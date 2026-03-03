97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

by

Nothing feels original anymore—at least, that’s what everyone keeps saying. Everywhere you look it’s a reboot, a remake, or, as the internet recently decided to call it, “reheated nachos.” After a while, it really can start to seem like we’re all trapped in one giant echo chamber, repeating the same thoughts in slightly different fonts.

But there’s one subreddit that proves originality is still alive and kicking, though perhaps in a slightly unconventional way. It’s called r/BrandNewSentence and it collects those rare moments when someone posts something that has absolutely never been said before in human history. And they’re usually hilarious, unhinged, or both.

We’ve rounded up some of the best examples that’ll remind you people can still surprise each other.

#1 …we’ve Specially Formulated This Moisturizer For Your Left Elbow

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: RichGirls-Haven

#2 But Soup Is Circular

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: orchid_breeder

#3 I Fear The Burden Of All Those Carrots Has Broken Him

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: eatingpeeforever

#4 An American Woman Living With An African Tribe In Scotland

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Neolithique

#5 Can’t Wait For Devito’s Next Role

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: No_Foundation_1812

#6 Custom Bedazzled Ocean Gate Submersible Purse

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Legal_Ad_326

#7 “Where Can I Buy Cheese To Impress A German Man?”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: mattpeloquin

#8 Oh No My Moths

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: meakoopa

#9 They Blllrah Baoh

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: TraditionalDepth6924

#10 A Protective Wall Between My Skin And The Outside World

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Dexerto

#11 The “Slav Squat” May Have A Biomechanical Basis

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Zee_Ventures

#12 Handsome Man But Why No Hair

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: big_hole_energy

#13 Man Mum

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Flying_Cooki

#14 You Can’t Have That

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: No_Counter_6037

#15 “The Truth Stood Behind Me, Silent, While I Handed You Something Prettier”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: miss_ezeani

#16 She Hadn’t Made A Milkshake In Years For Fear That The Would Return

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: auty_schmotty

#17 “I Can’t [be Gone] Before I Smell This Bird”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Human-Boob

#18 “When You Lose The Remote You Lose Trust In Everyone”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#19 POV: You’re A Zoo Penguin About To Be Put Down

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: KylePlantEmoji

#20 Not All Ghosts Are Small Victorian Children

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: netphilia

#21 Cigarette That Wished To Become Human

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: sad-eggrice

#22 Her One-Woman Rendition Of ‘Dracula’ Where She’ll Be Playing 23 Roles

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: PopBase

#23 Who Knew The Modern Version Of Hiding Jews In Your Attic Would Be Letting Your Doordasher Hide In Your Living Room

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: TexanNewYorker

#24 Monocle Popping Gay Commie Propaganda

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: eatingpeeforever

#25 “I Am The First Person In My Bloodline To Attempt To Become Hot And I Can Feel My Genes Fighting Me Every Step Of The Way”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#26 “Righteously Jacked Proselytizers”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: letsgopablo

#27 You Can Impale Yourself With The Point Like A Disgraced Samurai And Still Miss It

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: ach_wie_fluchtig

#28 “Saw A Wild Boar Steal A Bag From International Pop Superstar Shakira”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: TheLozz95

#29 Nepal’s Gen-Z, Who Overthrew The Nepal’s Govt, Have Chosen Their New Leader Via A Poll On A Discord Server

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: laybs1

#30 Snails Started Coming Out Of My Ears At Night While A Slept

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: jueidu

#31 Technically, The Truth: “A Hindu Garden Gnome Dating A Jewish Mossad Agent Says He’ll Meet A Zionist Christian In Viking Valhalla”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: CapAccomplished8072

#32 Ankle Biting Ferals

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: lil_monster_

#33 Twitch CEO Cheering Her On

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Impressive-Koala4742

#34 “I Don’t Think You End Up The Blood God By Saying “Yeah, That Seems Like A Reasonable Amount Of Blood.””

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#35 31 Years Since My Dad Sent Me To The Shop

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: netphilia

#36 Kirby Has No Ankles …

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: netphilia

#37 You Too Would Need To Be Reminded Of Things Like “Don’t Fight If You Can’t Win” If You Were Suffering From Mercury Poisoning

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Goofball-John-McGee

#38 “I’m Autistic You Didn’t Specifically Invite Me Like A Vampire”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#39 “You Used To Look Like A Greek God And Now You Look Like You Listen To Podcasts”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#40 If You Bring A Scale To Gamestop To Weigh Pokémon Packs We Will Ban You For Life For Your Own Good

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: TheMegaSage

#41 “I Fought In Vietnam. Saw Unspeakable Horrors. And For The Last 30 Years Everyone‘S Called Me Cheese”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: leo56890

#42 “Their Son Somehow Adopted An Entire Dialect From Watching Peppa Pig”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#43 “The First Act Of Racism My Brother Ever Experienced Was My Dad Filming The Wrong Asian Boy During His Whole School Play”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#44 “People Were Shocked When This Beautiful Girl Went Viral For A Cat Mistaking Her Dress For A Heated Table – He’s Actually A 48-Year-Old Japanese Singer, Father And Model”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: DmitriMendeleyev

#45 “I Always Wait Til Mary Is Like 7cm Dilated To Start Shopping For Gifts”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: plazebology

#46 “If You Receive A Bribe, Include It In Your Income.”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#47 “It’s Very Anti-Pancake To Criticize Me For Saying We Have To Eradicate The Waffles For The Safety Of Pancakes Everywhere.”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960

#48 He Is Nietzsche’s Uberpenguin

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: SupremeSheep420

#49 “Marrying A Man Instead Of A Woman Is Simply A Wise Long-Term Financial Decision”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: DonnyMox

