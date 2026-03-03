97 Unhinged Sentences That Came Out Of Nowhere And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

Nothing feels original anymore—at least, that’s what everyone keeps saying. Everywhere you look it’s a reboot, a remake, or, as the internet recently decided to call it, “reheated nachos.” After a while, it really can start to seem like we’re all trapped in one giant echo chamber, repeating the same thoughts in slightly different fonts.
But there’s one subreddit that proves originality is still alive and kicking, though perhaps in a slightly unconventional way. It’s called r/BrandNewSentence and it collects those rare moments when someone posts something that has absolutely never been said before in human history. And they’re usually hilarious, unhinged, or both.
We’ve rounded up some of the best examples that’ll remind you people can still surprise each other.
#1 …we’ve Specially Formulated This Moisturizer For Your Left Elbow
Image source: RichGirls-Haven
#2 But Soup Is Circular
Image source: orchid_breeder
#3 I Fear The Burden Of All Those Carrots Has Broken Him
Image source: eatingpeeforever
#4 An American Woman Living With An African Tribe In Scotland
Image source: Neolithique
#5 Can’t Wait For Devito’s Next Role
Image source: No_Foundation_1812
#6 Custom Bedazzled Ocean Gate Submersible Purse
Image source: Legal_Ad_326
#7 “Where Can I Buy Cheese To Impress A German Man?”
Image source: mattpeloquin
#8 Oh No My Moths
Image source: meakoopa
#9 They Blllrah Baoh
Image source: TraditionalDepth6924
#10 A Protective Wall Between My Skin And The Outside World
Image source: Dexerto
#11 The “Slav Squat” May Have A Biomechanical Basis
Image source: Zee_Ventures
#12 Handsome Man But Why No Hair
Image source: big_hole_energy
#13 Man Mum
Image source: Flying_Cooki
#14 You Can’t Have That
Image source: No_Counter_6037
#15 “The Truth Stood Behind Me, Silent, While I Handed You Something Prettier”
Image source: miss_ezeani
#16 She Hadn’t Made A Milkshake In Years For Fear That The Would Return
Image source: auty_schmotty
#17 “I Can’t [be Gone] Before I Smell This Bird”
Image source: Human-Boob
#18 “When You Lose The Remote You Lose Trust In Everyone”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#19 POV: You’re A Zoo Penguin About To Be Put Down
Image source: KylePlantEmoji
#20 Not All Ghosts Are Small Victorian Children
Image source: netphilia
#21 Cigarette That Wished To Become Human
Image source: sad-eggrice
#22 Her One-Woman Rendition Of ‘Dracula’ Where She’ll Be Playing 23 Roles
Image source: PopBase
#23 Who Knew The Modern Version Of Hiding Jews In Your Attic Would Be Letting Your Doordasher Hide In Your Living Room
Image source: TexanNewYorker
#24 Monocle Popping Gay Commie Propaganda
Image source: eatingpeeforever
#25 “I Am The First Person In My Bloodline To Attempt To Become Hot And I Can Feel My Genes Fighting Me Every Step Of The Way”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#26 “Righteously Jacked Proselytizers”
Image source: letsgopablo
#27 You Can Impale Yourself With The Point Like A Disgraced Samurai And Still Miss It
Image source: ach_wie_fluchtig
#28 “Saw A Wild Boar Steal A Bag From International Pop Superstar Shakira”
Image source: TheLozz95
#29 Nepal’s Gen-Z, Who Overthrew The Nepal’s Govt, Have Chosen Their New Leader Via A Poll On A Discord Server
Image source: laybs1
#30 Snails Started Coming Out Of My Ears At Night While A Slept
Image source: jueidu
#31 Technically, The Truth: “A Hindu Garden Gnome Dating A Jewish Mossad Agent Says He’ll Meet A Zionist Christian In Viking Valhalla”
Image source: CapAccomplished8072
#32 Ankle Biting Ferals
Image source: lil_monster_
#33 Twitch CEO Cheering Her On
Image source: Impressive-Koala4742
#34 “I Don’t Think You End Up The Blood God By Saying “Yeah, That Seems Like A Reasonable Amount Of Blood.””
Image source: Sebastianlim
#35 31 Years Since My Dad Sent Me To The Shop
Image source: netphilia
#36 Kirby Has No Ankles …
Image source: netphilia
#37 You Too Would Need To Be Reminded Of Things Like “Don’t Fight If You Can’t Win” If You Were Suffering From Mercury Poisoning
Image source: Goofball-John-McGee
#38 “I’m Autistic You Didn’t Specifically Invite Me Like A Vampire”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#39 “You Used To Look Like A Greek God And Now You Look Like You Listen To Podcasts”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#40 If You Bring A Scale To Gamestop To Weigh Pokémon Packs We Will Ban You For Life For Your Own Good
Image source: TheMegaSage
#41 “I Fought In Vietnam. Saw Unspeakable Horrors. And For The Last 30 Years Everyone‘S Called Me Cheese”
Image source: leo56890
#42 “Their Son Somehow Adopted An Entire Dialect From Watching Peppa Pig”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#43 “The First Act Of Racism My Brother Ever Experienced Was My Dad Filming The Wrong Asian Boy During His Whole School Play”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#44 “People Were Shocked When This Beautiful Girl Went Viral For A Cat Mistaking Her Dress For A Heated Table – He’s Actually A 48-Year-Old Japanese Singer, Father And Model”
Image source: DmitriMendeleyev
#45 “I Always Wait Til Mary Is Like 7cm Dilated To Start Shopping For Gifts”
Image source: plazebology
#46 “If You Receive A Bribe, Include It In Your Income.”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#47 “It’s Very Anti-Pancake To Criticize Me For Saying We Have To Eradicate The Waffles For The Safety Of Pancakes Everywhere.”
