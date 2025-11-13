These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

So, you’ve started your own business, you’ve advertised it on social media, and the first influx of clients have found you. To strengthen the bond and spread the word about your services further, you’ve decided to order the first batch of custom business cards. And no matter whether you own an auto repair shop or offer legal services, your business card is your new face.
Now, we’ve all probably thrown away a substantial amount of boring and unmemorable cards that were given to us on one occasion or another, but that is not the case with these creative business cards. These interesting and funny cards not only have the necessary information displayed in an easily understandable way, but some of them also double as cute fold-outs, silly scratch cards or even emergency dental floss. With such nifty traits, these unique business cards are sure to stay in your wallet upon further request for the services advertised.
If you are interested in clever design and business cards ideas then this list, compiled by Bored Panda, is exactly what you are looking for. Scroll down to check the business card designs that are surely memorable, and maybe you’ll be inspired in making your own great advertisement. Be sure to vote and comment!
#1 Packers And Movers Interactive Business Card
Image source: adeevee.com
#2 94-Year-Old Man Down The Street Handed My Dad His Business Card This Morning
Image source: thanks_schoolwifi
#3 Business Card For A Private Art Tutor
Image source: diomioprint
#4 My First Business Cards
Image source: Banglinator
#5 Business Card For Norburn Model Aircraft Supply Company. We Printed And Laser Die Cut Balsa Wood A Small Glider That Is Functional Once Assembled
Image source: Rethink
#6 These Business Cards Introduce The Fun Of Learning To Play The Guitar Within Moments Of Holding Them
Image source: stbernadine.com
#7 Business Card For A Wanderlust Maps And Travel Guides Company
Image source: rethinkcanada.com
#8 Legendary Computer Hacker Kevin Mitnick’s Business Card Is Actually A Lock Picking Set
Image source: evil__bob
#9 Schwimmer Pool Service Business Card Printed On Special pH Paper. Prospective Clients Can Dip The Card Into Their Swimming Pool To Test pH Balance Level
Image source: cleverbusinesscards.com
#10 Game Designer’s Business Card Which Can Be Built Into The Rolling Die
Image source: Sharra Culp and Daniel Marthaler
#11 Business Card For Bentply – Well Established London Business Specialising In Desirable, Vintage Bent Plywood Furniture
Image source: Richard C. Evans
#12 Closed On A House This Week And The Title Company Gave Me A Business USB Card With All Of My Documents
Image source: al_ghu1
#13 Best Business Card Ever
Image source: Epicdonutman
#14 Furniture Maker’s Business Card
Image source: dailypoetics
#15 This Business Card Doubles As A Tread Depth Gauge
Image source: springadvertising.com
#16 Vega Seeded Business Cards
Image source: jukeboxprint.com
#17 Skate School’s Business Cards Made As The Band-Aids
Image source: rethinkcanada.com
#18 Bike Patch Business Card
Image source: rethinkcanada.com
#19 This Music Store’s Business Cards Are Guitar Pics
Image source: cornelius_jazebell
#20 This Business Card Transforms Into A Caliper
Image source: Adrian Likins
#21 Met A Very Good Boy Today, Complete With His Own Business Cards
Image source: rainycloudy
#22 This Dentist Office’s Business Card Has 11 Meters Of Floss Built In
Image source: luckymonkey12
#23 This Piano Tuner’s Business Card Folds Open Like A Grand Piano
Image source: Calamity-Cat
#24 Got My New Business Cards In The Mail
Image source: thundernutz
#25 Lawyer’s Business Card
#26 Graphic Design, Not Cars
Image source: Sarah Ferrari
#27 Hairloss Company Business Card
Image source: SJROBZY
#28 So I Got This Business Card Today
Image source: GrammerNasi
#29 This Is A Business Card Designed To “Put A Smile On One’s Face.” When Folded, It Turns Into A Flower Bouquet
Image source: latona-m.com
#30 I Needed Some Business Cards Done But I Didn’t Want Them To Be Printed On Paper Or Any Traditional Form
Image source: naifpanicscares.it
#31 Multi-Functional Teabag Business Cards Produced For The Secret Garden Tea Company
Image source: jukeboxprint.com
#32 Use Your Pencil And “Dust For Fingerprints” If You Want To Read The Business Card Of A Private Detective Y. Shorohov
Image source: cleverbusinesscards.com
#33 To Promote Their Laser Tattoo Removal Services Baywood Clinic Created These Temporary Tattoo Business Cards
Image source: Innocean
#34 An Engraver’s Business Card
Image source: clumsyguy
#35 Pasta Boy Peter Teaches Italian Cooking Classes, So His Business Cards Are Made With His Information Laser-Etched Onto Edible Lasagna Noodles
Image source: rethinkcanada.com
#36 So My Friend Showed Me His Business Card. It Was Pretty Standard Until I Saw The Back
Image source: Bakgon
#37 Business Scratchcard
Image source: Shed Simove
#38 This Cellphone Repair Shop’s Business Card Is Like A Cellphone
Image source: jaoyama
#39 Kodak’s CEO Uses 35mm Film As His Business Card
Image source: Michael Zhang
#40 My Window Cleaner’s Transparent Business Card
Image source: emailrob
#41 Simple And Unique Business Card Design For The Plant Whisperers Society
Image source: Jenna Russell
