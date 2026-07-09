69 Terribly Designed Bathrooms That Might Make You Relieved That You Don’t Have To Use Them

The bathroom is a sacred place. You go in alone, lock the door, and take care of business that you wouldn’t want anyone else to see. It’s where we get clean, freshen up, do our hair, and make ourselves look fabulous. Despite the fact that we try to spend minimal time in there, the design of the space is extremely important. Because, as you’ll see below, a poorly designed bathroom is an absolute nightmare.
Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find photos of the worst bathroom designs the world has ever seen. From transparent doors in front of toilets to bathtubs surrounded by tile stairs, these pics range from uncomfortable to downright dangerous. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the pics that perplex and terrify you!
#1 There Is A Swing In This Bar Bathroom
Image source: anon
#2 These Bathroom Mirrors Turn Shaving Into A Game Of Tetris
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#3 The Sink Of A Gas Station’s Bathroom I Went Yesterday
Image source: Vhad42
According to a survey by Wholesale Domestic Bathrooms, the majority of people spend between 30 minutes and an hour in the bathroom every single day. But of course, not all of this time is necessarily spent sitting on the toilet. Respondents said they might be scrolling on social media, engaging in intimate moments with their partner, taking a break from family members, singing, checking work emails, swiping on dating apps, taking selfies, and shopping online.
When it comes to bathing habits, over 65% of people said they prefer showering to taking a bath. And perhaps that’s because the shower is a great place to clear your head, as 30% of people say they’ve made a major life decision while in the bathroom. You have to be careful not to stay in there too long, though, as the most common bathroom-related argument in households is about spending too long in the shower.
#4 Hideaway Bathroom Behind Stairwell
Image source: MrTacocaT12345
#5 That Was The Last Thing I Expected In A Bathroom Stall
Image source: 2ouv0t
#6 Studio Apartment… No Thanks
Image source: hjalmar111
While bathroom design might not be as exciting to talk about as kitchen, bedroom, or living room design, it is just as important. Interiors by Nicole notes that excellent design in a bathroom can enhance your daily routine, help with relaxation and self-care, and create aesthetic harmony with the rest of your home.
The bathroom is primarily a practical place, but the way that the space makes you feel can impact your mental state. If it’s cold, the lighting is too harsh, or the design makes it difficult to use, you might become stressed or anxious every time you’re in there. However, if the layout is logical and functional, you might actually look forward to your routine of taking a shower and getting ready for the day.
#7 A Shower With A High Entrance, Sharp Edges, Garish Colors, And A Hole
Image source: real_zexy_specialist
#8 Slippery When Wet, I Fell Down Just Looking At The Picture
Image source: KlassyKlutz
#9 Beautiful Parisian Bathroom
Image source: North_Library862
In some households, the bathroom is the only place where residents ever get to be alone. If you have small children, pets, or a partner who’s constantly by your side, it’s important to have a sanctuary where you can breathe and be alone for a moment. And two things that are extremely important in making your bathroom more comfortable are lighting and ventilation.
Natural light or soft, ambient lighting can make the bathroom much more inviting. Plus, when you see yourself in the mirror, you won’t be horrified by who you see. Meanwhile, proper ventilation will improve the air quality and prevent mold from forming, so you won’t feel like you have to rush out of there as quickly as possible.
#10 At A Restaurant Last Night, I Found These Urinals For Very Skinny, Very Intimate Friends
Image source: anon
#11 This Bathroom In An Airbnb
Image source: sandepants
#12 Poor Eyesight, And This Almost Caught Me Off Guard
Image source: B1gdaddy987
Because the bathroom is often the smallest room in the home, Interiors by Nicole notes that it’s important to use the space wisely. To maximize space in your bathroom, you might want to take advantage of built-in shelves, recessed cabinets, or storage that can be mounted on the walls. Vertical storage can also free up floor space, and mirrors can go a long way in making the room feel larger.
#13 Did One Of You Design This Bathroom? Bravo!
Image source: minimooke
#14 My Friend’s Apartment Has A 1/2 Bathroom On The Ground Floor. This Is The View From The Street
Image source: donnydealZ
#15 This Bathroom Design
Image source: TheHoppyCamper
When it comes to common design mistakes that people make in their bathrooms, Good Housekeeping warns that you might regret choosing overly trendy tiles. Though you might love them today, they may make your bathroom look dated only a few years from now. It’s best to choose a timeless design that you know won’t grow old.
At the same time, don’t skimp on quality fixtures in the bathroom. You might regret buying a faucet or toilet that seems like a steal if it breaks down a couple of years later. Focus on making purchases that are built to last.
