These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

by

So, you’ve started your own business, you’ve advertised it on social media, and the first influx of clients have found you. To strengthen the bond and spread the word about your services further, you’ve decided to order the first batch of custom business cards. And no matter whether you own an auto repair shop or offer legal services, your business card is your new face.

Now, we’ve all probably thrown away a substantial amount of boring and unmemorable cards that were given to us on one occasion or another, but that is not the case with these creative business cards. These interesting and funny cards not only have the necessary information displayed in an easily understandable way, but some of them also double as cute fold-outs, silly scratch cards or even emergency dental floss. With such nifty traits, these unique business cards are sure to stay in your wallet upon further request for the services advertised.

If you are interested in clever design and business cards ideas then this list, compiled by Bored Panda, is exactly what you are looking for. Scroll down to check the business card designs that are surely memorable, and maybe you’ll be inspired in making your own great advertisement. Be sure to vote and comment!

#1 Packers And Movers Interactive Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: adeevee.com

#2 94-Year-Old Man Down The Street Handed My Dad His Business Card This Morning

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: thanks_schoolwifi

#3 Business Card For A Private Art Tutor

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: diomioprint

#4 My First Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Banglinator

#5 Business Card For Norburn Model Aircraft Supply Company. We Printed And Laser Die Cut Balsa Wood A Small Glider That Is Functional Once Assembled

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Rethink

#6 These Business Cards Introduce The Fun Of Learning To Play The Guitar Within Moments Of Holding Them

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: stbernadine.com

#7 Business Card For A Wanderlust Maps And Travel Guides Company

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: rethinkcanada.com

#8 Legendary Computer Hacker Kevin Mitnick’s Business Card Is Actually A Lock Picking Set

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: evil__bob

#9 Schwimmer Pool Service Business Card Printed On Special pH Paper. Prospective Clients Can Dip The Card Into Their Swimming Pool To Test pH Balance Level

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: cleverbusinesscards.com

#10 Game Designer’s Business Card Which Can Be Built Into The Rolling Die

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Sharra Culp and Daniel Marthaler

#11 Business Card For Bentply – Well Established London Business Specialising In Desirable, Vintage Bent Plywood Furniture

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Richard C. Evans

#12 Closed On A House This Week And The Title Company Gave Me A Business USB Card With All Of My Documents

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: al_ghu1

#13 Best Business Card Ever

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Epicdonutman

#14 Furniture Maker’s Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: dailypoetics

#15 This Business Card Doubles As A Tread Depth Gauge

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: springadvertising.com

#16 Vega Seeded Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: jukeboxprint.com

#17 Skate School’s Business Cards Made As The Band-Aids

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: rethinkcanada.com

#18 Bike Patch Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: rethinkcanada.com

#19 This Music Store’s Business Cards Are Guitar Pics

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: cornelius_jazebell

#20 This Business Card Transforms Into A Caliper

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Adrian Likins

#21 Met A Very Good Boy Today, Complete With His Own Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: rainycloudy

#22 This Dentist Office’s Business Card Has 11 Meters Of Floss Built In

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: luckymonkey12

#23 This Piano Tuner’s Business Card Folds Open Like A Grand Piano

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Calamity-Cat

#24 Got My New Business Cards In The Mail

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: thundernutz

#25 Lawyer’s Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

#26 Graphic Design, Not Cars

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Sarah Ferrari

#27 Hairloss Company Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: SJROBZY

#28 So I Got This Business Card Today

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: GrammerNasi

#29 This Is A Business Card Designed To “Put A Smile On One’s Face.” When Folded, It Turns Into A Flower Bouquet

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: latona-m.com

#30 I Needed Some Business Cards Done But I Didn’t Want Them To Be Printed On Paper Or Any Traditional Form

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: naifpanicscares.it

#31 Multi-Functional Teabag Business Cards Produced For The Secret Garden Tea Company

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: jukeboxprint.com

#32 Use Your Pencil And “Dust For Fingerprints” If You Want To Read The Business Card Of A Private Detective Y. Shorohov

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: cleverbusinesscards.com

#33 To Promote Their Laser Tattoo Removal Services Baywood Clinic Created These Temporary Tattoo Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Innocean

#34 An Engraver’s Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: clumsyguy

#35 Pasta Boy Peter Teaches Italian Cooking Classes, So His Business Cards Are Made With His Information Laser-Etched Onto Edible Lasagna Noodles

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: rethinkcanada.com

#36 So My Friend Showed Me His Business Card. It Was Pretty Standard Until I Saw The Back

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Bakgon

#37 Business Scratchcard

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Shed Simove

#38 This Cellphone Repair Shop’s Business Card Is Like A Cellphone

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: jaoyama

#39 Kodak’s CEO Uses 35mm Film As His Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Michael Zhang

#40 My Window Cleaner’s Transparent Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: emailrob

#41 Simple And Unique Business Card Design For The Plant Whisperers Society

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Jenna Russell

#42 This Attorney’s Card Has A Statement Inside That Protects Your Rights And Gets Them Business

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: OyVeyzMeir

#43 Business Card Design For Brothers Landscaping. Model Turf Paper And Logo Branded Into The Grass Side Of The Card Give It A Trimmed Lawn Look

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Sean Tanner

#44 Business Cards Made From Laser Cut Recycled Vintage Vinyl Records

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: ivandilberovic.com

#45 The Backside Of My Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: digisplicer

#46 My Friend Bought Me A 200-Box Of These Business Cards Without Me Knowing. I Watch My Niece Twice A Week And The Quote On The Card Is Mine

