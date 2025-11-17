32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

by

John Atkinson is back on Bored Panda! The Canadian illustrator, known for the “Wrong Hands” series, creates humorous cartoons inspired by themes from popular classic literature pieces. In our previous posts, the artist shared more about his background and the inspirations behind his work. He also provided insights into his creative process and mentioned popular reactions he receives from people who follow his work. Feel free to revisit those earlier Bored Panda publications if you’d like to catch up and discover more.

﻿This time, we reached out to John again with a few follow-up questions. Scroll down to view the latest cartoons shared by the artist and to discover some interesting facts about the author of “Wrong Hands.”

More info: Instagram | wronghands1.com | redbubble.com

#1

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#2

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#3

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#4

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#5

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#6

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#7

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#8

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#9

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#10

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#11

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#12

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#13

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#14

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#15

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#16

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#17

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#18

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#19

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#20

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#21

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#22

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#23

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#24

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#25

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#26

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#27

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#28

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#29

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#30

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#31

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

#32

32 Witty And Funny Cartoons About Science, Literature, Pop Culture, And Many Other Things By John Atkinson (New Pics)

Image source: wrong.hands

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Guy Posts Trash He Picks Up And It’s The Only Instagram Worth Following
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Built The Most Beautiful Coral Reef Table
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Demands New Neighbors Give Up Their Parking Spot For Her Nanny, Loses It After Hearing No
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
Hey, Pandas, Photoshop This Photo (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Made A Gingerbread House Of Notre Dame De Paris For This Christmas
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Show The Cultural Differences Between Japan And Other Countries (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.