Image source: Illustrious-Lead-960
#48 He Is Nietzsche’s Uberpenguin
Image source: SupremeSheep420
#49 “Marrying A Man Instead Of A Woman Is Simply A Wise Long-Term Financial Decision”
Image source: DonnyMox
#50 So Sauce Not A Broken Home
Image source: Zee_Ventures
#51 Not To Mom Shame But Why Are U Letting The Babies Get Mind Controlled
Image source: ItsPumpkinninny
#52 Sir, The AI Is Inbreeding
Image source: redroubel
#53 “They Look Like The Founders Of A Startup That Will End Up In A Senate Hearing”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#54 A Raw Chicken’s Destiny Has Not Yet Been Written, Whereas A Rotisserie Chicken’s Fate Is Sealed
Image source: orchid_breeder
#55 “When You Find Out That The Radioactive Rock From Space Can Indeed Give You Cancer”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#56 “Babies Are Born Worshipping Unknown Gods”
Image source: ee_di_tor
#57 I Have Hot Dog Debt
Image source: ThePurpleGuardian
#58 “Why Is Her Purse Sentient”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#59 The Bones Of Santa Have Been Leaking Liquid
Image source: Nintendophile79
#60 Love Island Makers Say Lgbt Contestants Bring ‘Logistical Difficulties’
Image source: Remarkable_Check_639
#61 “Is The Grinch His Name Or His Ethnicity Or His Job”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#62 “They Should Do A Reverse Hallmark Christmas Movie Where A Small Town Girl Who Appreciates The Little Things In Life Visits NYC And Discovers The True Meaning Of Urban Hedonism”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#63 He Looks Like Stewie’s Bear In The Homoerotic Daydreams He Has About It
Image source: DamenAJ
#64 The Rich Are Good People Deep Down
Image source: ewzetf
#65 “This Guy Has Been Luring Me Food For A Month Now”
Image source: DmitriMendeleyev
#66 Cops Forced To Explain Why AI Generated Police Report Claimed Officer Transformed Into Frog
Image source: Goofcheese0623
#67 “Being Quadruplets And Born On The 29th Of February Feels Extremely Attention Seeking”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#68 16-Year-Old Catches Opossum And Brings It Into Parents’ Bedroom, But Mom Says It’s A Normal Occurrence
Image source: HansMLither
#69 “The Most Recognizable Brand In The World And You Turned It Into A Shoe Company”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#70 “I Love Asking People ‘Weren’t You Born In The 1900s” Because It Makes It Sound Like They Grew Up Robbing Stagecoaches And Are On The Brink Of Death”
Image source: Sebastianlim
#71 The Amish Can Build A Barn In A Day And You Think There’s No Autism?
Image source: Fhoxyd22
#72 “Why Don’t Planes Just Stay Still And Let The Destination Come To Them Because The Earth Is Spinning”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#73 Hungry Ghost Trapped In A Jar
Image source: diglettsarecool
#74 “What Mussolini Would Look Like If He Spun Around In An Office Chair Really Fast”
Image source: maxuat
#75 I Used To Work With A Guy Who Was Unemployed
Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954
#76 I’m One Of Those European Peasants
Image source: AnalUkelele
#77 Teenage Girls Love To Invite The Most Fruity Looking Twink They Can Find To Their Sleepovers Because It Fulfills Their Ancestral Urge To Be Watched Over By A Eunuch
Image source: fanta_bhelpuri
#78 “Alaska Art Student Arrested For Eating Another Student’s AI-Generated Art In Protest”
Image source: adiplotti
#79 “You’re Vertical. Act Like It.”
Image source: bringmetolife1998
#80 “Ľ’m No Expert, But I Think I Got Snoozed?”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#81 Sword-Wielding Pronoun
Image source: Aynshtaynn
#82 The Soviet Union Collapsed On Me While I Was Trying To Sleep
Image source: nospsce
#83 This That Weather Li Shang Left Mulan In When He Found Out She Wasnt A Twink
Image source: big_papa_geek
#84 Turning Him Into Easily Absorbed Simple Protein Instantly
Image source: Aynshtaynn
#85 “Sean Penn Looks Like His Cartoon Cigar Exploded”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#86 Facebook Schizoboomers Are Now Transvestigating Shrek
Image source: zuaymous
#87 Tiramisu Is Gay Lasagna
Image source: Imm0lated
#88 What If My Special Interest Is Freaking It
Image source: BiLeftHanded
#89 “For Better Or Worse The World Is Run By Whoever Shows Up”
Image source: Bubble_Babe_0o0o0o
#90 Quarter Dozen Duck Eggs
Image source: ChaiLattePlease
#91 Making Judgements About The Mental Status Of Trees You’ve Never Met Or Interacted With Is Hateful
Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954
#92 “When The Enemy’s Fortifications Are Impregnable, Pillage The Countryside Until Starvation Forces Them Out.”
Image source: DmitriMendeleyev
#93 I’m A Fat Guy Who’s Been Fat For A Very Long Time And I Will Judge You For Ordering A Dipping Sauce With Your Cookies, That’s A Level Of Hedonism Even I Can’t Condone
Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954
#94 The Calf I Was Thought The Field Was Endless, Now I Know Every Fence By Heart
Image source: Lazy_Comparison_1954
#95 Running On Incel Core I9
Image source: DarkKingfisher777
#96 “Buddy, I Can See Mountains Reflected In The Eyes Of A Trailside Pika.”
Image source: Glittering_Nobody813
#97 Philanthropic Conjugations
Image source: selfiecat
