce Posted The Same Picture Which They Were Both In With The Deceased Star. Beyonce, However, Cut Kelly Out Of Her Version Of The Photo
#41 Kim Petras Threatens Her Revenge Will Look Like Her Album Covers
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#42 Dom Lever Shared A Selfie Claiming He Had The Train To Himself, But Another Passenger Was Clearly Sitting Behind Him
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#43 An Iconic , Now Deleted Easter Tweet From Travis Kelce
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#44 Why Did Charlie Puth Even Tweet This? Is He That Salty About The Rumors About Zayn And Selena? The Song Attention Is 6 Years Old Btw
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#45 Insta Posts That Have Aged Like Milk?
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#46 Ariana Grande Revealed A Tattoo Inspired By Her Hit “7 Rings,” But The Japanese Characters Actually Referred To A Small Charcoal Grill, Sparking Countless Memes Online
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#47 Gal Gadot Faced Criticism For The Wording Of Her Tribute To Stephen Hawking, With Some Readers Interpreting It As Ableist Despite Her Apparent Good Intentions
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#48 Alicia Keys Briefly Served As Blackberry’s Global Creative Director, But Her Credibility Took A Hit When A Drake Lyric Appeared On Her Twitter Account Via An iPhone. She Claimed Her Account Had Been Hacked
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#49 Justin Bieber Mocked The Daily Telegraph For Misspelling His Name, But Fans Spotted An Awkward Detail In His Laptop Photo: His Search History Included His Ex Selena Gomez’s Coachella Outfit
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#50 Cher Tagged Herself On Twitter And Greeted Herself With A “Hi”
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#51 Courtney Love Thought She Discovered The Lost Malaysian Flight
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