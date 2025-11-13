30 Hilarious Photos That Prove Siblings Are The Biggest Assholes Ever

Roadrunner versus Wile E. Coyote, Nikola Tesla versus Thomas Edison, and the United States versus the Soviet Union. All rivalries eventually come to an end. Except for sibling wars, that sh*t is forever. Bored Panda has compiled a list of hilarious brother & sister posts, and they’ll show you what you’re missing out on if you’re the only kid in your family. Peace and quiet, mostly. But also quite a few grins and giggles. From surprise hospital visits to convincing them brick mopping is a thing, continue scrolling to check out what every sibling is capable of. Oh, and upvote your faves!
#1 How My Graphic Designer Sister Likes To Send My Christmas Presents
Image source: smellypants
#2 Had My Leg Amputated And My Brother Shows Up To The Hospital Dressed As A Pirate
Image source: TheGoodTwin94
#3 My Brother Never Fails To Disappoint With His Personalised Christmas Gifts – This Year He Made Me A Calendar
Image source: kezzamanezza
#4 We Always Get Each Other Ironic Gifts, My Little Sister Killed It This Year: Batteries Not Included
Image source: 341913
#5 This Is How My 2.5-Year-Old Niece Insists On Holding Her New Baby Brother
Image source: thisismyfupa
#6 My Emt Brother Got Me A Very Important Medical Bracelet This Year
Image source: reddit.com
#7 I Texted My Younger Brother During Graduation To Remind Him That Full Time Employment Is Right Around The Corner
Image source: Handsome_McAwesome
#8 Made Masks Of Sister’s Fiance Face For Bachelorette Party, This Is What She Walked In To
Image source: malsapeach
#9 Girlfriend’s Brother Was Very Honest Today
Image source: kilodude
#10 My Sister And Her Boyfriend Are Heading Up To Our Cabin Tomorrow Night, So I Left Them A Present For When They Turn On The Lights
Image source: scroopiedoopie
#11 Parents’ Reaction To My Best Man Speech At My Brother’s Wedding: Priceless
Image source: imn8bro
#12 Did Your Siblings Ever Tell You Were Adopted? Did They Ever Make Fake Adoption Papers And Emails? Well Mine Did
Image source: naser_beam94
#13 My Appendix Burst And My Brothers Are Wankers
Image source: roster07cock
#14 My Brothers Picked Me Up From The Airport. It Was A Full Plane
Image source: _Canaduh_
#15 How I Returned My Sister’s Computer After Fixing It
Image source: Rabbi8meat
#16 About 5 Years Ago, I Put Googly Eyes On A Picture Of My Brother As A Baby. They’re Still There To This Day
Image source: plonkerboy900
#17 So My Pregnant Sister Trusted Me With Decorating For Her Gender Reveal Party…
Image source: cheats47
#18 I Had A Lot Of Explaining To Do When My Parents Found This On Their Camera Roll… In My Defense He Deserved It…
Image source: MicMcKee
#19 My Sister Said “Powerwashing Does Nothing”. I Retaliated In The Only Way I Know How
Image source: GeneralMavrick
#20 When I Was Younger I Used To Like Pulling The Heads Off Of My Sister’s Barbie Dolls And Drawing A Face On The Stump Underneath
Image source: TheWoy
#21 My Brother And His Fiancé Left Me Their House For The Weekend. So I Made A Terry Crews Shrine In Their Entryway
Image source: BiPolarBear911
#22 I Just Turned Thirty Years Old And Have Mixed Feelings About It. My Younger Brother Sent Me This Care Package
Image source: le_furch
#23 My 3-Year-Old Finally Beat Her Brother At Candy Land. He Was Not Okay
Image source: mrsmommymack
#24 Bought My Brother Tree Trimmers For Christmas, Built A Cardboard Frame Around Them And Wrapped Them Like This
Image source: Hamster_Passion
#25 My Two Older Children Were Trying To Lay Out All Of Their Pokémon Cards, But The Youngest Kept Intervening, So They Duct Taped Him To A Chair
I assure you, I had nothing to do with this. I was in the shower and doing my hair while all this was happening. My oldest was supposed to be watching the youngest. The youngest is in the picture on the right only because I freed him from the chair.
Image source: SavetheUnicornssss
#26 Sister Welcomes Newborn Sibling To The Family
Image source: the_Pessimist91
#27 Replaced My Little Sisters Graduation Photo With One Of The Supreme Leader 3 Weeks Ago. Dad Still Hasn’t Noticed
Image source: PM_ME_UR_TAINTT
#28 My Sister And I Painted Each Other Bob Ross For Christmas, Turns Out We Have A Similar Sense Of Humor…
Image source: AlexSturdee
#29 “Shirtception” – My Favorite Gift Every Year From My Brother. We’re Now At Level 5
Image source: GeorgieWashington
#30 I Like To Make My Brother Look Like A Bad Parent
Image source: Philobus
#31 My Sister Got Me This Card After I Gave Birth
Image source: Bogsasaurus
Follow Us