69 Funny And Weird Billboards That Someone Actually Paid For To Be Made

Advertising, when done right, is an art. After all, people have made Emmy-winning shows just about the ins and outs of creating a good ad. A simple glance at a major billboard or pre-video ad will show that more often than not, ads are pretty poorly made, so the very good ones tend to stand out.
We’ve gathered some hilarious and creative billboards and signs that netizens have spotted and posted online. So get comfortable when you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and examples in the comments section down below.
#1 New Satanic Temple Billboard
Image source: Cult7Choir
#2 Funeral Home In Canada Puts Up Billboards “Encouraging” Drivers To Text While Driving
Image source: MinneapolisWisconsin
#3 Midwest Billboard
Image source: reddit.com
#4 This Billboard Made Me Laugh More Than It Probably Should Have
Image source: prem5077
#5 I Wonder How Many Get It
Image source: CowPigChicken
#6 Billboard In Houston
Image source: agsebesta
#7 New Royals Billboard In Kc
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Really Bad Billboard Placement
Image source: 5_Frog_Margin
#9 Clever 3m Billboard Design
Image source: morganmonroe81
#10 As Much As I Hate My Home State Of Oklahoma. This Billboard In Tulsa Is Pretty Damn Funny
Image source: spacesuitkid2
#11 This Creative Billboard Campaign For A Superhero Show
Image source: coachm4n
#12 Signad Fish Promo
Image source: gstephenhk
#13 This Billboard In Rural Pennsylvania Made Me Do A Double Take
Image source: TheyCallMeRon
#14 These Billboards For Uranus, Missouri
Image source: rasicn
#15 This Safety Awareness Billboard
Image source: akashdas323
#16 An Actual Billboard In My City
Image source: sammyyam22
#17 So Now They’re Putting Up Billboards Just To Rub It In Our Faces?
Image source: BigQueensGambit
#18 Clever McDonald’s Billboard
Image source: vmast3r
#19 Billboard In Houston
Image source: reddit.com
#20 This Billboard To Raise Awareness About Stutter
Image source: UnironicThatcherite
#21 A Billboard I Found In Richmond, VA
Image source: CaptainCRK
#22 An Electronic Billboard Outside Nicholasville, Kentucky
Image source: Charlie_Olliver
#23 A Few Months Ago, My Friends And I Got Our Photos Taken At JCPenney Studios. Today, We Put It Up On A Billboard In Our Hometown
Image source: Whodatboi69
#24 Nice And Hot
Image source: SomeRandomSkitarii
#25 Billboard
Image source: degrudv
#26 This Billboard Ad For The Studio On Apple TV+
Image source: Chillax_net
#27 Harry Potter “Spoiler Alert” Troll Billboard
Image source: Wrinklestiltskin
#28 Blursed_billboard
Image source: SachinNayakK
#29 This Billboard Was Designed To Change The Hair Colour Of The Billboard At Different Times Of The Day
Image source: dingusbob69
#30 Netflix Marketing Staff Doing A Solid Job Promoting Wednesday
Image source: CrueGuyRob
#31 Best Use Of A Billboard Ever
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Someone Was Nice Enough To Pay For This Inspirational Billboard By My Work
Image source: reddit.com
#33 This Billboard Looks Like A Poorly Done Surreal Meme
Image source: SimpletonSteve
#34 On McDonald’s Sundial Billboard, Sun Casts A Shadow On Each Item That Corresponds To The Time Of Day You Would Normally Eat It
Image source: Cautious-Damage7575
#35 Mcdonald’s Bitten Billboards Ads In Paris
Image source: vodkasolution
#36 Casual Billboard In LA
Image source: Sp4nking_04kley
#37 Found This Ominous Billboard In Hyde Park, NY
Image source: TheShadowX4
#38 This Billboard For A Roofing Company Gave Me A Pretty Good Laugh This Morning
Image source: shagrathspawn
#39 Drove By One Of The Best Billboard Ads I’ve Ever Seen This Morning
Image source: funran
#40 Graffiti Artist Improves The Mcdonalds Emoji Billboard
Image source: pikadrew
#41 When Dad Jokes Make It Onto Billboards
Image source: knitlikedefarge
#42 This Wendy’s Billboard Directly Above A McDonald’s Drive-Thru In Ohio
Image source: Crazey4wwe
#43 This Highway Billboard
Image source: RangoTheMerc
#44 Best Billboard War Ever
Image source: freshandfly101
#45 Good Work Adam
Image source: albando
#46 Clever Billboard Sign
Image source: TrollNaSean
#47 A Billboard I See Every Day On My Way To Work
Image source: Indoor_Pool
#48 Smartly Designed Advertisement Billboard
Image source: Outside_Cockroach
#49 Mhh Hmm
Image source: tired-son
#50 Ear In Berlin
Image source: Inevitable-Mine-8119
#51 Ok… This Might Be The Most Aggressive Billboard I’ve Seen Yet
Image source: theprofessor86
#52 With Water Shortages, The Council Posted This Ad On The Billboard
Image source: codenamederp
#53 The Most Legit Billboard I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: bighommie1
#54 Chattanooga Zoo’s Billboard
Image source: okayokayokayokokay
#55 Clever Weather Billboard
Image source: vmast3r
#56 This Verizon Billboard
Image source: Murelious
#57 Spotted A Clever Casino Billboard In Toronto, Canada
Image source: Jammers12
#58 My Last Day At Work As An Art Director Making Billboards Was Yesterday. This Was My Last Client -Figured I’d Go Out With A Bang
Image source: helvetica82
#59 How About This Anchorman 2 Billboard In Times Square
Image source: ricepalace
#60 Billboard I Saw On The Way To Work
Image source: Maleficent-Factor624
#61 Saw This Billboard The Other Day
Image source: tngstr
#62 This Guinness Billboard In Cork
Image source: Zimon7
#63 Here’s The Infamous Billboard Drove By It Today It Was Funny
Image source: maincoonpower
#64 Proper Shark Touching Technique
Image source: RunawayTruckTramp
#65 Woooooooowwwwww
Image source: IanGecko
#66 I Love This Billboard. It’s A Cool Concept, It’s Well Executed, And It Understands Its Market
Image source: Tweed_Kills
#67 You Can Get Free Covid At Walgreens In My City
Image source: Reeyou
#68 Funny Billboard In Downtown Milford. Who’s This?
Image source: DuoRod
#69 Saw This Billboard On My Way Home In KCMO On I-70!
Image source: Lowspark