#16 My Uncle’s House Got A Bathroom Without A Door, Literally The First Thing You See When You Enter The House
Image source: muurilin
#17 A Public Bathroom In Seattle
Image source: katanaty
#18 Bathroom Mirror At A Bar In Italy
Image source: lavitaetroppobreve
Another factor to keep in mind when designing your bathroom is how materials will look over time. Light marble is gorgeous when it’s clean, but it can stain easily. And it’ll show every bit of dust, hair, and dirt. But don’t be afraid to make some bold statements. Pops of color, patterns, and designs can look great in the bathroom. It’s always a pleasant surprise when you enter a bathroom that actually has some life!
#19 Houdini’s Bathroom
Image source: markthemedusa
#20 The Ridiculously Tiny Bathroom With Everything You Need (Or Don’t)
Image source: miko_talik
#21 A Bathroom With A Ton Of Chairs Facing The Toilet, So You Can Have An Audience While You Go
Image source: SuperDannyboy
As we’ve already mentioned, lighting is extremely important in the entire home, and the bathroom is no exception. But if you can’t rely on natural light, you might want to add dimmers. Being able to control the intensity of the lights in your bathroom will definitely come in handy, especially late at night and early in the morning. Often, bathroom lights are the first lights you see all day, so you don’t want to be blinded by harsh, fluorescent lights.
#22 Hmmm
Image source: NervousPercocet
#23 This Bathroom In A House For Sale
Image source: soniclilly
#24 Which One Of You Has The Craziest Bathroom I’ve Ever Seen On Trulia?!
Image source: anon
Are you enjoying these hilarious photos of bathroom design fails, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that leave you extremely confused, and let us know in the comments below what the worst bathroom you’ve ever encountered looked like. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring the world’s worst bathrooms, look no further than right here!
#25 Toilet Fail
#26 Toilet Fail
#27 The Hotel I’m Staying At Features A Glass-Ceilinged Men’s Toilet Right Below The Main Entrance
Image source: 1mti14s
#28 A Bathroom In A Newly Listed Home In My Town
Image source: nikeairhead69
#29 These Restroom Stalls Have Translucent Doors
Image source: hi_fbi
#30 I Can Only Imagine What Splashes Onto Those Curtains. (Restaurant Restroom)
Image source: co_rinn
#31 Not Sure If This Fits Here But.. You Install Bars For People That May Have Trouble Getting Up And Down Off The Toilet And Then Install The Toilet Paper Dispenser Almost 5 Feet Up Off The Floor?
Image source: thefabulousjabroni
#32 This Door To The Restroom
Image source: Slobelisk
#33 This Bathroom In A Gas Station
Image source: boshjabineaux
#34 My In-Laws Sink. “It Was Cheap”
Image source: UrAvrgCanadian
#35 The Design Of This Toilet Seat Cover, In A Public Restroom
Image source: Multiversee
#36 Who The Heck Need A Coin Operated Bidet On A Amusement Park Restroom? The Design Is So Capitalism
Image source: Nemu_ferreru
#37 You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper
Image source: jbird2525
#38 Restaurant Bathroom Sink, Made From…wood
Image source: duucfho
#39 This Hotel Room Has A Window Into The Bathroom
Image source: DonkeyTron42
#40 Remodeled Bathroom At Work. I Guess There Wasn’t A Better Place To Put The Full Size Mirror
Image source: Cool_Atmosphere_9038
#41 This Mirrored Ceiling In Our Bathroom At Work
Image source: Twin_Circle_
#42 There’s A Hole Between Stalls In This Bathroom
Image source: derpygamer2142
#43 Breakfast
Image source: scarytoilet
#44 Hmmm
Image source: 301301
#45 Help
Image source: RoomLiving
#46 Public Display
Image source: scriptyYeeHaw
#47 Cursed Toilet
Image source: The_Memeon
#48 This Bathroom Was Built On Top Of A 15-Story Elevator Shaft
Image source: kmosdell
#49 Toilet Fail
#50 Toilet Fail
#51 Toilet Fail
#52 Toilet Fail
#53 Toilet Fail
#54 Toilet Fail
#55 Toilet Fail
#56 Come On In And Have A Seat
Image source: sqgrundlepunch
#57 The Floor Of A Bathroom Stall In A Nice Restaurant
Image source: helppplbuthateppl
#58 High School Bathrooms Are Already Wild Enough
Image source: willyone225
#59 This Public Restroom Mirror’ish Ceiling
Image source: Xxlwow
#60 Space Saving Basin
Image source: CaptainParkingspace
#61 I Raise Your Buddy Bathroom With Buddy Toilet Paper Holder In Buddy Bathroom With No Doors
Image source: kveach
#62 Bathroom With Glass Walls
Image source: Anitia158
#63 This Bathroom With Too Many Stairs
Image source: anon
#64 Toilet Fail
#65 Toilet Fail
#66 Toilet Fail
#67 Toilet Fail
#68 Ooooh, Whatcha Doing?
Image source: Chester_117
#69 This Bathroom In My Local Shopping Mall (The Hand Dryer At The End Is The Only Working One)
Image source: jimmybisdead
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