#42 This Attorney’s Card Has A Statement Inside That Protects Your Rights And Gets Them Business
Image source: OyVeyzMeir
#43 Business Card Design For Brothers Landscaping. Model Turf Paper And Logo Branded Into The Grass Side Of The Card Give It A Trimmed Lawn Look
Image source: Sean Tanner
#44 Business Cards Made From Laser Cut Recycled Vintage Vinyl Records
Image source: ivandilberovic.com
#45 The Backside Of My Business Cards
Image source: digisplicer
#46 My Friend Bought Me A 200-Box Of These Business Cards Without Me Knowing. I Watch My Niece Twice A Week And The Quote On The Card Is Mine
Image source: RinkRat16173
#47 Self Promotion Handout
Image source: Herman Chaneco
#48 Cardapult The Business Card Catapult
Image source: instructables.com
#49 Thought You Would Appreciate This Business Card That A Customer Gave Me. It Took Me Ten Mins To Figure It Out
Image source: Terfer
#50 Optician’s Business Card That Doubles As An Eye Test
Image source: Black Pearl Creative
#51 This Creative Business Card Was Done For An Orthodontist. When The Card Is Folded Together, The Gap In The Teeth Disappears
#52 “Whitkin” Business Cards With An Optical Illusion
Image source: Alexandra Daley
#53 Hand Business Cards
Image source: jean_jullien
#54 Palette Business Card
Image source: Tanya Kozlova
#55 Marriage Concealing Business Cards. Just In Case You Decided To Patch This Up With Your Significant Other
#56 I Got This Somewhat Funny Business Card From A Customer Today
Image source: NomadicRobot
#57 Business Cards Can Be Much More Than A Rectangle With 8,5 X 5,5 Cm
#58 Longbow – Interactive Laser Cut, Perf And Etched Business Cards
Image source: Filter
#59 To Promote My Project And Myself At The Same Time, I Thought Why Not Do A Chinese Calendar Business Card? It’s Small And Interactive
Image source: Ryan Len
#60 This Business Card Is Made Of Wood
Image source: Mrfrunzi
#61 Business Cards For A Baby Store? Seems Kind Of Dangerous With All Those Corners. Well, These Are Baby-Proofed Business Cards
Image source: rethinkcanada.com
#62 Unique Cotton Business Cards With Letterpress For A Dermatologist
Image source: Jukebox Print
#63 Paper Thin Magnifying Glass Business Card
Image source: eames_era_fo_life
#64 Oversized Business Cards Made To Promote PacBlue Printing’s High Quality Large Format Printing Capabilities
Image source: Hot Tomali
#65 It’s Like A “Get Out Of Jail” Card, Just In Real Life. Simple Yet Very Informative
Image source: dailypoetics
#66 A Firewood Store Near My Campsite Uses Pieces Of Wood As Business Cards
Image source: ChurchOfSkatan
#67 This Glass Company Uses Transparent Business Cards
Image source: notttravis
#68 Spicy “Business-Bags”: Sugar And Spice Packets As Business Cards
#69 Clever “Go Fetsch” Mechanical Business Card Idea
Image source: dailypoetics
#70 Pop-Up Business Card
Image source: popupology.co.uk
#71 Unique Business Card For The Credit Counselling Society By Reproducing A Plastic Credit Card And Then Cutting It In Half
Image source: rethinkcanada.com
#72 Structural Graphics Business Card Unfolds Into A Fax Machine
Image source: cleverbusinesscards.com
#73 Awesome USB Business Card
Image source: codingblog
#74 Business Cards Are Important
Image source: codingblog
#75 The Coolest Business Card I’ve Ever Received
Image source: Foxysoxynyc
#76 Playing On The Fact That Sarah Is English And Was Looking To Become An English Teacher, We Created “The Sarah Green, Tea Bag Business Cards”
Image source: ForthCreative
#77 Limited Edition Sewing Thread Card Style Handmade Business Cards Designed For A Fashion Label Matière Noire Studio
Image source: Burak Kaynak
#78 Got The Best Business Card From A Guy After He Hit On My Girlfriend This Weekend
Image source: lookitskeith
#79 Just Got This Business Card From My Mechanic
Image source: planeteater
#80 A Back And Front View Of My Business Cards After Being “Opened Up”. Gives You A Decent Sense Of The Stand-Up Me And The Back Design Once Opened
Image source: Emerson Taymor
#81 Best Business Card I Have Ever Received
Image source: Edward_abc
#82 This Realtor Has “Magic: The Gathering” Trading Cards For Business Cards
Image source: Hobbez87
#83 This Business Card That Can Be Folded Into A Chair
Image source: poorercollegestudent
#84 This Barbershop’s Business Card Looks Like Their Instagram Page On An iPhone
Image source: Pyramids_of_Gold
#85 Manicurist Business Card
Image source: dailypoetics
#86 Agencia D Business Card
Image source: Eva Ortega Arteta
#87 Dispensary Business Card Made Of Filter Tips
Image source: 3sweatyballs
#88 Dorota Pankowska’s New Business Cards Are Made From Crayons
Image source: wallflowerface
#89 Business Card Filled With Sprinkles. Maybe It’s Not The Most Practical, But It Is Memorable At Least
Image source: maurinedashney.com
#90 Robert Sells Knives. His Business Card Is A Band-Aid
Image source: oliver_friends
#91 When I Hand A Potential Client A “Key To Their Future”, That Is A Meeting They Aren’t Quick To Forget
Image source: the.rusted.rose
#92 Laser Cut Business Cards By B Type Design
Image source: dailypoetics
#93 Personal Project Exploring A Different Approach To The Traditional Business Card Design
Image source: Huan Nguyen
#94 Business Card That Encourage Recipients To Play With The Card And “Hunt” Objects Around Them, As If They Were Looking Through The Scope Of A Rifle
Image source: companyfolders.com
#95 Original Business Card
Image source: cartonclan.cz