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: RinkRat16173

#47 Self Promotion Handout

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Herman Chaneco

#48 Cardapult The Business Card Catapult

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: instructables.com

#49 Thought You Would Appreciate This Business Card That A Customer Gave Me. It Took Me Ten Mins To Figure It Out

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Terfer

#50 Optician’s Business Card That Doubles As An Eye Test

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Black Pearl Creative

#51 This Creative Business Card Was Done For An Orthodontist. When The Card Is Folded Together, The Gap In The Teeth Disappears

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

#52 “Whitkin” Business Cards With An Optical Illusion

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Alexandra Daley

#53 Hand Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: jean_jullien

#54 Palette Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Tanya Kozlova

#55 Marriage Concealing Business Cards. Just In Case You Decided To Patch This Up With Your Significant Other

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

#56 I Got This Somewhat Funny Business Card From A Customer Today

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: NomadicRobot

#57 Business Cards Can Be Much More Than A Rectangle With 8,5 X 5,5 Cm

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

#58 Longbow – Interactive Laser Cut, Perf And Etched Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Filter

#59 To Promote My Project And Myself At The Same Time, I Thought Why Not Do A Chinese Calendar Business Card? It’s Small And Interactive

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Ryan Len

#60 This Business Card Is Made Of Wood

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Mrfrunzi

#61 Business Cards For A Baby Store? Seems Kind Of Dangerous With All Those Corners. Well, These Are Baby-Proofed Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: rethinkcanada.com

#62 Unique Cotton Business Cards With Letterpress For A Dermatologist

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Jukebox Print

#63 Paper Thin Magnifying Glass Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: eames_era_fo_life

#64 Oversized Business Cards Made To Promote PacBlue Printing’s High Quality Large Format Printing Capabilities

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Hot Tomali

#65 It’s Like A “Get Out Of Jail” Card, Just In Real Life. Simple Yet Very Informative

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: dailypoetics

#66 A Firewood Store Near My Campsite Uses Pieces Of Wood As Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: ChurchOfSkatan

#67 This Glass Company Uses Transparent Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: notttravis

#68 Spicy “Business-Bags”: Sugar And Spice Packets As Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

#69 Clever “Go Fetsch” Mechanical Business Card Idea

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: dailypoetics

#70 Pop-Up Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: popupology.co.uk

#71 Unique Business Card For The Credit Counselling Society By Reproducing A Plastic Credit Card And Then Cutting It In Half

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: rethinkcanada.com

#72 Structural Graphics Business Card Unfolds Into A Fax Machine

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: cleverbusinesscards.com

#73 Awesome USB Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: codingblog

#74 Business Cards Are Important

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: codingblog

#75 The Coolest Business Card I’ve Ever Received

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Foxysoxynyc

#76 Playing On The Fact That Sarah Is English And Was Looking To Become An English Teacher, We Created “The Sarah Green, Tea Bag Business Cards”

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: ForthCreative

#77 Limited Edition Sewing Thread Card Style Handmade Business Cards Designed For A Fashion Label Matière Noire Studio

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Burak Kaynak

#78 Got The Best Business Card From A Guy After He Hit On My Girlfriend This Weekend

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: lookitskeith

#79 Just Got This Business Card From My Mechanic

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: planeteater

#80 A Back And Front View Of My Business Cards After Being “Opened Up”. Gives You A Decent Sense Of The Stand-Up Me And The Back Design Once Opened

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Emerson Taymor

#81 Best Business Card I Have Ever Received

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Edward_abc

#82 This Realtor Has “Magic: The Gathering” Trading Cards For Business Cards

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Hobbez87

#83 This Business Card That Can Be Folded Into A Chair

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: poorercollegestudent

#84 This Barbershop’s Business Card Looks Like Their Instagram Page On An iPhone

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Pyramids_of_Gold

#85 Manicurist Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: dailypoetics

#86 Agencia D Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Eva Ortega Arteta

#87 Dispensary Business Card Made Of Filter Tips

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: 3sweatyballs

#88 Dorota Pankowska’s New Business Cards Are Made From Crayons

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: wallflowerface

#89 Business Card Filled With Sprinkles. Maybe It’s Not The Most Practical, But It Is Memorable At Least

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: maurinedashney.com

#90 Robert Sells Knives. His Business Card Is A Band-Aid

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: oliver_friends

#91 When I Hand A Potential Client A “Key To Their Future”, That Is A Meeting They Aren’t Quick To Forget

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: the.rusted.rose

#92 Laser Cut Business Cards By B Type Design

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: dailypoetics

#93 Personal Project Exploring A Different Approach To The Traditional Business Card Design

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: Huan Nguyen

#94 Business Card That Encourage Recipients To Play With The Card And “Hunt” Objects Around Them, As If They Were Looking Through The Scope Of A Rifle

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: companyfolders.com

#95 Original Business Card

These Creative Business Cards Surely Win The Advertising Game

Image source: cartonclan.cz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Share Your Cool Childhood Photos!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Meet Our Hipster Dog Toby, The Ryan Gosling Of Dogs
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“What Year Is This?”: Woman Slams Hotel For “Confusing And Outdated” Dress Code Enforcement
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Man Finds Evidence His Tortoise Went Out Partying Without Him… For 3 Weeks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bet You Forgot that Michael B. Jordan Was in The Sopranos
3 min read
Apr, 17, 2021
Adventure TIme
The Best Six Episodes of Adventure Time Season 6
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.