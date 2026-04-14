If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

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Ryan Mason’s At Random Comics is back with more of the kind of humor that satisfies that need for dark humor many of us have. If you’ve seen Ryan’s work before, you already know the formula: simple-looking single-panel cartoons, everyday situations, and then a punchline that veers off into the weird, dark, or completely unhinged. It’s the kind of comedy that makes you laugh, stop to process the ridiculousness of it, and then awakens a tiny bit of guilt for finding something so dark so funny.

What makes Ryan’s work so entertaining is how effortlessly he turns ordinary moments into something absurd. A casual conversation, a familiar household scene, or an innocent social situation can spiral into chaos in just one line or visual, and that unpredictability is what keeps these comics so fun to read. His style is clean, his delivery is sharp, and his jokes land with just the right mix of dry wit and discomfort.

Scroll down and see if you laugh… or feel slightly concerned about yourself.

More info: Instagram | atrandomcomics.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1 “Skin Suit”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#2 “Miraculous Mine Rescue”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#3 “Feeding The Lions”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#4 “5th-Degree Burn”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#5 “Frivolous Risks”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#6 “Short Flight”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#7 “Luke’s New Lightsaber”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#8 “Hidden Talent”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#9 “Noisy Neighbor”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#10 “Parenting Guidebook”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#11 “One Bite”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#12 “Everlasting Dignity”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#13 “New Parent”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#14 “Career Goals”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#15 “Santa’s Visit”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#16 “A Widow’s Web”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#17 “Money Mouth”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#18 “Safe To Swim”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#19 “Shapeshifter”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#20 “Vigilante Superhero”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#21 “Benevolent Robot Of Sustenance”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#22 “Fight Or Flight”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#23 “Couch Co-Op”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#24 “Booby Poster”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#25 “Hotdog DNA Test”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

#26 “An Unlikely Thief”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

#27 “Hairless Cat”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

#28 “I Told You So”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#29 “A Final Wish”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#30 “Seductive Dewlap”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#31 “Feet First”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#32 “Studio Coffin”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#33 “Gift Exchange”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#34 “Target Practice”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#35 “Great Date”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#36 “Emergency”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Image source: atrandomcomics

#37 “Honey Provider”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

#38 “A Christmas Wish”

If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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