56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

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An airport is probably the last place you want to mess around. With security watching closely and plenty of rules to follow, the last thing anyone wants is to make the wrong joke and end up being denied boarding.

That doesn’t mean laughing is completely off limits, though. Sometimes something genuinely funny happens right in front of you, and the only reasonable response is to pull out your phone and capture it. Below, we’ve rounded up some hilarious airport photos that made ordinary travel days a lot more entertaining.

#1 At Baggage Claim In An Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Srihari_stan

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

#2 Was Excited To Find An Outlet Next To A Chair In The Airport, Until I Found Out It Was Just A Sticker

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: thepunderful

#3 This Woman I Saw At The Airport Looks Exactly Like My Deodorant

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: nooneknovvs

#4 Statue At The Orlando Airport. Inspired By Dads From The 80s

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Mplumle1

#5 Collecting Baggage At A Spanish Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Johnnyboy758

#6 This Random Table At Frankfurt Airport Has Three Shoes

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: olivercer

#7 This Airport Urinal Has Soccer Nets With Balls You Can Aim At

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: whynamehardtofind

#8 Escalator At The Airport Was Broken. Found This Stuck At The Top 😐

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: peopleloveourpatties

#9 Saw This Pilot At The Airport, Yesterday

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: CorkyBravo

#10 Someone Put Googly Eyes On This Poster At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Dragon_Queen79

#11 Meanwhile At Ben Gurion Airport – Tel Aviv, Israel

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: al_ab

#12 My Friend Just Sent Me This Pic Of Someone’s Support Animal From The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: zigzagzig

#13 Saw This At Lax Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: BLUmusic

#14 Wonderful Name To Have In A Shop At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: AcrylicPaintSet

#15 Having Problems At The Airport Check-In

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Fly_Schwurst

#16 This Was A New One For Me – Saw Someone Getting In Line To Check A Set Of Wheels/Tires At Dtw

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: B302LS

#17 Seating At The Airport Gate Provides An Amazing View And Easy Access To The Boarding Area

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: ConnorD05YT

#18 My $7 Taco From Austin Airport…

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: __shadow-banned__

#19 A Friend Of Mine Saw This Traveler And His Falcons At Doha Airport In Qatar

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: MyNameIsntPatrick

#20 At The Airport Right Now

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: REVSdocent

#21 A Friend Came Across This At London Heathrow Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: MrPrestige

#22 All Shapes Welcome At The Jacksonville Airport Bathroom

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: vull

#23 I’m A Super Nervous Flyer. My Wife Just Took This Pic Of Me At The Airport Restaurant, About To Board The Plane A Part Of Our Honeymoon

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: wynstn

#24 One Of My Relatives Saw This Guy In The Atlanta Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Stockjock1

#25 Working At The Airport, We See Many People Tag Their Bags. Someone Will Tie The Rope, Someone Tag Name, Who Will Sign. Today Came Across This

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: johnheartless

#26 Self Checkout In The Airport Prompts You For A Tip

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: theWet_Bandits

#27 [oc] At The Vienna Airport Gift Shop

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: mrweatherbeef

#28 Found In The Clt Terminal A Men’s Room

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: cuevobat

#29 Urinals At An International Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: geisterpfeife

#30 This Duck In An Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: earlessegg12

#31 This Advert I Saw At The Airport Duty Free Store In Istanbul

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: sunlightbender

#32 These Vending Machines At Dublin City Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Miller162

#33 This Is In An Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: wrestlejitsu

#34 Welcome Home Lord Vader

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Krosis_the_bored

#35 Asleep On The Floor At The Atlanta Airport @ 3am. I Hope You See Your Girl Soon

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: [deleted]

#36 Adult Coloring Books Are Big Business

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: nut_conspiracy_nut

#37 My Foreign Mom Texted Me “I Saw Hog Hogun At Frankfurt Airport And Took A Selfie With Him”

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: SolomonMassey

#38 Recently At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: ManiBePoint

#39 Rough Day For A Mom At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: [deleted]

#40 These Guys Waddled Onto A Flight At The Norfolk Airport Today

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: spillpop

#41 So Apparently Snape Works At American Airlines

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: iamgingerhearmeroar

#42 My Friend’s Daughter Just Flew By Herself For The First Time. This Was How He Greeted Her At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: eldy50

#43 This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Aviation Meme Lords

#44 Choosing Where To Go By Half Floors Increment At Warsaw’s Airport!

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: elSamourai

#45 How I Welcomed My Brother Home At The Airport After A Year At University

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Popkin

#46 We Decided To Embarrass Our Daughter At The Airport After 3 Months Away. (We Don’t Normally Dress This Way)

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: ron1337

#47 This Is The News Headline You Want To See While Waiting At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: SillyBonsai

#48 Not Getting The Coronavirus… Spotted In The Atlanta Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: hbts2002

#49 Ran Into A Guy Wearing The Same T-Shirt At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: invisiblepola

#50 Workers At Prague Airport Having Fun

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: malickyberanek

#51 ATM At Auckland Airport Having A Midlife Crisis. All I Can Say Is, Aren’t We All Mate, Aren’t We All?

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: BigBlueMountainStar

#52 The Best Way To Never Lose Luggage

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: jew3lr0se

#53 When The Airport Doesn’t Let You Bring Your Accordion As A Carry-On

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: ElderCunningham

#54 Sushi At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: michelle_is_lost

#55 Plugged My Charger Into The Only Outlet I Could Find At The Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: EXCITED_BY_STARWARS

#56 Found At Chicago O’hare Airport

56 Hilarious And Weird Things Spotted At Airports That Nobody Could Have Prepared For

Image source: Spokes1215

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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