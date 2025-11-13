People Are Making Fun Of Apple’s New $999 Monitor Stand And Mac Pro With 30 Hilarious Memes

Tech fans can get pretty passionate about their favorite brands; much like a favorite sports team, people tend to choose a side and stick to it. If we were talking in sporting terms, Apple would be one of the elite. Apple is like the Real Madrid or Dallas Cowboys of tech, their fans worship them, but everyone else kind of hates them, maybe a little jealous of their success and showy, expensive stars.
There’s always a lot of fanfare about the latest Apple releases; they were the ones that first made a real ‘event’ out of their new products. Predictably, this brings out the haters too, eager and ready to mock the latest piece of overpriced and overhyped tech. The latest Apple memes center around the new Mac Pro, which people are poking fun at for its resemblance to a cheese grater.
The Mac Pro starts at a hefty $5999 and is best enjoyed with a new Pro Display XDR, that starts at $4999 and comes without a monitor stand. Which you will need. How much can a stand be, I hear you ask? That’ll be $999, please. So $12K all up, and it will all be available to order in the fall. For serious users only, we assume! What do you think? Scroll down to see some of the best memes and best captions below, and let us know what you think in the comments!
#1
#2
Image source: povlezz
#3
#4
Image source: jagradients
#5
#6
#7
#8
Image source: thebluehalf
#9
#10
Image source: TheRealEdem
#11
Image source: Modestas Švoba
#12
Image source: Tony-the-l3v1crush3r
#13
Image source: __iam_mk
#14
Image source: lborgkvist
#15
#16
#17
#18
Image source: Turbo_Graphx_16
#19
Image source: FilthyRamenKing
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
Image source: SteelSeries
#28
Image source: zampano87
#29
Image source: tldtoday
#30
Follow Us