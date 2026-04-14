If You Like Comics That Get Weird Fast, These 38 New Ones By Ryan Mason Might Be For You

Ryan Mason’s At Random Comics is back with more of the kind of humor that satisfies that need for dark humor many of us have. If you’ve seen Ryan’s work before, you already know the formula: simple-looking single-panel cartoons, everyday situations, and then a punchline that veers off into the weird, dark, or completely unhinged. It’s the kind of comedy that makes you laugh, stop to process the ridiculousness of it, and then awakens a tiny bit of guilt for finding something so dark so funny.
What makes Ryan’s work so entertaining is how effortlessly he turns ordinary moments into something absurd. A casual conversation, a familiar household scene, or an innocent social situation can spiral into chaos in just one line or visual, and that unpredictability is what keeps these comics so fun to read. His style is clean, his delivery is sharp, and his jokes land with just the right mix of dry wit and discomfort.
Scroll down and see if you laugh… or feel slightly concerned about yourself.
More info: Instagram | atrandomcomics.com | Facebook | patreon.com
#1 “Skin Suit”
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#2 “Miraculous Mine Rescue”
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#3 “Feeding The Lions”
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#4 “5th-Degree Burn”
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#5 “Frivolous Risks”
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#6 “Short Flight”
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#7 “Luke’s New Lightsaber”
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#8 “Hidden Talent”
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#9 “Noisy Neighbor”
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#10 “Parenting Guidebook”
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#11 “One Bite”
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#12 “Everlasting Dignity”
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#13 “New Parent”
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#14 “Career Goals”
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#15 “Santa’s Visit”
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#16 “A Widow’s Web”
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#17 “Money Mouth”
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#18 “Safe To Swim”
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#19 “Shapeshifter”
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#20 “Vigilante Superhero”
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#21 “Benevolent Robot Of Sustenance”
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#22 “Fight Or Flight”
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#23 “Couch Co-Op”
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#24 “Booby Poster”
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#25 “Hotdog DNA Test”
#26 “An Unlikely Thief”
#27 “Hairless Cat”
#28 “I Told You So”
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#29 “A Final Wish”
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#30 “Seductive Dewlap”
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#31 “Feet First”
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#32 “Studio Coffin”
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#33 “Gift Exchange”
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#34 “Target Practice”
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#35 “Great Date”
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#36 “Emergency”
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#37 “Honey Provider”
#38 “A Christmas Wish”
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