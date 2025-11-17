35 Chaotic Avian Memes Shared By “Birds With Threatening Auras”

Birds might be one of the rare animals who we humans would swap places with, even considering all the perks and comforts of civilization. The ability to fly, go anywhere, and escape nearly everything is simply too good of a deal to pass up and birds sometimes seem to know it. 

The “Birds with threatening auras” Facebook page gathers and shares pics of avians who do not give a single damn. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite posts, and be sure to share your own thoughts and bird-encounter stories in the comments section below. We got in touch with the page’s creator to learn more.

More info: Facebook

#1

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#2

When it’s cold enough to see the melody

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#3

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#4

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#5

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#6

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#7

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#8

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#9

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#10

Baby blueberry is extremely hostile. Must return to lab for further specifications. Our results of crossing a blueberry with a t-rex are proving most risky

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#11

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#12

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#13

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#14

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#15

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#16

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#17

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#18

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#19

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#20

The Duolingo bird in real life

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#21

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#22

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#23

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#24

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#25

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#26

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#27

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#28

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#29

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#30

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#31

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#32

Image source: lycantosh

#33

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#34

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

#35

Image source: Birds with threatening auras

