People Stumbled Upon These 35 Ridiculous Pieces Of Furniture And Had To Share Them Online

In some parts of everyday life, people can’t help but have an opinion on. Food, fashion, the weather… and, of course, furniture. Couples even make a date out of wandering IKEA showrooms without buying anything. And they love sharing the most unusual finds they come across.
So strap in because we have a bunch of designs that shouldn’t have rolled out of the factory (but somehow did). From casket couches to wheelbarrow coffee tables, these pieces are truly one-of-a-kind, just not in the good sense of the term. However, if you end up loving something from this list, don’t take it personally; after all, taste is subjective. Simply tell us in the comments which items you believe deserve an apology.
#1 Retro Storage Device
Image source: Breaking-Bad-Norway
#2 Casket Couch
Image source: dr_groove
#3 Duckmelon Table
Image source: Jazzspur
#4 Bird Feet Table With Goose Head Lamp
Image source: Paperopiero
#5 Crystal Furniture Set That Looks Like Raw Meat
Image source: GautamXo
#6 This Couch Has Fat Rolls
Image source: gingerblz
#7 Maybe Clean It A Little
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Xbox Controller Coffee Table
Image source: ILoveMyHoneybear
#9 Punisher Adirondack Chairs
Image source: stanleycrane
#10 Help Me Find The Garfield Couch For My Boyfriend’s Wip Tastless Man Cave
Image source: NaomiNerd
#11 Visiting The International Furniture Fair In Cologne Was Definitely Worth It!
Image source: p1nkfr3ud
#12 This Justin Bieber Couch
Image source: Riverpickles
#13 This Outdoor Chair
Image source: car1davies
#14 Jean Bag Chair
Image source: reddit.com
#15 A Foot Stool
Image source: PermianExtinction
#16 Teddy Bear Couch
Image source: 14thCenturyHood
#17 These Couches I Found At A Local Furniture Store
Image source: unsolicitor
#18 A Hippo Bathroom
The mouth is a sink and the body is a bathtub.
Image source: Personal_Economics91
#19 This Couch Is The Stuff Of Nightmares
Image source: NonZealot
#20 Woodwork Table By Derek Pearce
Image source: unoquevaydice
#21 Tooth Furniture
Image source: ihrie82
#22 Ball Chair
Image source: jtal888
#23 Mary Had A Little Lamb And She Made It Into A Disturbing Piece Of Furniture
Image source: ReaganAbe
#24 High Heel Chair
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Dwight: “How Do You Make A Table?” Andy: “You Make A Chair, But You Don’t Sit On It
Image source: wilymon
#26 A Concrete And Steel Table
Image source: squid50s
#27 Seat Warmers?
Image source: glorious_cheese
#28 A Tapir Desk
Image source: ZealousidealSalt8989
#29 Furbyture
Image source: thjeco
#30 Anyone Know If The President Bracelet Will Fit A Daytona? Works On This “Xolex” Sculpture
Image source: SimonAldridge
#31 Honey, You Haven’t Saluted Your Gunny Chair, What’s Wrong?
Image source: BiggerNutthole
#32 Oh Deer, Where Are Your Table Manners?
Image source: havchri
#33 This Fugly Horny Chair For $985
Image source: funky_fart_smeller
#34 This Chair Found At Roy’s Hotdogs & Used Furniture
Image source: TheFAPnetwork
#35 Chair Made From 65 Pairs Of Yeezy’s
Image source: g_nome7