#50 So Sauce Not A Broken Home

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Zee_Ventures

#51 Not To Mom Shame But Why Are U Letting The Babies Get Mind Controlled

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: ItsPumpkinninny

#52 Sir, The AI Is Inbreeding

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: redroubel

#53 “They Look Like The Founders Of A Startup That Will End Up In A Senate Hearing”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#54 A Raw Chicken’s Destiny Has Not Yet Been Written, Whereas A Rotisserie Chicken’s Fate Is Sealed

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: orchid_breeder

#55 “When You Find Out That The Radioactive Rock From Space Can Indeed Give You Cancer”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#56 “Babies Are Born Worshipping Unknown Gods”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: ee_di_tor

#57 I Have Hot Dog Debt

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: ThePurpleGuardian

#58 “Why Is Her Purse Sentient”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#59 The Bones Of Santa Have Been Leaking Liquid

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Nintendophile79

#60 Love Island Makers Say Lgbt Contestants Bring ‘Logistical Difficulties’

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Remarkable_Check_639

#61 “Is The Grinch His Name Or His Ethnicity Or His Job”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#62 “They Should Do A Reverse Hallmark Christmas Movie Where A Small Town Girl Who Appreciates The Little Things In Life Visits NYC And Discovers The True Meaning Of Urban Hedonism”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#63 He Looks Like Stewie’s Bear In The Homoerotic Daydreams He Has About It

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: DamenAJ

#64 The Rich Are Good People Deep Down

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: ewzetf

#65 “This Guy Has Been Luring Me Food For A Month Now”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: DmitriMendeleyev

#66 Cops Forced To Explain Why AI Generated Police Report Claimed Officer Transformed Into Frog

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Goofcheese0623

#67 “Being Quadruplets And Born On The 29th Of February Feels Extremely Attention Seeking”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#68 16-Year-Old Catches Opossum And Brings It Into Parents’ Bedroom, But Mom Says It’s A Normal Occurrence

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: HansMLither

#69 “The Most Recognizable Brand In The World And You Turned It Into A Shoe Company”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#70 “I Love Asking People ‘Weren’t You Born In The 1900s” Because It Makes It Sound Like They Grew Up Robbing Stagecoaches And Are On The Brink Of Death”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Sebastianlim

#71 The Amish Can Build A Barn In A Day And You Think There’s No Autism?

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Fhoxyd22

#72 “Why Don’t Planes Just Stay Still And Let The Destination Come To Them Because The Earth Is Spinning”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#73 Hungry Ghost Trapped In A Jar

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: diglettsarecool

#74 “What Mussolini Would Look Like If He Spun Around In An Office Chair Really Fast”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: maxuat

#75 I Used To Work With A Guy Who Was Unemployed

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954

#76 I’m One Of Those European Peasants

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: AnalUkelele

#77 Teenage Girls Love To Invite The Most Fruity Looking Twink They Can Find To Their Sleepovers Because It Fulfills Their Ancestral Urge To Be Watched Over By A Eunuch

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: fanta_bhelpuri

#78 “Alaska Art Student Arrested For Eating Another Student’s AI-Generated Art In Protest”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: adiplotti

#79 “You’re Vertical. Act Like It.”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: bringmetolife1998

#80 “Ľ’m No Expert, But I Think I Got Snoozed?”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#81 Sword-Wielding Pronoun

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Aynshtaynn

#82 The Soviet Union Collapsed On Me While I Was Trying To Sleep

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: nospsce

#83 This That Weather Li Shang Left Mulan In When He Found Out She Wasnt A Twink

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: big_papa_geek

#84 Turning Him Into Easily Absorbed Simple Protein Instantly

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Aynshtaynn

#85 “Sean Penn Looks Like His Cartoon Cigar Exploded”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#86 Facebook Schizoboomers Are Now Transvestigating Shrek

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: zuaymous

#87 Tiramisu Is Gay Lasagna

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Imm0lated

#88 What If My Special Interest Is Freaking It

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: BiLeftHanded

#89 “For Better Or Worse The World Is Run By Whoever Shows Up”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o

#90 Quarter Dozen Duck Eggs

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: ChaiLattePlease

#91 Making Judgements About The Mental Status Of Trees You’ve Never Met Or Interacted With Is Hateful

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954

#92 “When The Enemy’s Fortifications Are Impregnable, Pillage The Countryside Until Starvation Forces Them Out.”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: DmitriMendeleyev

#93 I’m A Fat Guy Who’s Been Fat For A Very Long Time And I Will Judge You For Ordering A Dipping Sauce With Your Cookies, That’s A Level Of Hedonism Even I Can’t Condone

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954

#94 The Calf I Was Thought The Field Was Endless, Now I Know Every Fence By Heart

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954

#95 Running On Incel Core I9

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: DarkKingfisher777

#96 “Buddy, I Can See Mountains Reflected In The Eyes Of A Trailside Pika.”

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: Glittering_Nobody813

#97 Philanthropic Conjugations

97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Image source: selfiecat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Creates Perfect Surprise Proposal
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Comparing the “Bates Motel” and “Psycho” Shower Scenes Side by Side
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2017
The ‘LOST’ Supper Promo Photo « TVOvermind
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2009
Bryan Kohberger Hit With Instant Karma After Racking Up Thousands In Fan Donations
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Doctor Tries Answering What He’d Do If A Centaur Had A Heart Attack In A Hilariously Serious Twitter Thread
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Bridezilla Cries And Tells Her Sister Not To Come To Her Wedding, Trying To Guilt Her Into Growing Out Her Hair For The Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025