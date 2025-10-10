69 Funny And Weird Billboards That Someone Actually Paid For To Be Made

Advertising, when done right, is an art. After all, people have made Emmy-winning shows just about the ins and outs of creating a good ad. A simple glance at a major billboard or pre-video ad will show that more often than not, ads are pretty poorly made, so the very good ones tend to stand out.

We’ve gathered some hilarious and creative billboards and signs that netizens have spotted and posted online. So get comfortable when you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.

#1 New Satanic Temple Billboard

Image source: Cult7Choir

#2 Funeral Home In Canada Puts Up Billboards “Encouraging” Drivers To Text While Driving

Image source: MinneapolisWisconsin

#3 Midwest Billboard

Image source: reddit.com

#4 This Billboard Made Me Laugh More Than It Probably Should Have

Image source: prem5077

#5 I Wonder How Many Get It

Image source: CowPigChicken

#6 Billboard In Houston

Image source: agsebesta

#7 New Royals Billboard In Kc

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Really Bad Billboard Placement

Image source: 5_Frog_Margin

#9 Clever 3m Billboard Design

Image source: morganmonroe81

#10 As Much As I Hate My Home State Of Oklahoma. This Billboard In Tulsa Is Pretty Damn Funny

Image source: spacesuitkid2

#11 This Creative Billboard Campaign For A Superhero Show

Image source: coachm4n

#12 Signad Fish Promo

Image source: gstephenhk

#13 This Billboard In Rural Pennsylvania Made Me Do A Double Take

Image source: TheyCallMeRon

#14 These Billboards For Uranus, Missouri

Image source: rasicn

#15 This Safety Awareness Billboard

Image source: akashdas323

#16 An Actual Billboard In My City

Image source: sammyyam22

#17 So Now They’re Putting Up Billboards Just To Rub It In Our Faces?

Image source: BigQueensGambit

#18 Clever McDonald’s Billboard

Image source: vmast3r

#19 Billboard In Houston

Image source: reddit.com

#20 This Billboard To Raise Awareness About Stutter

Image source: UnironicThatcherite

#21 A Billboard I Found In Richmond, VA

Image source: CaptainCRK

#22 An Electronic Billboard Outside Nicholasville, Kentucky

Image source: Charlie_Olliver

#23 A Few Months Ago, My Friends And I Got Our Photos Taken At JCPenney Studios. Today, We Put It Up On A Billboard In Our Hometown

Image source: Whodatboi69

#24 Nice And Hot

Image source: SomeRandomSkitarii

#25 Billboard

Image source: degrudv

#26 This Billboard Ad For The Studio On Apple TV+

Image source: Chillax_net

#27 Harry Potter “Spoiler Alert” Troll Billboard

Image source: Wrinklestiltskin

#28 Blursed_billboard

Image source: SachinNayakK

#29 This Billboard Was Designed To Change The Hair Colour Of The Billboard At Different Times Of The Day

Image source: dingusbob69

#30 Netflix Marketing Staff Doing A Solid Job Promoting Wednesday

Image source: CrueGuyRob

#31 Best Use Of A Billboard Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Someone Was Nice Enough To Pay For This Inspirational Billboard By My Work

Image source: reddit.com

#33 This Billboard Looks Like A Poorly Done Surreal Meme

Image source: SimpletonSteve

#34 On McDonald’s Sundial Billboard, Sun Casts A Shadow On Each Item That Corresponds To The Time Of Day You Would Normally Eat It

Image source: Cautious-Damage7575

#35 Mcdonald’s Bitten Billboards Ads In Paris

Image source: vodkasolution

#36 Casual Billboard In LA

Image source: Sp4nking_04kley

#37 Found This Ominous Billboard In Hyde Park, NY

Image source: TheShadowX4

#38 This Billboard For A Roofing Company Gave Me A Pretty Good Laugh This Morning

Image source: shagrathspawn

#39 Drove By One Of The Best Billboard Ads I’ve Ever Seen This Morning

Image source: funran

#40 Graffiti Artist Improves The Mcdonalds Emoji Billboard

Image source: pikadrew

#41 When Dad Jokes Make It Onto Billboards

Image source: knitlikedefarge

#42 This Wendy’s Billboard Directly Above A McDonald’s Drive-Thru In Ohio

Image source: Crazey4wwe

#43 This Highway Billboard

Image source: RangoTheMerc

#44 Best Billboard War Ever

Image source: freshandfly101

#45 Good Work Adam

Image source: albando

#46 Clever Billboard Sign

Image source: TrollNaSean

#47 A Billboard I See Every Day On My Way To Work

Image source: Indoor_Pool

#48 Smartly Designed Advertisement Billboard

Image source: Outside_Cockroach

#49 Mhh Hmm

Image source: tired-son

#50 Ear In Berlin

Image source: Inevitable-Mine-8119

#51 Ok… This Might Be The Most Aggressive Billboard I’ve Seen Yet

Image source: theprofessor86

#52 With Water Shortages, The Council Posted This Ad On The Billboard

Image source: codenamederp

#53 The Most Legit Billboard I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: bighommie1

#54 Chattanooga Zoo’s Billboard

Image source: okayokayokayokokay

#55 Clever Weather Billboard

Image source: vmast3r

#56 This Verizon Billboard

Image source: Murelious

#57 Spotted A Clever Casino Billboard In Toronto, Canada

Image source: Jammers12

#58 My Last Day At Work As An Art Director Making Billboards Was Yesterday. This Was My Last Client -Figured I’d Go Out With A Bang

Image source: helvetica82

#59 How About This Anchorman 2 Billboard In Times Square

Image source: ricepalace

#60 Billboard I Saw On The Way To Work

Image source: Maleficent-Factor624

#61 Saw This Billboard The Other Day

Image source: tngstr

#62 This Guinness Billboard In Cork

Image source: Zimon7

#63 Here’s The Infamous Billboard Drove By It Today It Was Funny

Image source: maincoonpower

#64 Proper Shark Touching Technique

Image source: RunawayTruckTramp

#65 Woooooooowwwwww

Image source: IanGecko

#66 I Love This Billboard. It’s A Cool Concept, It’s Well Executed, And It Understands Its Market

Image source: Tweed_Kills

#67 You Can Get Free Covid At Walgreens In My City

Image source: Reeyou

#68 Funny Billboard In Downtown Milford. Who’s This?

Image source: DuoRod

#69 Saw This Billboard On My Way Home In KCMO On I-70!

Image source: Lowspark

